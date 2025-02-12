Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (02/10/2025)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the week of Feb. 3-8.
Congrats to Krystal Talavera from El Paso Pebble Hills girls basketball team, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the Week poll with 46.7% of the more than 20,000 votes. The senior, a York University pledge, scored 24 points to help the Lady Spartans beat El Paso Socorro on Jan. 28.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Elena Amos, Humble Kingwood Park girls swimming
She helped her team take home the Region 4-5A title on Feb. 8 in New Caney. The swimmer of the meet won the 50-freestyle, the 100-backstroke — in a new school record time — and was the last leg on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay, which also set a new school record.
MD Awe, Frisco Reedy boys basketball
A driving layup by the Columbia football recruit in the final seconds helped the Lions secure a 70-69 win over Dallas Highland Park on Tuesday.
Alexa Barker, Allen girls soccer
The Lady Eagles posted a 4-1 win against Prosper on Tuesday. The Alabama signee had two goals and assisted on Allen’s other two goals.
Berlin Bartlett, Pampa girls basketball
The Lady Harvesters claimed a playoff berth on Tuesday with a 64-35 against Dumas in a District 4-4A game. The senior had 25 points in the win for Pampa.
Ben Blalock, Waco Midway boys swimming
The senior claimed a pair of titles on Saturday at the Region 3-6A championship in Rockwall. he won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races.
Uzziah Buntyn, Round Rock Stony Point boys basketball
In a road win against Round Rock Westwood on Feb. 4, the guard scored a game-high 37 points in the 77-51 win.
Chase Campbell, Wolfforth Frenship boys basketball
The Tiger picked up a District 2-6A win over Midland Legacy, 66-55, on Tuesday. The junior surpassed 1,000 career points in the game.
Ma’Kayla Carr, Richardson girls basketball
The District 7-6A champion closed out the regular season with a 63-33 win over Irving MacArthur. The junior nearly outscored the Cardinals by tallying 30 points in the win.
Isaac Chavez, Odessa Permian boys basketball
The senior hit a buzzer-beater against San Angelo Central on Feb. in a 49-47 victory for the Panthers.
Addy Cooper, San Antonio Warren girls soccer
In a 3-0 win against San Antonio Brennan on Saturday, the Louisiana-Lafayette pledge had two goals —then a trip to the ER after a collision left teeth marks on her head.
Christian Dupree, Schertz Samuel Clemens boys basketball
At the buzzer, the junior scored the game-winner for the Buffaloes in a 68-66 triumph over San Antonio East Central in a District 29-6A showdown on Friday.
Ella Glass, Prosper Walnut Grove girls swimming
She set school records in the 50-yard freestyle (24.33) and 100-yard backstroke (55.54) and was part of a 200-yard freestyle relay that also set a school record at a regional meet on Feb. 7 at New Caney.
Sebastian Gutierrez, El Paso Montwood boys basketball
The small forward hit the 1,000-point mark for the Rams in a game vs. Socorro on Feb. 4.
Tyrean Henderson, Floydada boys basketball
In a District 8-2A showdown, the Whirlwinds beat Abernathy 77-68 on Tuesday. The senior led the offensive attack with 33 points.
Ella Hutchens, Lindale girls basketball
During a 51-25 win over Van in a district 15-4A game on Tuesday, the 6-foot-2 sophomore had a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds. She added 7 blocks, 5 assists and 4 steals.
Jayden Leverett, El Paso Chapin boys basketball
The 6-foot-11 Vanderbilt recruit had a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds in the Huskies’ 75-48 win on Feb. 5 against Burgess.
Cooper Lutkenhaus, Justin Northwest boys track and field
Running at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday, the sophomore set a new U.S. high school indoor record in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:46.86.
Abby Mendoza, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial girls wrestling
The 100-pound wrestler picked up her fourth regional championship for the Eagles on Saturday at the UIL Region 4-5A meet. She was named the most outstanding female wrestler of the tournament.
Avery Moses, Saginaw Eagle Mountain boys basketball
The first-year program got a double-double from the sophomore with a 35-point, 13-rebound effort in a win against Springtown on Feb. 4.
Riley Rayome, The Woodlands girls wrestling
A two-time state champ improved to 50-0 by winning the regional title on Saturday. She also secured career win No. 200 in the semifinals.
Caden Rowe, Van boys basketball
The senior, a Central Oklahoma football signee, had a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds to help the Vandals beat Lindale, 61-35, on Feb. 4.
Sadie Sanchez, Canyon Randall girls basketball
During a win against Hereford, the senior scored a career-high 49 points for the Raiders. She hit 7 3-pointers in the game.
Presley Shields, Lubbock-Cooper girls soccer
The junior had both goals for the Pirates in a 2-1 win against Lubbock Monterey on Feb. 4.
Laney Weiland, Flower Mound girls swimming
The Missouri State signee won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and played a part in two winning relay teams at the Region 2-6A meet in Lewisville, helping the Jaguars take home first place.
Jett Westmoreland, Argyle boys basketball
The Eagles rallied in the fourth to clip Birdville, 56-54, on Feb. 4. The freshman hit the game-winner for Argyle.
Maximus Williamson, Keller boys swimming
The standout for the Indians won the 100-yard freestyle, and 200-yard freestyle and was on two winning relay teams at the Region 1-6A championship in Midland on Saturday.
Elly Yelle, Azle girls wrestling
At the Region 1-5A meet in Lubbock, the sophomore won the 165-pound title for the Hornets and was named the most outstanding wrestler.
