Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (01/27/2025)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the week of Jan. 20-25.
Congrats to wrestler Zoe Bennett from Lubbock-Cooper who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the Week poll with 41% of the more than 19,000 votes. The senior posted a 3-1 mark and secured career win No. 150 on Friday at the THSWCA State Duals. She helped Cooper repeat as the Class 5A champions.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Sam Arrington, Lubbock Monterey boys basketball
The junior combo guard had a team-high 26 points to help the Rebels pick up a 69-62 victory against Amarillo Tascosa on Tuesday.
Willy Atak, Amarillo Holy Cross Catholic Academy boys basketball
The 6-foot-3 wing had a double-double with 36 points and 10 rebounds in a 79-56 against Amarillo Ascension Academy on Tuesday.
Aviana Caceres, Houston Langham Creek girls wrestling
At the Ridge Invitational on Saturday in Cypress Ridge, the junior went 4-0 with three tech falls to win the 120-pound bracket.
Abraham Chaparro, El Paso Bowie boys soccer
On Friday, he had a pair of goals in a 5-2 win over El Paso Harmony Science Academy and on Jan. 22, he accounted for two goals for the Bears in a 3-1 win against El Paso Ysleta.
Javen Colbert, Decatur boys basketball
The senior had back-to-back 30-point games this week, first against Burkburnett on Jan. 21 and then 30 against Krum on Jan. 24.
Landree Cooper, Weatherford girls soccer
The junior scored twice for the Kangaroos in a 3-0 win over Crowley on Jan. 24.
Braden Cope, Grapevine Faith Christian boys soccer
The senior scored a season-high 4 goals to help the Lions pick up a 5-0 win over Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal on Jan. 23.
Sascha Coughran, Katy Tompkins girls basketball
The junior guard surpassed the 1,000-point mark during a game on Jan. 24.
Braddek Darnell, Wildorado boys basketball
The senior scored a game-high 29 points to help the Mustangs secure an 84-41 win over Boys Ranch.
Anthony Elizondo, Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis boys basketball
The junior had his second-best scoring game of the season when he tallied 40 against Fort Worth Dunbar on Jan. 21.
Aniya’ Foy, Katy Cinco Ranch girls basketball
The senior hit 5 3-pointers and 15 total baskets on her way to a 41-point game in a 77-55 win over Katy Tompkins on Feb. 24.
Kambrie Graser, Canyon girls basketball
The Lady Eagles got 26 points from the 6-foot junior in an 83-11 win over Perryton Tuesday night.
Aaron Guerrero, Anthony boys basketball
The senior paced the Wildcats offense with 27 points in a 74-45 win against Tornillo on Tuesday.
Terrell Jackson, Dallas Carter boys basketball
The 6-foot-9 freshman tallied 29 points to help the Cowboys beat Dallas L.G. Pinkston, 64-53, on Jan. 21.
Nathan Jacobbe, Allen boys swimming
The Columbia University pledge won four first-place medals at the District 5-6A meet in Allen on Jan. 23. He won the 200-yard IM and 500-yard freestyle and was part of two winning relays.
Tim Johnson, Center boys basketball
The guard had 20 points to help the Roughriders beat Hudson in a showdown of unbeaten teams in District 17-4A play on Jan. 22.
Landin Lamberth, Amarillo Tascosa boys wrestling
During a quad meet on Jan. 21, he picked up career win No. 100 for the Rebels.
Payton Lee, Southlake Carroll girls basketball
She scored the game-winning basket with 15 seconds left to help the Lady Dragons beat Haslet V.R. Eaton, 41-40, on Tuesday in a District 4-6A game.
Zach Perez, Lytle boys basketball
The senior guard went over 1,000 career points thanks to scoring 40 points against Cotulla on Monday. He added 7 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 assists.
Alizae Reveles, Canyon girls wrestling
At the Dumas tri-meet on Jan. 23, the senior secured carer win No. 100.
Alejandra Rodriguez, El Paso Americas girls swimming
At the District 2-5A meet, she won the 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle and was part of the 200-yard medley relay that won. She was named the girls swimmer of the meet.
Jasmine Vick, Amarillo Palo Duro girls wrestling
She posted a 4-0 mark to win first place in the 152-pound bracket at the Lady Dons Invitational on Jan. 25. That helped her secure career win No. 100.
Maximus Williamson, Keller boys swimming
The Virginia pledge took first place in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle at the District 4-6A meet on Jan. 24.
Georgia Wimberly, Prosper girls swimming
The junior won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle and was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestlye relay team at the District 5-6A meet on Jan. 24.
Noah Zuniga, Wolfforth Frenship boys wrestling
In a 40-27 win over Amarillo on Jan. 21, he secured career win No. 100 with a pin. He is the second Tiger to reach that milestone.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.