Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/29/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 25-27. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 5, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Pierce Atkins, sr., Lake Travis
Atkins tallied nine total tackles (two for loss) and a sack as Lake Travis blasted Bowie, 63-21.
2. Jacob Braden, sr., Wall
Wall had 15 total tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in a 35-0 shutout of Sweetwater.
3. Jerry Castro, sr., Rockwall
Castro notched 10 total tackles (two for loss) in a 48-31 win over Royse City.
4. Jaylen Dangerfield, sr., Rock Hill
Dangerfield recorded seven total tackles and 2.5 sacks in a 31-13 victory over Plano West.
5. Xavier De La Cruz, sr., Abilene
De La Cruz had six total tackles (one for loss) and an interception as Abilene shut down Caprock, 42-7.
6. Jacob Forinash, sr., Cinco Ranch
Forinash piled up 18 total tackles in a 35-28 win over Katy Taylor.
7. Max Forman, jr., Aledo
Forman controlled the line of scrimmage in a 56-14 thrashing of Fossil Ridge with 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry.
8. Zion Johnson, jr., Midlothian Heritage
Johnson notched two sacks in a 56-21 victory over Ennis.
9. Pierce Miller, sr., Anderson
Miller finished with 11 total tackles (one for loss) and two quarterback hurries as Anderson edged A&M Consolidated in overtime, 42-40.
10. Galatian Paogofie, sr., Bowie
Paogofie had nine total tackles, an interception and a pass breakup as Bowie routed Sam Houston, 52-7.
11. Kawarren Scott, sr., Angleton
Scott was unblockable in a 56-10 victory over Porter, tallying four sacks and five total tackles for loss.
12. Dominick Toulon, sr., C.E. King
Toulon dominated with nine total tackles (four for loss), a sack and three quarterback hurries in a 70-55 win over Atascocita.
13. Kole Traylor, jr., Boerne
Traylor led the way with 11 total tackles (one for loss) and two pass breakups as Boerne edged Alamo Heights, 37-35.
14. Kishan Ware, sr., Pflugerville
Ware had 11 total tackles (three for loss), a fumble recovery, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup in a 55-20 win over Elgin.
