The Former No. 1 High School RB in Texas Is Set to Switch to Defense After Transferring to Michigan
Taylor Tatum was the consensus No. 1 running back prospect in the class of 2024 is making a position switch on the college level.
The Longview High School product was a Texas prep star, as he racked up 53 career rushing touchdowns, a Longview school record. Plus, Tatum added six more career receiving touchdowns. In Tatum's senior year, he had 1,463 yards rushing, and he was named the 5A-I District 7 MVP and an All-American Bowl selection.
Moving From Running Back to Safety
Taylor Tatum began his college career at Oklahoma, where he committed out of high school and spent his first two seasons. As a true freshman in 2024, he showed flashes of promise, rushing 56 times for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Expectations were higher heading into last fall, but injuries kept Tatum from ever fully finding his rhythm. After the 2025 season, he made the decision to enter the Transfer Portal and ultimately landed at Michigan, looking for a fresh start and a bigger opportunity.
Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports that in a surprising move, Kyle Whittingham will use the former Longview star as a safety instead of at running back next fall. However, Michigan is leaving the door open for a possible return to offense for Tatum.
What College Coaches See in Elite High School Athletes
Tatum is a perfect example of why a prospect’s physical profile is increasingly important at the high school level. He possesses a lean, compact build with strong short-area quickness, traits college evaluators believe can translate to multiple roles on the field.
Combined with his football IQ, that physical profile allows coaches to project him beyond a single position. For many elite high school athletes, versatility and adaptability are valuable tools for long-term development rather than excelling in a defined role.
What Tatum’s Path Teaches High School Players and Coaches
Being versatile is the best asset a player can have. Tatum will go from the best high school running back in the nation to switching to defense to help his team. Michigan has lost four safeties who contributed last fall in TJ Metcalf, Tevis Metcalf, Jaden Mangham, and Brandyn Hillman.
Looking Ahead at Tatum’s Role in Ann Arbor
Michigan does have Savion Hiter, the No. 1 running back in the class of 2026, and Jordan Marshall, a star in the making at tailback, so there is little room for Tatum.
Michigan’s depth at running back could make defensive snaps a clearer early path, especially with multiple contributors departing the secondary.