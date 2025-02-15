High School

Texas UIL state wrestling championships, Day 2 live updates: scoring, results

The 2025 Texas high school individual wrestling state tournament semifinals and championships take place on Day 2

Cody Thorn

The Texas UIL Wrestling Championships will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 15 at The Berry Center in Cypress. Khang Lee photo
The Texas UIL Wrestling Championships will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 15 at The Berry Center in Cypress. Khang Lee photo / Khang Lee

The 2024 Texas high school wrestling individual tournament concludes on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Berry Center in Cypress.

The semifinal round starts at 8:30 a.m. The THSWCA Hall of Fame presentation is at 2 p.m. The third- and fifth-place matches will start at 2:30 p.m. The finals will start at 4:45 p.m.

This page will be updated throughout the day with results. Refresh the page for the latest update. 

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas