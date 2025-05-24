UPDATED: UIL Texas high school state baseball playoffs: Class 1A-3A regional finals scores, brackets, updates

High School

Action is underway in the regional semifinals round of the UIL Texas State Baseball Championships.

We have your matchups, scores and brackets for Class 1A-3A here. We will update it as scores come in, so be sure to check back often for updates.

This is the first season where Texas has split 2A-6A into two divisions, thus meaning each of those classes will have two state champions. Winners from each regional semifinal series will advance to next week’s semifinal round.

UIL Texas Class 1A-3A regional semifinal matchups, scores, updates

Class 1A

Region 1-2 Finals

Hamlin 19, Nazareth 4 – 1 game, Hamlin advances to semifinals

Gordon 1, Perrin-Whitt 0 (13-0, TBD, TBD)

Region 2-3 Finals

Brookeland 2, Avalon 0 (8-2, 10-0) – Brookeland advances to semifinals

Fayetteville 2, Round Top-Carmine 0 (15-1, 20-0) – Fayetteville advances to semifinals

Class 2A Division 1

Quadrant 1

New Home 1, New Deal 0 (5-2, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 2

Tom Bean 2, Alvord 0 (11-1, 11-0) – Tom Bean advances to semifinals

Quadrant 3

Shelbyville 1, Centerville 0 (3-2, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 4

Danbury 1, Schulenburg 1 (4-0, 0-5, TBD)

Class 2A Division 2

Quadrant 1

Stamford 1, Gruver 0 (7-6, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 2

Collinsville 2, Muenster 0 (9-1, 9-5) – Collinsville advances to semifinals

Quadrant 3

Overton 2, Beckville 0 (11-5, 14-4) – Overton advances to semifinals

Quadrant 4

Burton 2, Shiner 0 (4-1, 2-1) – Burton advances

Class 3A Division 1

Quadrant 1

Holliday 1, Iowa Park 0 (3-1, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 2

Gunter vs. Liberty-Eylau

Quadrant 3

Whitney 1, Huntington 0 (3-0, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 4

Corpus Christi London 1, Falfurrias 0 (10-3, TBD, TBD)

Class 3A Division 2

Quadrant 1

Jacksboro 1, Wall 0 (6-1, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 2

Boyd 1, New Diana 0 (9-0, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 3

Thrall 1, Anderson Shiro 0 (3-0, TBD, TBD)

Quadrant 4

Orange Grove 2, Hebbronville 0 (7-0, 10-0) – Orange Grove advances to the semifinals

Class 1A-3A brackets

Class 1A - Regions 1 and 2

Class 1A - Regions 3 and 4

Class 2A - Division I

Class 2A - Division II

Class 3A - Division I

Class 3A - Division II

