Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (02/24/2025)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top winter and spring sports like basketball, golf, soccer, swimming and softball during the week of Feb. 17-22. The UIL held its swimming state championship last weekend to wrap up that season.
Congrats to Joseph Brunson from the Fort Worth Country Day School boys wrestling team, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the Week poll with 41% of the more than 25,000 votes.
For the third straight year, Brunson took home first place at the SPC Wrestling Championships. This year, he won the 190-pound title with a 7-4 win in the finals over Sebi Rodriguez of Houston St. John’s School — who beat him the week before at the Texas Prep State Tournament.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 2 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
West Allman, Gatesville boys basketball
The senior hit a last-second basket to lift the Hornets pick up a 62-60 win over Lampasas in the Class 4A Division I playoff game.
Jackson Armour, Frisco Wakeland boys swimming
The senior broke the Class 5A record in the 200 individual medley. The Notre Dame signee broke the state record for all classes in the 100 breaststroke on Feb. 22. He was named the Class 5A swimmer of the meet.
Brooklyn Birkenfeld, Nazareth girls basketball
The senior post had 23 points to help the Swiftettes pick up a 54-35 win over Texline on Thursday in a Class 1A Division II game in Amarillo.
Charlotte Cavin, Frisco Wakeland girls basketball
The 6-foot sophomore scored a game-high 25 points to help Wakeland beat Killeen Ellison and sent the Wolverines to the fourth round for first time since 2011.
Mekhi Carwise, Killeen Harker Heights boys soccer
Down 1-0 at halftime, the junior helped the Knights rally for a 2-1 win over Killeen on Feb. 18 by scoring twice in the second half.
Marin Clem, Southlake Carroll girls swimming
The senior won three gold medals in the 6A finals, winning the 400-meter relay with a late pass on the final leg. She won the 100 freestyle for the third year in a row and took home first in the 50 freestyle.
Rowan Cox, Austin Bowie boys swimming
The future Texas Longhorn broke the 6A record in the 100-yard butterfly on Feb. 22, finishing in 46.19 seconds.
Kayden Edwards, Duncanville boys basketball
The 4-star TCU signee led No. 6 Duncanville with 22 points in a 58-33 win over Temple on Feb. 17. On Friday, he had 26 points in a 70-56 win over Wylie in a Class 6A Division I playoff game.
Kendall Hilstock, Port Arthur Memorial boys basketball
The Titans posted a 77-64 bi-district win against Alvin Iowa Colony on Feb. 18. The senior led Memorial with 24 points.
Jasiya Johnson, La Marque boys basketball
The senior point guard had 15 points in the Cougars’ 84-44 win over Kingsville King on Feb. 20 in a Class 4A Division II playoff game. He scored his 1,000t point on Feb. 18.
Lynlee Kennedy, Frisco Legacy Christian Academy softball
The Harding signee blasted three home runs last weeks for the Eagles — two coming in a 20-4 win on Feb. 17 in the Frisco ISD Tournament.
Jaydn Loggins, Belton boys basketball
The junior had a game-high 21 points to help the Tigers pick up a 1-point win over Midlothian in a bi-district game on Feb. 18.
Ashtyn Magnuson, College Station A&M Consolidated girls soccer
The junior scored twice as the Lady Tigers picked up a 3-2 win over Montgomery Lake Creek on Feb. 21.
Cayden Munnilal, Richmond George Ranch boys basketball
The junior had 23 points in a 48-45 win over Houston Stratford on Feb. 21. Earlier in the week, in a 69-52 win against Katy on Feb. 18, he also had 23 points.
Hunter-Mack Nelms, Sanger boys basketball
Sanger beat Dallas Roosevelt, 72-71, on Feb. 21 in an area game and moved onto the regional finals for the first time since 2005. The senior had 32 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.
Rakiya Nelson, San Antonio Churchill girls basketball
In a 51-48 upset over No. 1-ranked Judson Converse the Arkansas-Little Rock signee helped the Lady Chargers break the tie late.
Grace Rabb, Dripping Springs girls swimming
She was named the 6A girls swimmer of the meet after winning a pair of titles. She set a new state record in the 200-yard IM in 1:56.40, breaking a UIL record that stood since 2008.
Mia Richards, Brock softball
In game two of a doubleheader against Boyd on Feb. 22, she was 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and 7 RBIs in an 18-1 win.
Grayson Rigdon, Columbus boys basketball
The Arizona State football pledge scored 50 against Goliad on Feb. 18 in a playoff win. He has played only 15 games this season due to the long football playoff run for the Cardinals.
Chloe Sirkin, Grapevine girls golf
The senior took home first place for the second year in a row at the two-day East Texas Challenge that finished on Feb. 19 at Pine Dunes Resort & Golf Club in Frankston.
Owen Skinner, Mansfield Legacy baseball
The Howard College pledge struck out 12 and gave up one run and three hits in a 7-2 win over Colleyville Heritage on Saturday, Feb. 22. He was 1-for-3 at the plate with a triple.
Paul Smith, Hawkins boys basketball
The senior broke a tie game by scoring with 12 seconds left to help No. 10-ranked Hawkins beat Cushing in a bi-district game in the Class 2A Division I bracket.
Raines Watson, College Station A&M Consolidated boys golf
The senior shot two-day total of 144 to take first place at the Don Massengale Invitational on Feb. 18 at Lake Conroe.
Maximus Williamson, Keller boys swimming
The Virginia signee made his final meet a memorable one. The senior won the 50-, 100- and 200-yard freestyle — setting NFHS and UIL records in process. He helped the Indians win the Class 6A title for the third year in a row.
Jonathan Zamudio, Killeen Ellison boys soccer
The Eagle snapped a 4-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over Killeen Chaparral on Feb. 18. The senior midfielder scored twice and had an assist.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.