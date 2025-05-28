UIL Texas high school state softball playoffs: Class 1A-3A championship previews, key players, times, location info
The UIL softball state finals have arrived, and there’s no shortage of heavy hitters, dominant arms and storylines in every corner of the bracket.
With championship dreams hanging in the balance at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin May 29-31, eight matchups across Class 1A-3A are set to crown the best in Texas this week. From teams chasing history to those making their first appearance on the state’s biggest stage, this year’s finals bring a full dose of talent, some eye-popping stats, and plenty of intriguing storylines.
Some teams are no stranger to this spotlight - Coahoma is eyeing a third straight title in 3A Division 2, while Shiner’s explosive offense is making waves as one of the state’s highest-scoring lineups regardless of classification. Meanwhile, other teams like Lexington and Brookeland are proving they belong, riding momentum and clutch pitching performances to punch their tickets to Austin.
Pitching will be front and center, with several of the state’s best arms set to take the circle. Players like Hannah Wells (Coahoma), Kyleigh Benton (Riesel), and Taylor Akin (Lexington) have been nearly untouchable throughout the postseason. Others, like Grandview’s Madi Doty, have led dominant staffs that have barely allowed an offense to breathe in weeks.
Offensively, bats are booming all over the bracket. Sundown’s lineup is a doubles machine, while Grandview and Shiner have lineups stacked top-to-bottom with power, speed and run-producing hitters. With some of the country's best talent in tow, championship week is shaping up to be a showcase of Texas high school softball at its highest level - with plenty of potential for drama and, potentially, a few more stars being born.
Each team in the field took its own unique path to the finals and we have written about them and some of their top players below. Please check them out and then share this page with your fellow fans. We will also have previews on Class 4A, 5A and 6A state championships.
Texas high school softball state finals roundup: Class 1A-3A previews, matchups for the 2025 UIL Texas State Softball Championships
May 29-31
At Red & Charline McCombs Field (Austin, Texas)
Class 1A
Brookeland (18-4-3) vs. Jonesboro (18-10-1)
Date: Sat., May 31
Time: 10 a.m.
About Brookeland
Playoff record: 6-0
Key players: Paige Powell (P/1B, soph.) .455 / 15-4; Caylee Morgan (SS, soph.) .482; RaLea Bennett (OF, soph.) .429; Cierra Justice (CF, sr.) .500; Elisabeth Lundquist (C, soph.) .448.
How they got here: What a turnaround it’s been for the Lady Wildcats. A very young team still coming into its own, they began the season 3-4-2 after a 7-2 loss to Pineland West Sabine. But they bounced back in a major way, ripping off five straight wins while outscoring opponents 87-0 in that stretch to spark nine-straight wins. They closed the regular season with a 2-2 tie to that same team Pineland West Sabine squad. … They’ve been on a tear and beating up on everyone in these playoffs. They’ve gone 6-0 and cruised to the finals while outscoring opponents 81-2. … Broaddus is the only team to score on them in these playoffs – in a 12-2 loss in Round 3. The Lady Wildcats began the tournament with 15-0 wins over Martinsville and Oakwood in the first and second rounds, respectively. They swept Broaddus 10-0 and 12-2, then bested Avery 18-0 in the regional finals. They smacked Leakey 11-0 in the final four.
About Jonesboro
Playoff record: 8-1
Key players: Emily Turner (C/INF, sr.) .600; Adalyna Andrade (P/OF, jr.) .463; Kyleigh Walker (1B/OF, sr.) .456; Ally Thorman (P/UTIL, soph.) .413 / 5-4; Julie Henderson (P/UTIL, sr.) .304 / 11-1.
How they got here: The Lady Eagles got hot at the right time, and that hot streak could run them right into a state championship. Like Brookeland, they endured a very up and down regular season that saw them start 3-5, then went on a five-game winning streak before closing the regular season on a 2-4-1 skid. … But they flipped a switch once the playoffs began, smashing Strawn 16-1 and 19-1 to sweep through the first round. They won the area championship by sweeping Abbott (6-2, 4-3), smashed Blum 21-2 and edged past Dodd City 8-7 in the fourth round. They took on Hermleigh in the final four. After losing Game 1 (10-8), the Lady Eagles rebounded with a 13-3 win in Game 2 and squeaked out a 7-6 win in the decisive Game 3 to advance.
Class 2A Division 1
Riesel (29-4-1) vs. Ganado (32-5-1)
Date: Thursday, May 29
Time: 1 p.m.
About Riesel
Playoff record: 10-0
Key players: Kyleigh Benton (P/OF, sr.) .495 / 26-3; Sveva Mariotti (CF/P, jr.) .495 / 3-1; Kennedy Guardiola (2B, jr.) .439; Landri Pick (SS/UTIL, sr.) .446; Raizel Chaparro (1B/UTIL) .443.
How they got here: Riesel’s last loss came back on March 7 to Troy (12-2). The following day, they tied Milano 6-6 and then, in the second game of a doubleheader, smacked Thorndale 18-8. That sparked a 21-game winning streak the Lady Indians are now riding into these finals. ... After winning six games by shutout in the regular season, Riesel already has four shutouts in 10 playoff games. ... Sweeping all five playoff opponents, they downed Itasca in the first round 14-0, 14-2, Bosqueville 14-10 and 7-5 in the area round, Whitewright 9-0 and 8-4 in the third round, Moody 13-0, 8-3 to win the regional crown and then smashed Clarendon 13-1 and 12-2 in the final four.
About Ganado
Playoff record: 10-0
Key players: Madi Weempe (INF, sr.) .537; Kalyn Benavides (C, soph.) .538; Saylor Bures (P, soph.) .294 / 29-5; Kyla Sancik (DH/P, jr.) .373 / 3-0.
How they got here: After losing 14-7 to Shiner back on March 21, the Maidens have been on a tear. They beat Flatonia 10-0 in their next game and wound up outscoring their three opponents following the loss 46-0. That sparked a 19-game winning streak and a trip to the state finals. They have allowed only nine runs in these playoffs, outscoring opponents 105-9. They swept Refugio (16-0, 16-0), Three Rivers (14-4, 3-0), Thorndale (12-0, 2-1), Flatonia (10-0, 5-1) and hammered Corrigan-Camden in the final four 19-2 and 8-1.
Class 2A Division 2
Shiner (30-5) vs. Sundown (34-6)
Date: Thursday, May 29
Time: 10 a.m.
About Shiner
Playoff record: 8-0
Key players: Brinley Ramirez (SS/CF, sr.) .506, 12 doubles, 7 triples, 9 home runs, 45 RBI, 29 stolen bases; Lauren Springfield (P/INF, jr.) .522, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 38 RBI / 12-2, 1.95 ERA, 65 hits, 54 runs (21 earned), 66 strikeouts, 16 walks in 75.1 innings; Dyllan Chrismon (P/1B, sr.) .431, 22 RBI / 11-2, 2.33 ERA, 48 hits, 35 runs (21 earned), 58 strikeouts, 24 walks in 63 innings.
How they got here: In short – by scoring a ton of runs, a whopping 447 of them, to be exact. For comparison’s sake, the nation’s No. 1 juggernaut, Melissa, has scored 479 runs as a team in 2025. Shiner has plated at least 10 runs in 24 of 35 games and scored 15 runs on 11 occasions – blowing out teams like Wallis Brazos (15-1), Altair Rice (17-3), Stockdale (15-0), Flatonia (18-0 and 12-2), Veritas Academy (19-5), Bloomington (30-0 and 25-0), Louise (28-0 and 18-0) and Schulenburg (17-1 and 19-0). … After starting the year 8-1, Shiner was 22-3 entering the final two games of the regular season but lost both (8-7 to Ganado and 7-1 to Columbus). But those losses didn’t seem to hurt the team’s momentum entering these playoffs. ... Shiner smacked Agua Dulce 12-0 in the first round, swept Falls City 13-6 and 12-2 in the second round, edged Milano in a 13-11 slugfest in the regional semifinals, swept Weimar 6-3 and 17-12 to win the regional crown and smacked Malakoff Cross Roads 10-0 and 10-4 in the semifinals.
About Sundown
Playoff record: 10-1
Key players: Breigh Gregory (P/RF, jr.) .579, 21 doubles, 5 triples, 1 home run, 48 RBI, 73 runs, 9 stolen bases / 16-1, 1.65 ERA, 57 hits, 44 runs (18 earned), 127 strikeouts, 13 walks in 76.1 innings; Destiny Garza (P/2B, soph.) .613, 26 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs, 78 RBI, 61 runs / 18-3, 2.46 ERA, 107 hits, 70 runs (40 earned), 117 strikeouts, 29 walks in 113.2 innings; Brynly Gregory (C, jr.) .642, 23 doubles, 13 triples, 8 home runs, 73 RBI, 77 runs, 11 stolen bases; Emry Jourden (SS, jr.) .472, 11 doubles, 7 triples, 3 home runs, 39 RBI, 75 runs; Nayleen Morin (2B/RF, jr.) .462, 9 doubles, 6 triples, 9 home runs, 52 RBI, 41 runs.
How they got here: After dropping 3 of 4 games in the middle of the regular season, the Roughettes went on an 11-game winning streak – outscoring their opponents 197-29 in that stretch. ... They lost the last game of the regular season (their second loss of the year to Midland Christian), but they started a new winning streak in the playoffs by thwarting Ralls 18-0 and 15-0 in a first-round sweep. They followed that by routing Gruver 16-1 and 22-2 in the area round. ... Their first loss of the postseason happened in Game 2 of the regional semifinals against Stamford. The Roughettes won Game 1 of the best-of-3 series 4-3 before dropping Game 2, 5-3. But as they have done following previous losses, the Roughettes bounced back with an 11-3 win in Game 3 and has been on a tear since. … They bounced Haskell 13-3 and 14-6 in the regional finals and took down Muenster 10-5 and 12-1 in the semifinals.
Class 3A Division 1
Whitesboro (26-11) vs. Grandview (33-3)
Date: Thu., May 29
Time: 7 p.m.
About Whitesboro
Playoff record: 9-2
Key players: Bradi Gallaway (SS, sr.) .609, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 19 home runs, 54 RBI, 57 runs, 17 stolen bases; Avery Howerton (P/OF, jr.) .461, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 12 home runs, 44 RBI, 41 runs, 9 stolen bases / 24-7, 1.52 ERA, 87 hits, 71 runs (33 earned), 226 strikeouts, 29 walks in 151.2 innings; Cameron Ortiz (C/3B, fr.) .449, 12 doubles; Tylar Olsen (3B/SS, sr.) .380, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 28 RBI, 34 runs, 13 stolen bases.
How they got here: The Lady Cats have been a streaky team this season, but they’ve been on a hot one this postseason – hot enough that they might be hoisting a state championship trophy this week. They won their first three games of the regular season, then lost two. They followed those losses with two wins, then lost another, won two more and then lost four straight to fall to 7-7 at the midway point of the season. They were hardly on anyone’s state championship radar at that point, but they soon got everyone’s attention when they won eight straight and 10 of 12 to close the regular season. … They lost their final game before the playoffs. Perhaps it was some added motivation as they smacked Dallas Madison 16-0 in the first round. They beat Rains 6-4 and 17-6 in the area round and swept Mineola 7-5, 3-2 in the third round. … Things got dicey in the regional semifinals, as Gunter took Game 1, 6-5. But the Lady Cats answered with a 5-1 win to force Game 3 and advanced in a 3-1 nail-biter. They played with their backs against the wall again in the final four. Iowa Park took Game 1 (2-0) but rebound wins of 8-1 and 6-1 kept the season alive.
About Grandview
Playoff record: 9-0
Key players: Sydney Mann (CF/INF, jr.) .522; Madi Doty (P/RF, jr.) .426 / 23-1; Jaley James, SS/C, sr.) .690; Kenna Collins (C/3B, fr.) .400; Kylie Grafa (C/3B, sr.) .385; Kat Gordy (OF/P, sr.) .281 / 7-1; KJ Hubbard (1B/P, soph.) .402 / 3-1.
How they got here: It’s almost story-worthy anytime the Lady Zebras allow someone to score a run against them. Grandview has only given up 39 runs combined in 36 games all season, so we’d say that’s a pretty good indication of how they got here. There’s one outlier: Joshua scored 8 runs, beating them 8-7 midway through the season. But that’s their only crooked blemish. They haven’t given up more than 3 runs in any other game all season. That’s a testament to outstanding pitching and defense. Junior ace Madi Doty, senior Kat Gordy and sophomore KJ Hubbard have all been nails in the circle, combining for 18 shutouts. … After beginning the season 2-2, the Lady Zebras won 10 straight and 22 of their final 23 games. They closed the regular season on a 12-game winning streak and enter the finals winners of 21 straight after going 9-0 so far in the postseason. … Speaking of the postseason, they’ve allowed only seven runs in the playoffs, outscoring opponents 80-7. They took down McGregor 10-0, 9-1 in the first round, swept Fairfield 12-0 and 17-0 to win the area, smacked Orangefield 4-1 and 9-0, beat Troy 10-2, 5-3 to win the region and blanked Bishop 4-0 in the final four.
Class 3A Division 2
Lexington (26-8) vs. Coahoma (34-1)
Date: Thu., May 29
Time: 4 p.m.
About Lexington
Playoff record: 9-1
Key players: Aubrie Mathews (1B/SS, sr.) .449, 14 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 26 RBI, 39 runs; Averie Mathews (2B/3B, sr.) .353, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 22 RBI, 42 runs; Taylor Akin (P/1B, soph.) .353, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 27 RBI / 21-4, 1.50 ERA, 112 hits, 53 runs (35 earned), 214 strikeouts, 28 walks in 163.1 innings; Avery Rodriguez (SS/LF, sr.) .404, 2 doubles, 4 triples, 16 RBI, 33 runs, 13 stolen bases; Maya Bell (CF/LF, sr.) .386, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBI, 22 runs, 17 stolen bases.
How they got here: Making their first tournament appearance, the Lady Eagles used an 8-1 stretch during the middle of the regular season to help set themselves up for playoff time. They have won some slugfests this season and proven they can do that, but it isn’t their game. Instead, timely hitting and very good pitching has been the calling card for Lexington in 2025. Sophomore Taylor Akin is the team’s ace, and she has been tough in the circle with 214 strikeouts and 28 walks in 163.1 innings. The young hurler has been especially good in the postseason, as the Eagles have tossed up three shutouts, including two in the first round as they swept Buffalo 7-0 and 11-0. Lexington beat West 9-3 and 17-16 in the second round and edged past Central Heights 3-1 in the regional semifinals. After losing 4-3 to East Bernard in Game 1 of the regional finals, the Lady Eagles won the next two 3-1 and 6-1 to advance to the final four where they swept Jourdanton 2-0, 10-4.
About Coahoma
Playoff record: 8-1
Key players: Hannah Wells (P, sr.) .608, 14 doubles, 2 triples, 32 home runs, 78 RBI, 55 runs / 21-1, 0.46 ERA, 43 hits, 15 runs (8 earned), 249 strikeouts, 29 walks in 120.2 innings; Avery Rodriguez (INF/P, sr.) .536, 14 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 33 RBI / 11-0, 0.96 ERA, 32 hits, 10 runs (7 earned), 75 strikeouts, 13 walks in 51 innings; Mia Clemmer (C/3B) .654, 21 doubles, 2 triples, 21 home runs, 48 RBI, 48 runs; Bree Lewis (1B, jr.) .436, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, 28 RBI, 30 runs; Addi Hart (LF, jr.) .461, 12 doubles, 5 triples, 5 home runs, 28 RBI, 52 runs.
How they got here: Seeking their third consecutive 3A state championship, Coahoma saw its 90-game winning streak snapped last round with a 4-2 loss to Sadler Consolidated in Game 2 of the semifinals. The runs they allowed in that game were rare. The Buldogettes have allowed only 25 runs all season. They’ve pitched a whopping 23 shutouts this season, including their first five regular season games and first five playoff games. … In these playoffs they’ve shut out Tornillo (15-0 in the first round), Childress (7-0, second round), Henrietta (1-0 and 4-0, third round), Jacksboro (10-0 in Game 1 of round 4), and Sadler Consolidate (2-0 in Game 1 of the semifinals). … They have outscored teams 50-6 in the playoffs and 373-25 on the season. … One of the best two-way players in the country, Hannah Wells is the backbone of a team and clear statistical leader for a loaded group of stars and collegiate prospects, and is the player the Bulldogettes will be leaning on most in their quest for the three-peat.