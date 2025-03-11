Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (03/10/2025)
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top winter and spring sports like basketball, golf, soccer, swimming and softball during the week of March 3-8.
UIL held its boys state basketball championship last weekend to wrap up that season, while TAPPS also held boys and girls soccer finals.
Congrats to Lorelie Gamble from the Dripping Springs softball team, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the Week poll with 44.8% of the votes. The sophomore had plenty of home runs and hits last week for the Tigers. On Feb. 28, she was 4-for-5 with 5 RBI against Southlake and hit a school record 3 HRs with 5 RBI against Keller Central. She hit two home runs against V.R. Eaton on Feb. 27 and went 3-for-4 with a home run against Austin Akin.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jordan Bradley, Waco Meyer boys basketball
The junior scored 17 points and added six rebounds to help the Ravens win the Class 2A Division II title, earning MVP honors.
Addyson Bristow, Canyon girls track and field
She won the 400-meter (57.53), the 1,600-meter (4:49.23) and part of the winning 4x400-meter relay (3:57.82) at the Lubbock-Cooper Pirate Relays on Thursday and Friday.
Karina Chavez, Fort Worth All Saints girls soccer
In the TAPPS Division II soccer finals, the junior had the game-winner in overtime to lift the Saints to a 2-1 win over Houston Second Baptist. She also had an assist.
Connor Chisum, Dallas Jesuit boys golf
The Boston College pledge took home first place at the Region 1-6A Preview Tournament on March 7 in Grand Prairie. Jesuit also won the team title by 21 shots.
Natalie Cote, College Station A&M Consolidated girls tennis
Playing at the A&M Consolidated home tournament, she took home first place in girls singles.
Casey Cox, El Paso Eastwood baseball
The El Paso Community College signee struck out 10 and gave up 3 hits in a 5-1 win over El Paso Socorro on Wednesday.
Bri Duffey, Royse City softball
Facing No. 1-ranked Forney, she hit a walk-off homer to win it on Friday.
Kayden Edwards, Duncanville boys basketball
The Panthers won the Class 6A Division I title behind 23 points and 6 rebounds from the TCU signee.
Elijah Garrett, Beaumont West Brook boys basketball
He led the Bruins to the Class 5A Division I title and was named the MVP in the finals after scoring 26 points and adding 5 steals and 5 assists.
Gabi Garza, Dallas Ursuline Academy girls soccer
The Rhodes College pledge pitched a shutout in the TAPPS Division I finals, a 2-0 win over Houston St. Agnes on Wednesday.
Colt Gentry, Jayton boys basketball
The junior guard earned the MVP honors from the Class 1A Division II finals after scoring 24 points and grabbing 8 rebounds for the Jaybirds.
Casey Geradis, McKinney Christian girls soccer
The senior scored twice to help the Lady Mustangs win the TAPPS Division III finals, 3-1, against San Antonio’s The Atonement Academy on Wednesday in Round Rock.
Benjamin Golik, Dallas The Covenant School boys soccer
During the TAPPS Division III title game, the senior scored twice in a 5-1 win against Houston St. Thomas on Friday.
Isaiah Gonzalez, El Paso Del Valle baseball
The right-handed hurler gave up one hit, while striking out 13 in a 2-1 win versus Canutillo on March 5.
Khloe Griffith, Prosper girls soccer
The sophomore scored the game-winner in the final minute to help Prosper secure a 3-2 win over Allen on March 7.
Isabella Guarriello, Lucas Lovejoy softball
The Creighton pledge hit a pair of home runs to help the Leopards pick up a 12-5 win against Denison on March 7.
Khamari Hall, League City Clear Creek softball
The Arkansas signee hit a solo home run that broke the window of the school bus Dickinson rode to the game on March 4.
Tylar Hankamar, Dallas Justin F. Kimball boys basketball
The senior was named the 4A Division II Championship Game MVP with a team-high 17 points and 4 rebounds.
Katy Holman, Plano John Paul II softball
in the 10th inning, the freshman hit a walk-off home run to give the Lady Cardinals a 3-2 win over Van Alstyne.
Kendrick Jones Jr., Lake Belton boys track and field
The junior set a meet record at the Blue Bonnet Invitational at Texas A&M by running 45.27 in the 400-meter dash.
Jak Kinder, Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill boys basketball
The senior scored 19 points and earned MVP honors as the Mustangs won the Class 2A Division II title.
Elkor Landeros, El Paso Socorro track and field
The senior set the school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.45 at the Fred Loya Invitational on March 8 in El Paso.
Heather Longino, Troup softball
The freshman hit a grand slam with two outs in the top of the third to break a tie in what was an 8-3 win over Arp on March 7.
Madi Lopez, La Porte softball
The junior hit a pair of home runs to help the Lady Daws pick up a 5-0 win over Santa Fe on Friday in a District 20-5A game.
Jack McCormick, Perrin-Whitt boys basketball
The Class 1A Division I MVP had a game-high 28 points, while adding 4 assists and 2 steals to help the Pirates win their first title.
Taylor McKean, Aledo softball
The Tarleton State signee went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and a home run and struck out 16 pitching in a 7-0 win over Fort Worth Brewer on March 5.
Dillon Mitchell, Houston C.E. King boys track and field
The freshman set a new national record for his grade with a 10.35 time in the 100-meter dash on Friday at the Blue Bonnet Invitational.
Alex Orquiz, El Paso El Dorado boys soccer
The senior had a hat trick in a 3-1 win against El Paso Parkland on March 5 and then added 2 goals in a win against Hanks on March 8.
Haley Rodriguez, El Paso Socorro softball
She struck out 11 and gave up three hits in an 11-0 win over El Paso Burges on March 4. That allowed her to record her 300th career strikeout.
Silas Rodriguez, Denton Guyer boys basketball
The junior hit a game-winning 3-pointer to help Guyer clinch a win over Katy Jordan in the Class 6A Division II finals. He finished with 20 points.
Ian Sedah, Mansfield Summit boys basketball
The Jaguars won the Class 5A Division II title behind the MVP showing by Sedah, who had 17 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals and 3 assists.
Zac Sells, Kountze boys basketball
The senior helped Kountze complete a boys-girls title sweep by scoring 28 points and adding 5 steals in a win against Paradise in the Class 3A Division II finals.
Alhosan Sheriff, Amarillo Caprock boys track and field
The junior won the triple jump and the 110-meter hurdles in a school-record time of 14.7 at the Lubbock-Cooper Pirate Relays on Friday and Saturday.
Luke Sigler, Tatum boys basketball
The Texas-Permian Basin football signee hit 12 of 17 shots from the field and tallied 26 points to earn MVP honors in the Class 3A Division I finals.
Trey Smith, Kennedale boys basketball
The junior posted a double-double (22 points, 10 steals) in the Class 4A Division II finals against Houston Wheatley.
Saphina Stanley, Amarillo Tascosa girls track and field
At the Canyon Randall meet on Thursday, the senior won four gold medals. She won the long jump, triple jump, 100-meter and 400-meter dashes.
Maecy Toland, Big Sandy Harmony softball
The senior tossed a no-hitter against Pittsburg on March 8, a 12-0 win for the Lady Eagles.
Brayden Williams, Duncanville boys track and field
The Georgia signee ran a wind-aided 9.99 in the 100-meter dash finals at the Blue Bonnet Invitational on Saturday in College Station.
Jaleah Williams, Carthage softball
The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice in a 17-2 win over Kilgore on Friday.
