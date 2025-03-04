Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (03/03/2025)
Hannah Wells, Coahoma softball
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top winter and spring sports like basketball, golf, soccer, swimming and softball during the week of Feb. 24-March 1. TAPPS and UIL held its girls state basketball championship last weekend to wrap up that season, while TAPPS also held boys basketball finals.
Congrats to Ashtyn Magnuson from College Station A&M Consolidated girls soccer, who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the Week poll with 58% of the votes. The junior scored twice as the Lady Tigers picked up a 3-2 win over Montgomery Lake Creek on Feb. 21.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 9 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Reese Alston, Houston Second Baptist boys basketball
The sophomore had a game-high 20 points to help the Eagles win the TAPPS 5A title, 65-47, against Arlington Grace Prep on Saturday.
Ashten Ballew, Katy baseball
The junior, an Arizona pledge, went 4-for-6 with 3 home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in 9 runs on Feb. 27 in games against Friendswood Clear Brook and Missouri City Ridge Point.
Brooklyn Birkenfeld, Nazareth girls basketball
The Wayland Baptist signee earned MVP honors after scoring 22 points for the Swiffettes in the Class 1A Division II finals.
Blayke Brackens, Fairfield girl basketball
Her jumper sent the Class 3A Division I finals into overtime, and Fairfield won. She had 17 points to nab MVP honors.
Aaliyah Chavez, Lubbock Monterey girls basketball
Arguably the best high school girls player in Texas history capped off her career by leading her team to the Class 5A Division II finals. She had 19 points and 7 rebounds in the win.
Gracee Cooley, Tuscola Jim Ned girls basketball
The senior hit a pair of free throws with 0.3 seconds left to help Jim Ned beat Winnsboro, 40-38, to advance to the Class 3A Division I title game.
Hannah Creekmore, Rockport-Fulton girls golf
The senior shot 75 to win first place at the Sinton Invitational on Wednesday and helped her team take first place in the standings.
Ar’jayla Elder, Dallas Lincoln girls basketball
The junior scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half to help the Lady Tigers roll to a title in the Class 4A Division II finals. She was named the MVP of the game.
Jay-Quan Gaines, Killeen Ellison boys basketball
The senior’s layup in the final second sealed a 56-53 win against Waco University in overtime on Friday night to send the Eagles to the state semifinals.
Lorelie Gamble, Dripping Springs softball
The sophomore had plenty of home runs and hits this week for the Tigers. On Feb. 28, she was 4-for-5 with 5 RBI against Southlake and hit a school record 3 HRs with 5 RBI against Keller Central. She hit two home runs against V.R. Eaton on Feb. 27 and went 3-for-4 with a home run against Austin Akin.
Mylee Guinn, Plano Prestonwood Christian girls basketball
The Lady Lions won the TAPPS 6A title on Friday with the senior scoring 19 points. The Rice signee had 23 points in the semifinal win against Argyle Liberty Christian School.
Brandon Holley, Lake Belton baseball
The left-handed hurler tossed a 63-pitch, 1-hitter to help Lake Belton pick up a 6-1 win against Cedar Park Vista Ridge in the Round Rock ISD Legends Tournament on Thursday.
Avin Houston, San Antonio Central Catholic boys track and field
The Buttons junior ran 15.46 in the 110-meter hurdles to take first place and set a personal best on Feb. 27 at the Jack Randall Relays in Floresville.
Kaylin Jackson, Denton Billy Ryan girls basketball
The junior hit 9 of 11 shots from the field — 82% — while scoring 24 points. She was named the Class 5A Division I MVP.
Reagan Jordan, North Richland Hills Birdville softball
She had a pair of wins in the circle this week. She tossed a 1-hit complete game shutout against Arlington Martin on Monday, fanning 12. She struck out 6 and gave up 1 hit in a 3-0 win against Keller Timber Creek on Saturday.
Marielle Kiersh, Houston Stratford softball
In a 17-0 win over Houston Northbrook on Wednesday, the freshman tossed a no-hitter.
Seleste Massey, Fort Worth Boswell girls basketball
The Lady Pioneers won the Class 6A Division II title and the sophomore had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals to earn MVP honors.
Keyiona McDaniel, Kountze girls basketball
The senior helped the Lionettes beat Paradise in the Class 3A Division II finals. She just missed a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 8 steals — part of a record-breaking effort with 21 steals as a team.
Megyn Meekins, Nocona girls basketball
She led Nocona to the Class 2A Division I title and earned MVP honors after scoring 30 points, while adding 6 rebounds and 4 steals.
Jacob Oman, The Woodlands College Park boys basketball
The 6-foot-9 post had 20 points and 16 rebounds to help the Cavaliers post a 60-39 win against Wylie East on Feb. 25.
Jae Jae Phillips, Troy softball
The Our Lady of the Lake University pledge hit a pair of home runs on Thursday against Copperas Cove and added another on Friday in the Turf War Tournament.
Graycen Rabel, The Woodlands girls track and field
The senior swept the hurdles at the Cain Relays on March 1, running a personal best 14.43 in the 100 and ran 45.06 in the 300.
Zayla Reagan, Midlothian girls soccer
The senior had a hat trick and added an assist in a 7-0 win over Terrell on Feb. 28.
Sofia Rodriguez, El Paso El Dorado girls soccer
The Aztecs beat El Paso Bel Air on Feb. 25 behind a hat trick from the junior. She added another goal in an 8-0 win against El Paso Horizon on Feb. 28. She’s scored in all 8 games this year.
Diego Sanchez, Mission Sharyland boys tennis
The junior took first place in the boys singles competition at the McAllen Nikki Rowe Tennis Tournament on Saturday.
Quinton Sanders, Houston Wheatley boys basketball
The 6-foot-3 senior scored 38 points to help hold off Houston Yates in a 90-84 win in a Class 4A Division II regional final on Thursday.
Santiago Serrano, El Paso baseball
At the Cowboy Up Tournament in Tucson, Arizona, the senior went 3-for-6 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI on March 1. On Feb. 27, he had 3 hits and 3 RBIs and threw out two runners trying to steal.
Kennedy Simpson, Humble Summer Creek girls basketball
The Lady Bulldogs rallied in the fourth to beat Cedar Hill in the Class 6A Division I finals. She had 10 of her 21 points in the fourth to earn MVP honors.
Jordan Stokes, Midland Christian School girls basketball
The freshman had 13 of her 29 points in the first quarter to help the Lady Mustangs pull away for a 64-53 win over The Woodlands Legacy Prep Christian Academy on Friday in the TAPPS 5A title.
Jordyn Thibodeaux, Corpus Christi Calallen softball
The McNeese State pledge struck out all 6 batters she faced on Feb. 25, giving her 400 for her career.
Carter Tipton, Midland boys golf
The junior won a playoff hole to take first place in the Andrews Boys Classic on Saturday at Andrews County Golf Course. He shot 142 and won the tiebreaker against El Paso Coronado’s Sebastian Vasquez.
Brody Tribe, Columbus boys basketball
Down two in double overtime against Corpus Christi London, the senior hit a 3 from the corner in an 81-80 win on Tuesday.
Chris Velasquez, Corsicana boys soccer
The sophomore had a hat trick in a 4-0 win against Kaufman on Feb. 25. He scored twice in a 3-1 win against Midlothian Heritage on March 1.
Hannah Wells, Coahoma softball
The Texas pledge struck out 13 and added a 2-run homer at the plate in an 11-0 win over No. 2-ranked Iowa Park on Friday.
Caelyn Williams, Broaddus girls basketball
The 5-foot-11 senior scored 19 points, while adding 8 rebounds and 3 assists to earn MVP honors and helped the Lady Bulldogs win the Class 1A Division I title.
McKenna Wise, Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill girls basketball
The sophomore had a double-double — 17 points and 12 rebounds — to help the Lady Mustangs win the Class 2A Division II title on Thursday.
Gator Young, Argyle boys track and field
The senior broke the school record by jumping 17 feet, 2 inches in the pole vault at the Jimmy Sanders Wildcat Invitational on Friday in Fort Worth.
Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our poll with others.