Top 10 high school mascots in Texas: Vote for the best

Ro-Hawks and Voks are anything but household names, but high school mascot fans in Texas can tell you they're worthy opponents for Hippos and Rockcrushers.
Over the past few months, SBLive/High School on SI has been featuring the best high school mascots in every state, giving readers a chance to vote for No. 1 in all 50.
The winners and highest vote-getters will make up the field for our NCAA Tournament-style March Mascot Madness bracket in 2025. The Coalinga Horned Toads (California) are the defending national champions.
Here are High School on SI's top 10 high school mascots in Texas (vote in the poll below to pick your favorite):
The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 14.
1. Armadillos (San Saba HS)
This seems like such a gimme in Texas, like all the fish nicknames in Florida, but San Saba is the only high school in the state — and the country — called the Armadillos.
2. Blizzards (Winters HS)
Located in the central region of Texas, the town of Winters sees about 1 inch of snowfall on a yearly basis. Named after rancher John Winters, the town's high school decided to stick with the wintry theme when choosing a mascot.
3. Buttons (Central Catholic)
This San Antonio school’s nickname is tougher than it sounds. These Buttons are the hard, round protrusions found anterior to the rattles of the rattlesnake.
4. Exporters (Brazosport HS)
Bring imports to this school’s games at your peril. Brazosport High School is right on the Brazos River and right up the street from the Gulf of Mexico, and exportation is a huge part of the local economy.
5. Fighting Farmers (Lewisville HS)
A reference to Lewisville’s rural past, the Fighting Farmers' old-school “Big John” mascot — a football player wielding a pitchfork — is among the best in the history of the United States.
6. Hippos (Hutto HS)
Local legend traces the origins of the Hutto hippo to 1915, when a circus train carrying animals stopped to fill up with water. The hippo escaped, walked to Cottonwood Creek and stayed there so long that it delayed the train until its handlers were able to get it out.
7. Plowboys (Roscoe HS)
Named in honor of the agricultural area of Roscoe, a plowboy, by definition, is a boy who leads the team drawing a plow, or a “country youth.” So it’s both a job and a state of mind.
8. Rockcrushers (Knippa HS)
Volcanic lava deposited in the area more than 60 million years ago cooled and hardened over time to form basalt, a dark igneous rock also known as trap rock, and the Knippa Rockcrushers football team came along in 1946.
9. Ro-Hawks (Randolph HS)
Never heard of a Ro-Hawk? Is it a mythical creature? No, it’s a hawk riding a rocket. The story goes that half of a past school board wanted to be the Rockets and the other half wanted to be the Hawks, so they stuck a Hawk on top of a Rocket and called themselves the Ro-Hawks in a beautiful example of meeting in the middle.
10. Voks (Lanier HS)
A Vok is a gear emblem that symbolizes a smaller part of a big machine. According to the school’s Wikipedia page, “the Vok represents an essential gear that would not function without support from its integral whole, therefore analogous to a vocational student entering society and the workforce.”
