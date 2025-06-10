UIL strikes deal to stream Texas high school football championships and playoffs for free
Free football is coming to Texas high school sports fans in time for the 2025-2026 Texas high school football playoffs.
In a deal announced by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on Tuesday, the UIL and streaming platform Victory+ – in an agreement brokered by Dave Campbell’s Texas Sports, formerly Sports In Action – have agreed to a 5-year contract to allow the free, ad-supported streaming network to cover live streaming of all 12 UIL football state championship games and up to 20 select playoff games per year – beginning with the 2025-2026 season.
Victory+ is a free streaming service from A Parent Media Co. Inc., which features free regional broadcasts for Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks and Texas Rangers, among others. The move, according to all parties, means fans will be able to watch the games with fewer restrictions – a point of emphasis from UIL Executive Director Jamey Harrison.
Games can be streamed on Android, iOS, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, among others.
“To allow fans to watch these games for free was a big motivator for us,” Harrison told Dave Campbell’s Texas Sports. “The availability challenges of the past should be resolved with this new deal. This collaboration ensures our championship events and playoff games are showcased at the highest level and accessible to fans, families and schools throughout Texas.”
Jason Walsh, COO of AMPC Sports told the outlet, “High school sports is at the heart of communities across Texas, and we’re proud to play a role in bringing these unforgettable games and moments to life. Our commitment is to provide a top-tier, completely free viewing experience that honors and celebrates this cherished Texas tradition.”
It is not immediately clear how the deal might affect broadcasts with the NFHS Network. An email to the UIL seeking clarification was not returned as of the time this story was published.