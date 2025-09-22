Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/22/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 18-20. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 28, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Westlake’s Austin Knape for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Knape dominated with four total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as Westlake edged Atascocita, 35-28.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Joseuberto Bodoni-Guzman, sr., Franklin
Bodoni-Guzman tallied 13 total tackles, a quarterback hurry, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal in a 73-20 win over Americas.
2. Doyle Brown, sr., Brenham
Brown dominated with seven total tackles (four for loss), two sacks and a quarterback hurry as Brenham edged Killeen, 15-13.
3. Braedon Chandler, so., Princeton
Chandler had 16 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in a 41-34 victory over Rock Hill.
4. Uriah Crawford, sr., Northwest
Crawford finished with three sacks in a 31-30 loss to V.R. Eaton.
5. Rodolfo Duran, jr., Hanna
Duran recorded 11 total tackles and an interception as Hanna edged Pioneer, 25-22.
6. Chidindu Eke, sr., Creekview
Eke led the way with nine total tackles (two for loss) and two pass breakups in a 57-7 rout of Molina.
7. Colton Gilbert, jr., Sealy
Gilbert had a monster game in a 35-7 win over Bay City with 10 total tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked punt. Sealy notched 10 sacks as a team.
8. Jessier Hampton-Williams, sr., Longview
Hampton-Williams recorded 17 total tackles in a 38-35 loss to Ruston.
9. Parker Harris, sr., Southlake Carroll
Harris was everywhere for Southlake Carroll in a 44-6 rout of Trinity, finishing with 11 total tackles, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
10. Trey Jefferson, sr., Midland Legacy
Jefferson had eight total tackles, an interception and two pass breakups as Midland Legacy defeated Abilene, 42-28.
11. Conner Kindle, sr., Bullard
Kindle had six total tackles (two for loss), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 41-38 loss to Liberty-Eylau.
12. Kaiden McCauley, so., Keller
McCauley tallied 12 total tackles (four for loss) as Keller fell to Bell, 31-28.
13. Luis Sosa, jr., Highland Park
Sosa filled up the box score with five total tackles (three for loss), two sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in a 55-18 victory over Memphis.
14. Kaylan Wara, jr., Wylie
Wara notched 11 total tackles (four for loss) and a sack as Wylie defeated Sachse, 34-27.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
