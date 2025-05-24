UPDATED: UIL Texas high school state baseball playoffs: Class 1A-3A regional finals scores, brackets, updates
Action is underway in the regional semifinals round of the UIL Texas State Baseball Championships.
We have your matchups, scores and brackets for Class 1A-3A here. We will update it as scores come in, so be sure to check back often for updates.
This is the first season where Texas has split 2A-6A into two divisions, thus meaning each of those classes will have two state champions. Winners from each regional semifinal series will advance to next week’s semifinal round.
Be sure to follow High School On SI Texas for all of the latest stories, scores and updates.
UIL Texas Class 1A-3A regional semifinal matchups, scores, updates
Class 1A
Region 1-2 Finals
Hamlin 19, Nazareth 4 – 1 game, Hamlin advances to semifinals
Gordon 1, Perrin-Whitt 0 (13-0, TBD, TBD)
Region 2-3 Finals
Brookeland 2, Avalon 0 (8-2, 10-0) – Brookeland advances to semifinals
Fayetteville 2, Round Top-Carmine 0 (15-1, 20-0) – Fayetteville advances to semifinals
Class 2A Division 1
Quadrant 1
New Home 1, New Deal 0 (5-2, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 2
Tom Bean 2, Alvord 0 (11-1, 11-0) – Tom Bean advances to semifinals
Quadrant 3
Shelbyville 1, Centerville 0 (3-2, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 4
Danbury 1, Schulenburg 1 (4-0, 0-5, TBD)
Class 2A Division 2
Quadrant 1
Stamford 1, Gruver 0 (7-6, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 2
Collinsville 2, Muenster 0 (9-1, 9-5) – Collinsville advances to semifinals
Quadrant 3
Overton 2, Beckville 0 (11-5, 14-4) – Overton advances to semifinals
Quadrant 4
Burton 2, Shiner 0 (4-1, 2-1) – Burton advances
Class 3A Division 1
Quadrant 1
Holliday 1, Iowa Park 0 (3-1, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 2
Gunter vs. Liberty-Eylau
Quadrant 3
Whitney 1, Huntington 0 (3-0, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 4
Corpus Christi London 1, Falfurrias 0 (10-3, TBD, TBD)
Class 3A Division 2
Quadrant 1
Jacksboro 1, Wall 0 (6-1, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 2
Boyd 1, New Diana 0 (9-0, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 3
Thrall 1, Anderson Shiro 0 (3-0, TBD, TBD)
Quadrant 4
Orange Grove 2, Hebbronville 0 (7-0, 10-0) – Orange Grove advances to the semifinals