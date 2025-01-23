Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (01/21/2025)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the week of Jan. 13-18.
Congrats to basketball player A’Maya Holton from San Antonio East Central who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the Week poll with 50% of the more than 8,000 votes. The forward had 31 points and 18 rebounds in a game against Buda Johnson. She surpassed 1,000 career points and 800 career rebounds in her career.
Voting closes Sunday, Jan. 26 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Zoe Bennett, Lubbock-Cooper girls wrestling
The senior posted a 3-1 mark and secured career win No. 150 on Friday at the THSWCA State Duals. She helped Cooper repeat as the Class 5A champions.
Addi Bollinger, Frenship girls basketball
The junior tallied a game-high 23 points to help the Tigers pick up a 65-26 win over Midland on Thursday.
Theresa Carrillo, Clint girls soccer
The freshman midfielder scored twice to help lift the Lions to 4-1 win over El Paso Harmony Science Academy on Jan. 14.
Kayden Edwards, Duncanville boys basketball
The TCU signee tallied 29 points to help the Panthers pick up a 77-60 win over Cedar Hill in a district game on Jan. 14.
DJ Hall, Plano East boys basketball
The Texas State had 30 points in a 62-42 in a win over McKinney Boyd on Friday. In the game prior, he dropped 29 points in a win against Prosper.
Jesenia Ibarra, Donna girls soccer
The Bravettes picked up a 2-1 win over Brownville Porter on Jan. 14 and Ibarra accounted for both goals for Donna.
Erin Jacinto, Haslet V.R. Eaton girls basketball
During a 49-46 win over Hurst L.D. Bell, the junior surpassed 159 career assists, breaking the school record.
Cy’Nia Jackson, Mansfield Legacy girls basketball
The sophomore had 32 points by making 7 of 10 shots from the field, making 3 3-pointers and went 9-for-9 at the free-throw line in a 69-62 win against Mansfield Lake Ridge on Jan. 17.
Dylan Jones, Dallas First Baptist boys basketball
The junior point guard hit 11 3-pointers and finished with 35 points in a 80-60 win over First Baptist over Garland Christian on Jan. 14.
Micky Kass, Galveston O’Connell girls basketball
The senior had a team-high 19 points to help the Lady Buccaneers pick up a TAPPS District 8-2A victory, 48-14, against Highlands Chinquapin.
Julia Kempf-Stone, Amarillo Tascosa girls wrestling
The senior went 4-0 at the THSWCA State Duals on Friday and picked up her 100th career win on Friday in Wichita Falls.
Jak Kinder, Martin Mills boys basketball
The senior guard became the UIL all-time leader in career 3-pointers made when he hit No. 569 in an 84-48 win over Frankston on Jan. 15. the previous mark was 568, set in 2016.
Miles Martinez, Prosper Walnut Grove boys wrestling
He took home first place in the 165-pound division at the Frank Holloran Ranger Classic held on Saturday at Dallas Jesuit. The sophomore posted a 4-0 record.
Alli McAda, Sunnyvale girls basketball
The Harding singee had for 31 points in a 58-27 win over Nevada Community on Jan. 18. During a 73-29 win over Caddo Mills on Jan. 14, she had 23 points, 9 rebounds and hit 7 3-pointers.
Cannon Mullinax, Trophy Club Byron Nelson boys wrestling
The 106-pound wrestler picked up a pair of wins in the Clash for the Cup, a battle between Northwest ISD schools Byron Nelson, V.R. Eaton and Justin Northwest on Jan. 15. It was the first NISD Cup for Byron Nelson since 2016.
Je’Caryous Oliver, La Marque boys basketball
The junior had a team-high 25 points in a 99-40 win over West Columbia on Friday, helping the Cougars improve to 7-0 in District 29-4A.
Aby Ortega, El Paso Eastwood girls basketball
The junior scored 18 points in a 50-38 win over El Paso Eastlake on Friday and added 25 points — including 5 3-pointers — in a 65-20 victory against El Paso Socorro on Jan. 14.
Shiv Parmar, Schertz Samuel Clemens boys golf
The Texas A&M signee shot a 7-under 129 at the New Braunfels Pre-Super Bowl Extravaganza, a two-day event that ended on Tuesday.
Devin Petersen, San Antonio Warren boys basketball
The 6-foot-4 junior scored his 1,000th career point in a game against Helotes O’Connor on Wednesday.
Kamora Pruitt, Dallas Legion Prep girls basketball
The DeSoto transfer reached the 1,000-point mark in her career in a win against Houston Kinkaid on Saturday.
CJ Quirino, El Paso Pebbles Hills boys basketball
In a 45-43 win over El Paso Coronado on Friday, his driving layup in the lane was the game-winner for the Spartans.
Ethan Sanchez, The Woodlands College Park boys wrestling
He won four matches in two different weight classes for the Cavaliers at the THSWCA State Duals. He helped College Park win the Class 6A title.
Billy White III, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial boys basketball
The four-star recruit surpassed the 1,000-point mark after scoring 21 points on Jan. 14 in an 86-51 win over Corpus Christi Flour Bluff.
Chase Yancey, Azle boys wrestling
He picked up four wins, three by tech falls, to help the Hornets win the Class 5A title at the THSWCA State Duals on Friday in Wichita Falls. He was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
