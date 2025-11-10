Vote: Who Should be CenTex High School Football Player of the Week? (11/10/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s CenTex Texas high school football player of the week for Nov. 3-8. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner Jayden Lucky, Troy
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jayelen House, Austin Austin LBJ, Quarterback
House connected on 15 of 20 passes for 233 yards, with five of those 15 completions resulting in touchdowns in a 58-6 victory oer Eastside Early College Austin.
Lark Sidle, Austin Lake Travis, Wide Receiver
Sidle was unguardable in a 40-14 victory over Austin, catching six passes for 239 yards and three trips to the end zone. The senior posted almost 40 yards per reception.
Jayden Mullenberg, College Station A&M Consolidated, Quarterback
The senior got it done with his legs in a 49-22 triumph over Lockhart, rushing nine times for 83 yards and four touchdowns.
Jack Devine, Austin Regents, Quarterback
Devin picked the Austin Hyde Park defense to pieces, completing 11 of 17 for 199 yards and five passing touchdowns.
Romelo Boykin, Pfluegerville Hendrickson, Wide Receiver
Four of Boykin’s five receptions went for touchdowns, as he finished with 172 yards receiving in a 56-0 thrashing of Cedar Creek.
Trae Samuel Frost Hill, Cedar Park, Running Back
The senior broke out with a 31-carry, 246-yard, four-touchdown performance in a thrilling 60-52 win over Georgetown.
London Morgan, Leander Rouse, Quarterback
Morgan went 20-for-25 passing with four touchdowns and 359 yards in the air, adding a rushing score in a 55-40 victory vs. Leander Glenn.
Brayden Daniel, Hutto, Linebacker
Daniel patrolled the field, recording 13 total tackles with eight solo stops, a sack and a forced fumble.
Jonah Garcia, Austin Pflugerville Connally, Running Back
Behind a 290-yard, five-touchdown showing by Garcia, Austin Pflugerville Connally bested Pflugerville, 65-26.
Isaiah Dukes-Self, Sealy, Linebacker
The senior was in on 15 total tackles, recording a sack in a 42-7 win.
Owen Gunter, Salado, Defensive Tackle
Gunter caused problems from his spot in the trenches all night, registering 13 tackles with a forced fumble and breaking up a pass.
Jaden Simpson, Madisonville, Wide Receiver
Simpson, a senior, hauled in six passes for 96 yards, with half of those receptions resulting in trips to the end zone in a 49-10 victory over Giddings.
Jericho Jackson, Kenedy, Quarterback
Just a freshman, Jackson was excellent in a 41-14 victory over Weimar, completing 13 of 19 for 218 yards with four touchdowns, adding a fifth score on a run.
Chase Ames, Dripping Springs, Quarterback
Ames had himself a night, throwing for 412 yards and five touchdowns on 25 of 34 passing in a 45-35 victory vs. Austin Westlake.
Lathan Whisenton, Waco Midway, Running Back
Whisenton, a junior, went for 237 yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries in a 56-26 triumph over Copperas Cove.
Karsen Ramsey, Bryan Brazos Christian, Wide Receiver
In a 47-0 victory vs. Tomball Rosehill Christian, Ramsey caught nine passes for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Aidyn Lee, Goldthwaite, Wide Receiver
Lee hauled in five passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, averaging over 40 yards per catch as Goldthwaite downed Mart, 40-14.
Jase Mueller, Brenham, Defensive End
Mueller was a force all night in a 49-28 victory vs. Belton, recording two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and registering a blocked punt.
