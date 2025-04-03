Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (04/03/2025)
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for spring sports like basketball, golf, soccer, and track and field during the week of March 24-29
Congrats to Daniella Dominic-Etuk from the Aubrey girls' soccer team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI Athlete of the Week poll. She got 44.7% of the votes.
In a 7-1 win over Caddo Mills in a bi-district game, the freshman had a hat trick for the Lady Chaps.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Wednesday, April 9 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Hutton “LuLu” Adrian, Melissa softball
The sophomore’s two-out grand slam helped break a 4-4 tie and spark No. 1-ranked Melissa to an 8-4 win over Walnut Grove on Tuesday.
Cody Brechler, Haslet VR Eaton baseball
The senior’s 2-run single broke a tie and gave the Eagles a 6-4 win over Keller Central on Saturday in the 10th inning.
Janey Campbell, Katy Seven Lakes girls track and field
The senior had her best throw ever in the shot put with a heave of 47 feet, 4 1/2 feet at the Texas Relays on March 29.
Anaiz Carrillo, El Paso Americas softball
The sophomore went 2-for-3 with 5 RBI in a 17-2 win against El Paso Horizon. She also got the win in the circle.
Aaron Castillo, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial baseball
The freshman was 2-for-4 with a 3-run home, 4 RBI and scored twice in a 10-0 win over Corpus Christ Ray in District 29-5A action on Saturday.
Cason Clark, Colleyville Heritage boys track and field
The sophomore tied a school record with a jump of 6 feet, 2 inches at the Texan Twilight Invitational on March 28 in Justin.
Caden Cliborn, Arp baseball
The southpaw struck out 10 over 5 1/3 innings and didn’t give up an earned run in a 10-2 win against Sabine on March 26.
Izzy Guarriello, Lucas Lovejoy softball
The junior, a Creighton pledge, pitched a 5-inning no-hitter while striking out 11 in a 13-0 win over Sherman.
Vicente Hernandez, San Antonio Davenport boys soccer
On Tuesday, his goal in the 70th minute was enough to secure a 1-0 win over San Antonio Memorial in an area round game.
Alek Junaeu, Frisco Liberty boys golf
The sophomore had a hole-in-one on the No. 11 hole at the Wolverine Challenge held March 26 at Trails of Frisco Golf Club.
Ruben Lopez, Sharyland Pioneer baseball
The right-hander struck out three in 2 innings to pick up a save against McAllen on March 25. He was 2-for-4 with a grand slam and 5 RBI at the plate in the victory.
Madison Lumpkin, Scurry-Rosser softball
The hurler struck out 20 and gave up only 4 hits over seven innings in a win against Maypearl on March 25.
Zeta McDannels, Wollforth Frenship girls soccer
The UTEP signee had the game-winning goal on a header with 8 seconds left in a 1-0 win against Southlake Carroll on Tuesday.
Maggie Pham, Mansfield girls golf
At the 3-6A District meet, the junior won the individual championship for the Lady Tigers, which also won the team title.
Haley Rodriguez, El Paso Socorro softball
in a 13-0 win against El Paso Franklin on Tuesday, Rodriguez struck out 13 and gave up one hit in 5 innings. At the plate, she was 2-for-4, scored twice and had 2 RBI.
Savannah Oberholtzer, Fischer Canyon Lake girls soccer
During a 5-1 win over Floresville on March 25, the Lubbock Christian signee had a goal and 3 assists for the Lady Hawks.
Ryleigh Stifflemire, Celina girls soccer
The junior had a hat trick to help the Lady Bobcats pick up a 9-1 win over Carrollton Ranchview in an area-round playoff win on March 25.
Juan Pablo Trevino, Progreso boys soccer
The Red Ants posted a win Pharr IDEA and the sophomore had a hat trick in the 7-1 win in the area round playoff on Monday in Monte Alto.
Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our poll with others.