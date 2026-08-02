The first ranking for the Texas high school football season is here.

There are some familiar names when it comes to football powerhouses in Texas. As in most years, there will be questions about each of the teams looking to replace current college players — many of whom will be future NFL players.

The state is loaded again across the board. Of the top 100 players in the Class of 2027 rankings, Texas high schools combine for 12. Duncanville and DeSoto open the 2026 season ranked in the High School on SI's national rankings.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 1. Six of the top 10 teams hail from the DFW metroplex.

1. Duncanville (12-2)

They are traditionally a power no matter who graduates the previous year. Reginald Samples got the Panthers back ot the 6A Division I title game last year. Could they win it with a full year from QB Maximus The Great Denson? Duncanville checks in at No. 11 in our national rankings.

2. DeSoto (13-3)

After state title No. 3 in five years, the Eagles will still be among the best in the state. RB SaRod Baker is arguably the best offensive weapon and is committed to Texas Tech. The Eagles are ranked No. 16 in our national poll.

3. Dallas South Oak Cliff (15-1)

They had a rugged pre-district schedule with games against Duncanville, Galena Park North Shore and Longview. The Golden Bears won the Class 5A Division II championship last year, beating Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle — their Week 1 opponent.

4. Galena Park North Shore (14-2)

The Mustangs won the Class 6A Division I title last year against Duncanville, but only 8 total starters are back. The Mustangs will be tested earlier, playing South Oak Cliff, Lancaster and John Curtis Christian from Louisiana.

5. Southlake Carroll (14-1)

There will be some new faces this year with another group of players off to Division I schools. There’s also a new coach in Lee Munn, the team’s former defensive coordinator.

6. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (15-1)

The Lions saw their perfect season end in last year's state title game vs. Duncanville. A chance to be in the finals for the third time will be carried a lot — literally — by Texas pledge Landen Williams-Callis.

7. Allen (14-1)

The Eagles lost only one game last year. The overall record will be tested early with perhaps the toughest 3-game stretch of the season: vs. Duncanville, vs. DeSoto and at Southlake Carroll.

8. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (15-1)

Back-to-back champions have posted three straight years of 14 wins or more. QB Ty Knutson is a Texas commit.

9. Fort Worth North Crowley (12-2)

There will be some changes for the Panthers with DeMarcus Harris becoming the head coach. He inherits a roster with standouts on both sides of the ball and will add a transfer at QB who had to sit out last year.

10. Carthage (16-0)

The East Texas powerhouse will have to retool at some key positions — namely QB and RB. However, Coach Scott Surratt has 11 titles to his credit. He’s been through this before.

11. Sheldon C.E. King (14-2)

The Panthers won 14 games in 2023 and 2024 combined. Last fall, the program made the state finals for the first time. WR Dillion Mitchell is one of the fastest football players in the country and one of the best track and field athletes as well.

12. Stephenville (16-0)

The Yellow Jackets went from unranked to state champions last year and are now a perfect 7-for-7 when it comes to wins in state title games.

13. Humble Summer Creek (12-2)

QB Noah Spinks fared well in his first year with the Bulldogs and WR Benny Easter Jr. is one of the top targets in the state.

14. Frisco Lone Star (15-1)

The Rangers are coming off being in the final for the second time in program history last year. Trey Wright is one of the best QB1s in the state and Baylor pledge Karece Hoyt is also back.

15. Fort Worth All Saints (14-0)

The Saints won a second straight TAPPS Division II title and carry a 28-game winning streak into 2026. Loading up on talented transfers will make them even harder to beat.

16. Aledo (14-1)

Can a former small-school powerhouse hang with 6A teams? We will soon find out. The Bearcats have a new QB in Tre Williams, a transfer from Lewisville.

17. Celina (14-1)

Traditionally a powerhouse, the Bobcats had a cloud of some coaching improprieties hanging over the program that led to former state championship coach Bill Elliott's retirement and had his teaching license revoked.

18. Argyle (12-2)

Coach Todd Rodgers has one of the state’s top receivers in Texas Tech pledge Julian Caldwell. Then, Rodgers landed one of the top transfers in the DFW area when Hayes Hackney moved from Prosper Walnut Grove.

19. Waxahachie (11-2)

Senior QB Jerry Meyer III will enter his third year starting and is among the best in the state and is a South Carolina pledge. New coach Lawrence Williams inherits a program with at least 9 wins in each of the past four seasons.

20. Dallas Highland Park (11-2)

The Scots didn’t have the success in 2025 that they did in 2024. However, veteran coach Randy Allen and SMU pledge Buck Randall back at QB made the finals in 2024.

21. Parish Episcopal (12-1)

The Panthers won state title No. 6 in the past 7 years in TAPPS Division 1. Week 1, they will play Fort Worth All Saints in what might be the private-school game of the year.

22. Iowa Colony (12-2)

The Pioneers are 24-4 over the past two years, with all 4 losses against Richmond Randle. Iowa Colony will still be among the elite, but can they tame the Lions if there is another rematch this postseason?

23. Melissa (11-3)

The program now moves up from Class 5A Division II to Division I. RB Bear Tabor, a junior, is a three-year starter who will make breaking in a new QB a little bit easier.

24. The Woodlands College Park (11-2)

A new coach, Michael Buro, takes over the helm. The Cavs return 8 of 11 starters on offense and leading the way is QB Camden Hughes, who combined for more than 3,000 yards.

25. Humble Atascocita (6-5)

The Eagles took a noticeable step back last year, after three straight years of 11-plus wins. New coach Kyle Coats has a defense with 9 of 11 starters back.

Also considered

Austin Lake Travis (14-1)

The Cavaliers reached the Class 6A Division 1 semifinals, but return only four starters.

Prosper (11-2)

Seven players from last year’s team moved on to Division I football. There will be some key positions that will need someone to step up.

Port Arthur Memorial (14-1)

A state semifinalist last year, the Titans will have to replace 9 starters on offense. The defense, with 7 starters back, could be key early.

Wall (16-0)

The Class 3A Division 2 champs have only 6 starters back.

Dickinson (13-1)

The Gators made a big jump from 7 wins in 2024 to a 13-win season, but only 8 total starters are back.

Denton Guyer (10-3)

DL Zane Rowe, an Oregon pledge, and Texas Tech pledge Khyren Haywood provide a formidable defensive front.