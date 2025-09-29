High School

Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/29/2025)

We narrowed down the top performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you

Bob Lundeberg

Wall linebacker Jacob Braden tackles Jim Ned running back Aiden Ellis.
Wall linebacker Jacob Braden tackles Jim Ned running back Aiden Ellis. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 25-27. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. 

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 5, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees  

1. Pierce Atkins, sr., Lake Travis

Atkins tallied nine total tackles (two for loss) and a sack as Lake Travis blasted Bowie, 63-21. 

2. Jacob Braden, sr., Wall

Wall had 15 total tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in a 35-0 shutout of Sweetwater. 

3. Jerry Castro, sr., Rockwall

Castro notched 10 total tackles (two for loss) in a 48-31 win over Royse City. 

4. Jaylen Dangerfield, sr., Rock Hill

Dangerfield recorded seven total tackles and 2.5 sacks in a 31-13 victory over Plano West. 

5. Xavier De La Cruz, sr., Abilene

De La Cruz had six total tackles (one for loss) and an interception as Abilene shut down Caprock, 42-7.

6. Jacob Forinash, sr., Cinco Ranch

Forinash piled up 18 total tackles in a 35-28 win over Katy Taylor. 

7. Max Forman, jr., Aledo

Forman controlled the line of scrimmage in a 56-14 thrashing of Fossil Ridge with 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry. 

8. Zion Johnson, jr., Midlothian Heritage

Johnson notched two sacks in a 56-21 victory over Ennis. 

9. Pierce Miller, sr., Anderson

Miller finished with 11 total tackles (one for loss) and two quarterback hurries as Anderson edged A&M Consolidated in overtime, 42-40.  

10. Galatian Paogofie, sr., Bowie

Paogofie had nine total tackles, an interception and a pass breakup as Bowie routed Sam Houston, 52-7. 

11. Kawarren Scott, sr., Angleton

Scott was unblockable in a 56-10 victory over Porter, tallying four sacks and five total tackles for loss. 

12. Dominick Toulon, sr., C.E. King

Toulon dominated with nine total tackles (four for loss), a sack and three quarterback hurries in a 70-55 win over Atascocita. 

13. Kole Traylor, jr., Boerne

Traylor led the way with 11 total tackles (one for loss) and two pass breakups as Boerne edged Alamo Heights, 37-35. 

14. Kishan Ware, sr., Pflugerville

Ware had 11 total tackles (three for loss), a fumble recovery, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup in a 55-20 win over Elgin. 

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

— 

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

Download the SBLive App

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a freelance sports writer who has covered high school and college sports in the Pacific Northwest since 2009. He was inspired to write Finish, his first book, after spending four years on the Oregon State baseball beat for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and The Oregonian. He covers high school sports from a national perspective for High School On SI with reports on breaking news, trending topics and national polls.

Home/Texas