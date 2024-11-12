Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (11/12/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, all sports except football, which is highlighted separately. Volleyball is the lone fall sport left, while boys and girls basketball is in full swing now throughout Texas.
Congratulations to Lancaster girls basketball standout MaKenzie White, who ran away with last week's Texas Athlete of the Week vote with 56% of the votes. In the OTR Exposure Tournament, the junior scored a game-high 22 points in a 58-54 win over San Antonio Brennan on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Graham Boles, Austin St. Stephens Episcopal boys cross country
After being 2nd and 3rd in two previous trips to the Southwest Preparatory Conference 4A finals, the senior and Davidson pledge broke through for a title by running 16:05.89 — winning by 13 seconds.
Suli Davis, Colleyville Heritage volleyball
The BYU pledge had a double-double with 26 digs and 23 kills, while adding 4 aces and 3 blocks in a 3-1 win over Burleson Centennial on Thursday in a Class 5A Division I playoff game.
Luke Dial, Austin St. Andrew’s Episcopal boys cross country
The senior ran 16:16.37 to take home first place at the Southwest Preparatory Class 3A title on Saturday in Dallas. He helped the Highlanders win the team title too.
Parker Featherstone, Round Rock volleyball
The 5-foot-9 junior had a season-high in blocks (17) and digs (7), while adding two blocks in a 3-1 win over Austin Lake Travis on Tuesday in a 6A Division I playoff game.
Taylor Gaines, Liberty Hill volleyball
The senior had 17 kills, 13 digs, 3 assists and recorded 11 service points in a 3-0 win over San Antonio McArthur on Thursday in a Class 5A Division II playoff game. She also had 17 kills and 7 digs in another playoff win on Tuesday against San Antonio Pieper.
Lyah Galford, El Paso Eastwood volleyball
Eastwood picked up a 3-2 win over San Angelo Central in a Class 6A Division II playoff game on Tuesday. Galford had a double-double with 30 kills and 12 digs.
Danae Gonzalez, El Paso Burges girls basketball
The senior point guard had 28 points in a win against Brandeis, 43-32, on Nov. 7 and had 20 in a 55-46 win over Veterans Memorial later that day. She had 25 in a loss against Spring Memorial on Nov. 8 and 20 against Arlington Martin in a 44-35 win on Nov. 9.
Laney Hennessee, Wimberley volleyball
The Lady Texans swept Manor New Tech 3-0 on Tuesday. The Alabama pledge had 16 kills, 6 digs and 2 aces in the win in the Class 4A Division II playoff game.
Payton Lee, Southlake Carroll girls basketball
The Lady Dragons got a game-high 18 points from the junior in a 72-21 win over Dallas Hillcrest in the Colleyville Heritage Tip-Off Classic on Thursday.
Lojok Loliwa, Denton boys basketball
The Broncos have gotten 33 points in two games from the 6-foot-4 junior to open the season — including 22 against Little Elm on Saturday.
Mecailin Marshall, Abernathy girls basketball
The Tulane pledge had 55 points in a 75-70 win over Plainview on Tuesday, grabbing 17 rebounds and going 19-for-20 from the free-throw line for the Lady Lopes.
Hailey Martinez, Corpus Christi Miller girls basketball
She posted an unusual double-double on Tuesday with 20 points and 10 steals in a 56-33 win over Corpus Christi John Paul II. She added 5 rebounds and shooting 53% from the field.
Kinsley McPherson, Blum volleyball
During a Class 1A playoff game against Milford on Friday, the junior posted a double-double with 16 kills and 12 digs for the Bobcats — the defending state champions.
Jacqui McClain, Azle volleyball
The Lady Hornets advanced to the regional semifinal for the first time since 1998 with a 3-1 win over Mansfield Timberview on Thursday in a Class 5A Division II playoff game. The junior had 24 digs and 17 kills in the win.
Courtney McCracken, Fort Worth Trinity Valley girls cross country
The senior picked a good time to secure her first win of the season, running 19:58.91 to win the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 3A championship on Saturday in Dallas.
Jemini Mitchell, Cypress Springs girls basketball
In an 89-61 win over Dickinson on Nov. 5, the sophomore hit 20 of 26 shots to finish with 45 points. She added 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks in that game. Later in the week, she had 22 against Frisco Memorial and 19 against Hebron.
Makayla Olvera, Edinburg volleyball
The 5-foot-10 junior had a double-double with 20 kills and 13 digs, while adding 2 blocks in a Class 6A Division II playoff game against Brownsville Veterans Memorial on Monday.
Jermaine O’Neal Jr., Irving Dynamic Prep boys basketball
The SMU pledge racked up 22 points to open his senior season, helping beat Austin St. Michaels for the school’s 19th straight win dating back to last year.
Sibley Oster, Cedar Park volleyball
The Timberwolves swept Boerne Champion, 3-0, on on Tuesday in a Class 5A Division II playoff game. The junior had 20 assists, 10 digs, 5 kills and 3 blocks in the win. She also surpassed 1,000 assists in her career.
Sofia Ruegg, Houston St. John’s girls field hockey
She scored the goal that broke the tie and led the Mavericks to a third straight Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A title on Saturday.
Taylor Synnott, Houston St. John’s girls cross country
The freshman won her last three races of her debut season, running 18:57.19 to claim the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A championship at Norbuck Park in Dallas on Nov. 9.
Eva Marie Thompson, Pflugerville Hendrickson volleyball
In a 3-2 win over Austin McCallum in a Class 5A Division I playoff game on Monday, the sophomore had 22 kills, 11 service points and 17 digs for the Hawks.
Sean Tisdall, San Antonio Brandeis boys basketball
Through two games this year, he has 46 points in two wins for the Broncos in the CTX Showcase. In a 93-68 win over Leander Glenn on Saturday, he had 30 points and 9 rebounds — while shooting 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.
Olivia Wayne, Dallas Hockaday volleyball
The senior had 17, 13 digs and 3 blocks to help the Daisies win the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A championship on Saturday, 3-0 over Houston St. John’s.
Amyah Weathersby, Alief Hastings girls basketball
The senior had a banner day in a blowout win for the Lady Bears. She tallied a double-double with 20 points — on 17 of 20 shooting — with 11 rebounds in a 90-6 win over Spring Dekaney on Monday.