Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (04/09/2025)
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for spring sports like basketball, golf, soccer, and track and field during the week of March 31-April 5.
Congrats to Zeta McDannels from the Wollforth Frenship girls' soccer team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI Athlete of the Week poll. She got 57% of the votes.
The UTEP signee had the game-winning goal on a header with 8 seconds left in a 1-0 win against Southlake Carroll on Tuesday.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Sophie Berthelot, Tomball girls tennis
At the War Eagle Invitational held at Conroe Grand Oaks, the freshman took home first place in singles.
Jackson Floren, Coppell baseball
In a 3-1 win against Lewisville, the junior fanned 11 over 7 innings and also picked up a pair of hits at the plate for the Cowboys.
Halle Gunter, Midland Christian girls track and field
Competing in the Lubbock Christian Invitational meet on April 3 the senior won the 200-meter dash (25.43) and took first in the long jump as well at 18 feet, 0 1/4 inches.
Matt Jacobik, Montgomery Lake Creek boys soccer
The senior goalkeeper made three saves in PKs to help the Lions beat Kingwood Park on April 1.
Sydney Lange, Salado girls soccer
The senior had two goals, including one on a PK, in a 2-1 win over Lumberton on April 1.
Bailey Le, College Station girls tennis
At the Austin Anderson Tournament, the sophomore took home first place in girls' singles on April 3.
Caden Leonard, Southlake Carroll boys track and field
The junior won the 1,600-meter run (4:11.27) and the 3,200-meter run (8:54.41) at the District 4-6A district meet on April 2.
Daniel Maese, San Elizario boys track and field
The freshman ran a career-best 10:44.79 to take home first place in the 3,200-meter at the District 2-4A meet on April 5.
Alexia Martinez, Fabens girls track and field
The sophomore won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter events at the District 2-4A meet at an Elizario.
Audrey McCallum, Colleyville Heritage girls golf
The senior had a two-day score of 147 to take home first place at the District 6-5A tournament on April 1.
Hudson McNew, Boerne baseball
The senior smacked three home runs and finished with 9 RBI in a 19-5 win against Alamo Heights on Friday. He was 4-for-4 and scored 4 runs.
Owen Menicucci, Midlothian Heritage boys track and field
At the District 15-5A meet on April 4, the freshman set a new school record in the discus with a throw of 163 feet, 11 inches.
Andre Pentecost, DeSoto boys track and field
The senior set a career-high with a jump of 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump at the District 11-6A meet on April 4, winning the event. He was the runner-up in the long jump.
Andre Perez, Midland Legacy boys tennis
At the Boerne Big 12 Tournament on April 5, the junior took home first place in the boys singles competition for the Rebels.
Karson Reeder, Tomball baseball
The junior had a pair of big games last week. He was 3-for-4 with a HR and 3 RBI in a 14-2 win against Spring Klein Oak on Tuesday. In a 3-0 win against Tomball Memorial on April 4, he fanned 13 over 7 innings and gave up two hits in a 3-0 shutout.
Rylee Reisdorph, San Antonio Davenport girls soccer
The Central Arkansas commit had a hat trick in a 4-0 win against La Vernia and later had the game-winning goal against Salado in a Class 4A Division I semifinal game on April 4.
Paige Riley, Houston Clear Lake softball
On a 2-2 pitch, the senior drove in the game-winning run on a single in the 8th to help the Falcons beat Clear Springs, 3-2, on Tuesday.
Reese Roberts, Dallas Jesuit boys golf
The senior carded a two-day score of 145 to win the District 7-6A meet held on April 1 at Firewheel Golf Park in Garland.
Shelby Siratt, Sasche softball
During a 24-0 win against Garland Lakeview Centennial, the junior was 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored and had 6 RBI for the Lady Mustangs.
Matthew Spruce, Liberty Hill boys soccer
The senior delivered the lone goal to help the Panthers pick up a 1-0 win against Juarez-Lincoln on Tuesday, to send his team to the semifinals.
