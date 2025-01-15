Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (01/13/2025)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the week of Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.
Congrats to basketball player Jazymn Guerrero from El Paso Franklin who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the Week poll with 40% of the more than 57,000 votes. The junior recorded a hat trick on Thursday to help the Cougars secure an 8-0 win over El Paso Hanks. She finished with four goals and two assists and was named the El Paso ISD Tournament offensive MVP.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Jan. 19 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Gavin Brezovsky, Plano West boys basketball
The senior drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Wolves to a 70-68 win over McKinney Boyd.
Derrick Brooks, Baytown Sterling boys basketball
During a victory over Baytown Lee on Friday, the junior forward had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals.
Casey Chavez, Helotes O’Connor girls basketball
The sophomore posted her 7th double-double of the year with a 24-point, 11-rebound effort for the Panthers against San Antonio Warren on Jan. 8.
Johan Comacho, El Paso James Bowie boys basketball
The junior led the Bears with 31 in a 63-59 win over El Paso Harmony Science Academy on Friday. During a win on Tuesday, he had 17 points during an 80-47 win over Anthony.
Elijah Darden, South Garland boys basketball
The junior guard dropped 26 points in a win against Garland on Saturday and moved past 1,000 points in his career for the Titans.
Aiden Disu, Austin St. Michael’s Catholic Preparatory boys basketball
In a TAPPS District 3-6A game, Disu scored a game-high 21 points in a 67-28 win over San Antonio Central Catholic.
Mason Donald, Kountze boys basketball
The combo guard for the Class 3A No. 1-ranked Lions scored 33 points in an 89-64 win over East Chambers on Friday.
Sawyer Dotson, North Richland Hills Birdville boys basketball
The 6-foot-7 wing helped the Hawks pick up a 72-60 win over Colleyville Heritage on Jan. 7 with 25 points and 16 rebounds.
Savannah Freifeld, Katy girls wrestling
The 138-pound wrestler took home first place with a 3-0 mark at the Chicken Wing Tournament in Houston on Saturday.
Gabby Garzona, Frisco girls wrestling
At the 5th Annual Lady Raccoon Duals in Frisco, she picked up career win No. 150 with a pin against Frisco Lebanon Trail on Saturday.
Gewlaymi Gonzalez, Houston Aldine girls soccer
At the Alief Classic, the junior had a pair of goals and Aldine won in PK against Alief Elisk for the title on Saturday. Gonzalez had 10 goals and 2 assists in the tournament.
Wyatt Hicks, Azle boys wrestling
The 144-pound wrestler won by a pin in his match on Jan. 8 against Aledo. That was his 100th career win — 89 of which have come by a pin.
A’Maya Holton, San Antonio East Central girls basketball
On Friday, the forward had 31 points and 18 rebounds in a game against Buda Johnson. She surpassed 1,000 career points and 800 career rebounds in her career.
Aidan Jewell, Sante Fe boys basketball
The guard drained a jumper with 1 second left to give the Indians a 47-45 win on Tuesday against Texas City.
Dylan Jones, Dallas First Baptist boys basketball
The junior point guard hit the 1,000-point mark in his career with 33 points in a 91-16 win over Dallas Cambridge on Jan. 7.
Victor Juarez, Amarillo Palo Duro boys basketball
He tallied 15 points in the Dons’ 75-43 win over Lubbock-Cooper and he moved over the 1,000-point mark in his career on Saturday.
Case Lambert, Perrin-Whitt boys basketball
The junior set a school record with 13 3-pointers — finishing with 39 points — in a 107-43 win over Cedar Hill International Academy on Jan. 7.
Brody McHugh, Midland Christian boys basketball
The junior tied the school record with 11 3-pointers — part of a 35-point night — in a 77-44 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy on Thursday.
Tavionn Pickens, Houston Spring Woods boys basketball
The Tigers beat Houston Waltrip, 67-50, in a District 10-5A clash on Friday with the senior center having a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Jaxon Pitre, Winnie East Chamber boys basketball
The 6-foot-5 senior surpassed the 1,000-point mark in an 83-29 win over Hardin on Jan. 7.
Meredith Quinn, Dallas First Baptist girls basketball
The senior guard had a combined 26 rebounds in games against Kennedale Fellowship Academy and Dallas Cambridge, pushing her over 1,000 in her career.
Simone Richmond, Allen girls basketball
The junior nearly outscored Prosper on Jan. 7, as the Lady Eagles won 55-26 behind Richmond’s 22 points. She hit 9 of her 11 shots from the field.
Alyssa Saldana, El Paso Bel Air girls basketball
The senior guard tallied 21 points to help the Lady Highlanders secure a 60-29 win over El Paso Parkland on Friday in a District 1-5A game.
Spirit Sheriff, South Grand Prairie girls basketball
The Murray State College signee had a career-high 26 points, aided by eight 3=pointers, in a 63-36 win over Arlington James Martin on Saturday.
Keagan Sieracki, Southlake Carroll boys wrestling
The junior posted a 4-0 mark at the Trojan Classic on Saturday in Euless and won the 138-pound bracket with a 1-0 win. He’s 28-3 on the season.
Jonathan Simms, Allen boys track and field
The Georgia signee ran 46.35 in the 400-meter run at an indoor track and field meet at Texas A&M on Saturday. It is the 10th-fastest time in U.S. high school history.
Caleb Steger, Dallas Jesuit boys basketball
The Rangers beat Richardson Berkner, 66-60, on Jan. 7. The Boston College signee scored 23 points in the victory.
Noah Stull, Montgomery boys basketball
The senior had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 54-49 win over College Station A&M Consolidated on Jan. 7. He added another double-double with 13 and 11 in a 54-39 win over Bryan Rudder on Jan. 10.
Tatum Tyndell, Simms James Bowie girls basketball
The sophomore had her fourth double-double on the season with a game-high 16 points and 22 rebounds. She also added 7 steals and 4 assists in a 51-38 win over Clarksville to help her team remain undefeated in district play on Jan. 7
Brayden Williams, Duncanville boys track and field
The Georgia pledge ran 6.67 in the 60-meter dash in the prelims of the Texas A&M High School Indoor Championships — the fastest time in the U.S. He finished second in the finals on Saturday.
Keyne Yzquierdo, League City Clear Falls boys basketball
The senior hit the game-winning bucket on a 3-pointer in a 48-44 win over Dickinson on Jan. 7. He followed up with 11 points on Friday in a 66-58 win over Clear Lake on Friday.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.