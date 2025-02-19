Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (02/17/2025)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top winter and sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer, swimming and softball during the week of Feb. 10-17.
Congrats to Alexa Barker from the Allen girls soccer team, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the Week poll with 47.3% of the more than 11,000 votes. The Lady Eagles posted a 4-1 win against Prosper on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Alabama signee had two goals and assisted on Allen’s other two goals.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Vivian Anderson, Grapevine Faith Christian girls swimming
The senior won the TAPPS Division II 2025 Bruce Rollins Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. She won the 50 three times in her career and the backstroke twice.
Isaak Arevalo, Arlington James Martin boys wrestling
The senior took home the Class 6A 126-pound title on Saturday, securing his fourth straight championship. He became the fifth boys wrestler to accomplish that feat.
Savanna Barnes, Lancaster girls basketball
The senior had a game-high 20 points to help the Tigers pick up a 65-41 win over Longview on Feb. 14. The win sent Lancaster to the third round of the Class 6A Division II regional semifinals.
Hudson Bawduniak, Waco Bosqueville boys swimming
The senior was the UIL Class 4A boys Swimmer of the Meet after winning gold in the 100-yard breaststroke (55.81) and 100-yard butterfly (49.23) - both new state record. He won 5 state titles in high school.
Brodie Bedford, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal boys wrestling
Bedford picked up another TAPPS State Championship on Feb. 15 when he pinned his way to the 165-pound title. He also picked up his 100th career win for the Saints.
Hunter Bogner, Dumas boys wrestling
The Demons standout won his fourth state title and the first to do it in Class 5A. He finished his senior season with a 41-1 mark.
Joseph Brunson, Fort Worth Country Day School boys wrestling
For the third straight year, Brunson took home first place at the SPC Wrestling Championships. This year, he won the 190-pound title with a 7-4 win in the finals over Sebi Rodriguez of Houston St. John’s School — who beat him last week at the Texas Prep State Tournament.
Zakhia Burke, Prosper Rock Hill girls wrestling
At the UIL Class 6A championship, Burke’s first-round win by a fall was her 100th career win.
Carla Campos, Haltom City girls wrestling
In the Class 6A 185-pound finals, the senior upset Rylee Ferranti from Klein Oak, a two-time defending champion who was undefeated.
Lauren Cochran, Houston The Village School girls swimming
At the TAPPS Championships, she was named the Division I 2025 Bruce Rollins Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events.
Keira De Jong, Houston Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart girls swimming
The junior, a UC-San Diego pledge, was part of four championships at the SPC Championships held Feb. 13-15 in Keller. She won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races and was part of the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.
Allison De La O, El Paso Franklin girls basketball
The freshman scored a team-high 27 points and that helped the Cougars escape with a 56-55 win over Midland Legacy on Feb. 10 in a bi-district game in the Class 6A Division I playoffs.
Keiland Garvey, Tyler boys basketball
In a District 10-6A play-in game, the senior guard had 27 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks for the Lions in a 67-60 win over Texarkana Texas High on Friday.
Brooke Gill, El Paso Montwood softball
The Frank Phillips College signee picked up a win in the circle and drove in three runs to help the Rams beat El Paso Del Valle, 15-5, in the season opener.
Averie Hager, San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista North girls swimming
The Notre Dame pledge was the UIL Class 4A Swimmer of the Meet. She won the 100-yard butterfly and 50-yard freestyle — and set a new 4A record with a time of 23.02. She set the state record in the butterfly in the prelims (54.23) and finals (53.85). She was also on the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay that won titles.
Sophie Jones, Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic girls swimming
The freshman won her first two TAPPS Championships by taking first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle at the SPC Championships.
Kayla King, Converse Judson girls basketball
The Houston pledge had 27 points and that helped the Rockets open the Class 6A playoffs with a 70-35 win over Medina Valley.
Alexa Lane, Paris North Lamar girls basketball
During a 57-27 win against Farmersville in a Class 4A Division II playoff game, the junior nearly outscored the Lady Farmers with 25 points — while adding 6 rebounds and 5 assists.
Jonathan Ledesma, Mineola boys soccer
In three wins last week for the Yellowjackets, he had 10 goals and 5 assists — including a 7-goal effort against Grand Saline on Feb. 12.
Amaya McDonald, Denton Braswell girls basketball
The 6-foot-2 post had a double-double as the Lady Bengals rolled to a 90-34 win over Richardson J.J. Pearce on Friday. McDonald scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds.
Cameryn Morales, El Paso Burges girls basketball
The senior guard had a team-high 22 points to help the Mustangs pick up a 50-49 win over El Paso Bel Air in a Class 5A Division II playoff game on Feb. 10.
Trevor Novak, Plano John Paul II boys swimming
The senior was named the Division I Bruce Rollins Swimmer of the Meet at the TAPPS Championship on Feb. 12. he won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, part of a second-place 200-yard freestyle relay and part of a 200-yard medley relay that broke the school record.
Nahomy Portillo, Houston Lamar girls soccer
The junior had two goals and provided two assists in an 8-0 win for the Texans against Houston Math, Science & Tech on Feb. 11. She now has 28 goals on the year.
Riley Rayome, The Woodlands girls wrestling
The unsigned senior won a third straight title in the Class 6A finals on Saturday. She finished with a 215-5 mark in high school and was all-state all four years.
Joleigh Richards, Midlothian Heritage softball
The junior had a pair of home runs in a 20-9 win over Arlington on Feb. 11. At the Heritage Classic this past weekend, she hit .571 with 9 RBIs.
Austin Ross, Austin St. Stephens Episcopal boys swimming
The junior won a pair of individual championships and was part of a winning relay for the Spartans at the SPC Championships at the Keller Natatorium. He won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke and was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay.
Michael Ruiz, Canyon Randall boys wrestling
The Oklahoma pledge Michael Ruiz (126) won his third straight championship in the UIL Class 5A championships. Ruiz was 28-2 this year and didn’t lose to any Texas wrestlers.
Dakota Sherley, Latexo boys basketball
The senior had 23 points to help the Tigers pick up a 57-49 win over Centerville — securing a playoff spot in Class 2A for the first time in 20 years.
Gideon Swan, Sugar Land Logos Prep boys swimming
The Texas A&M pledge was named the TAPPS Division II 2025 Bruce Rollins Swimmer of the Meet. He won the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle in a new state record 4:32.51.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.