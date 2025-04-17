Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (04/16/2025)
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for spring sports like basketball, golf, soccer, and track and field during the week of April 7-12
Congrats to Owen Menicucci from the Midlothian Heritage boys track and field team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI Athlete of the Week poll. He got 49.8% of the votes. Jackson Floren from the Coppell baseball team was close, with 46.7% of the vote.
At the District 15-5A meet on April 4, the freshman set a new school record in the discus with a throw of 163 feet, 11 inches.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Yaretzi Acosta, El Paso Chapin softball
The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBI in a 17-2 win over El Paso Jefferson on April 8.
Ethan Baiotto, Southlake Carroll baseball
The Tennessee pledge pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out nine as the Dragons beat Hurst L.D. Bell, 2-0, on April 11.
Ella Berlage, Prosper Walnut Grove softball
The South Dakota State signee hit a home run, going 4-for-4 with 2 RBI in a 14-1 win against McKinney North on Friday. She had 2 HR in a win against Sherman on Wednesday.
Skylar Brazzell, Trophy Club Byron Nelson girls track and field
The Georgia signee won the 200- and 400-meter dashes at the UIL 6A Area 3&4 meet on April 10.
Correll Buckhalter Jr., Colleyville Covenant Academy boys track and field
The sophomore has shaved nearly a second off his 100-meter time, running a personal best 10.88 at the TAPPS 4A district 1 meet on April 10.
Brenna Butler, Copperas Cove softball
The junior’s two-out RBI double in the 8th helped the Lady Dawgs pick up a 2-1 win over Killeen Shoemaker on April 11.
Summer Chen, Coppell girls soccer
She registered two goals and an assists as the Cowgirls won the Class 6A Division I MVP honors on Saturday.
Wheeler Clayton, Prosper Walnut Grove boys soccer
He capped off his freshman year with a historic goal, giving his team a 3-2 win in 2OT against San Antonio Southwest in the Class 5A Division I 1 finals.
Izak Dominguez, Hereford boys track and field
After breaking his collarbone in the district meet, Dominguez had surgery last week and won the 110-meter hurdles at the area meet on Friday.
Sofia Figueroa, Schertz John Paul II girls tennis
The sophomore won her second straight TAPPS Class 4 singles championship with 6-0, 6-0 win in the finals.
Erin Gan-Dy, Dallas Ursuline Academy girls tennis
The TAPPS 6A girls singles champion posted 6-3, 6-0 to claim a state title.
Lillie Gaudio, Mansfield Legacy softball
The sophomore homered twice and was 3-for-3 with 6 RBI in a 14-3 win over Crowley on April 11.
Parker Glenn, Klein Cain boys soccer
In the Class 6A Division I finals, he scored the winning goal for the Hurricanes in a 1-0 win over Alief Elsik on Saturday.
Kohen Grantom, Coahoma boys track and field
At the area meet on Thursday, he broke three school records — 100-meter wheelchair, 400-meter wheelchair and shot put.
Isaiah Henderson, Arlington James Bowie baseball
The senior hit a pair of home runs as the Volunteers posted a 15-0 win over Haltom City on April 9.
Erik Herrera, PJSA North baseball
The first baseman was 2-for-4 with 4 RBI — including a bases-clearing double in an 8-3 win against McAllen Memorial.
Meredith Koltz, Cedar Park girls soccer
She had two goals on four shot, earning her MVP honors in the Class 5A Division 2 finals on Friday.
Sebastian Larios, Dickinson baseball
The junior’s two-out, RBI single broke a tie and secured a 3-2 win over Clear Springs on Tuesday in a District 24-6A game.
Josephine Lombardi, Houston The Emery/Weiner School
The Dartmouth pledge picked up the TAPPS 5A championship with a 6-0, 6-1 win in the finals on April 8.
Blake Medici, San Antonio Antonian Prep boys tennis
The sophomore won the TAPPS 6A boys singles title with a 6-3, 6-2 win on Tuesday.
Timothy Nguyen, Houston St. Thomas Episcopal boys tennis
The senior capped his career with a fourth straight Class 4A title when he won 6-0, 6-0 in the finals.
Zoe O’Hara, El Paso Americas softball
In a 9-3 win on April 8, the sophomore struck out 12 and was 3-for-4 with 3 doubles and 2 RBI.
Tucker Rannala, Regents School of Austin boys tennis
A 6-1, 6-3 win gave the sophomore the TAPPS 5A singles championship on April 8.
Cooper Richardson, Canyon West Plains boys tennis
At the Sandie Cup on Friday, he picked up the singles championships for the Wolves.
Olivia Scott, Keller Fossil Ridge softball
The sophomore struck out 16 in an 8-1 win over Fort Worth Chisholm Trail on Friday.
Madilyn Schultz, Klein softball
The southpaw struck out a career-high 23 in a 12-inning victory over Tomball, 2-1, on Tuesday. She also had the game-winning sac fly and secured her 400th career strikeout in the game.
Peyton Seeker, Colleyville Heritage boys golf
On the No. 2 hole at the Mockingbird course, the junior hit a hole-in-one for the Panthers on April 7.
Ryleigh Stifflemire, Celina girls soccer
She had a goal and assist to help the Lady Bobcats become the first school to win four straight titles.
Ana Terrazas, El Paso Immanuel Christian School girls tennis
In the TCAF regional championship on April 7, the senior won the singles title and qualified for the state championship. She’s a two-time TCAF champion.
Cordial Vann, Frisco Heritage boys track and field
The senior, a USC Signee, won the 100-meter with a 10.11, which was a personal best. He also took first in the long jump, with a distance of 24-4.
Sunnie Wang, Dallas Hockaday girls lacrosse
The Brown University signee had three goals and two assists to help beat Episcopal School of Dallas to pick up a fourth straight SPC title.
Hudson Young, Episcopal School of Dallas boys lacrosse
The sophomore midfielder scored three early goals to help the Eagles beat St. Mark’s 14-7 in the Class 4A SPC championship game on Saturday.
