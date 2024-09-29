High School

Vote: Who was best offensive Texas high school football player of Week 5?

We narrowed down the top offensive performers from across the state. Now, we want to hear from you

Andy Buhler

Lake Travis QB Chaston Ditta scores on Bowie at Bulldog Stadium in Austin, Texas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.
Lake Travis QB Chaston Ditta scores on Bowie at Bulldog Stadium in Austin, Texas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 5 of the 2024 Texas high school football season brought plenty of compelling matchups, upsets and individual performances.

SBLive is taking a closer look at the top individual performances across the state on offense from Sept. 26-28.

Who was the best offensive player in Week 5? We want to hear from you.

Scroll down and cast your vote for the top defensive player in Week 5. Voting stays open through Sunday, Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

TEXAS OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Greg Ard, McKinney North

Rushed for 291 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-24 win over Frisco Wakeland

Tory Blaylock, Atascocita

Scored six of his 12 carries and finished with 211 yards in a blowout of King.

Cardea Collier, Alvarado

More than 600 yards of production and 10 total touchdowns in a road win over Glen Rose.

Drake Coronado, Floresville

Threw for 226 passing yards in a win over Jourdantown.

Chaston Ditta, Lake Travis

Went for 301 passing yards in a blowout of Bowie.

KJ Edwards, Carthage

Turned just six carries into 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 58-14 win over Jasper.

Kaydon Finley, Aledo

Caught four passes and finished with 131 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 63-3 win over Fossil Ridge.

Donald Gee Jr., Allen

Another strong week for the Eagles wideout, who had five catches for 113 yards and two scoring receptions in a win over McKinney.

Cayden Keeth, Pieper

Threw two touchdown passes, including the game-winning scoring pass to tight end Evan Drake.

Lark Sidle, Lake Travis

Caught a career-high three touchdowns in a win over previously undefeated Bowie.

Nick Townsend, Dekaney

The Texas-bound tight end accounted for five touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Aldine on Saturday.

More Texas high school football Week 5:

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx

Published
Andy Buhler
ANDY BUHLER

Andy Buhler is a Regional Editor of Texas and the national breaking news desk. He brings more than five years of experience covering high school sports across the state of Washington and beyond, where he covered the likes of Paolo Banchero and Tari Eason served on state tournament seeding committees. He works on the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national boys basketball rankings. He has covered everything from the Final Four, MLS in Atlanta to local velodrome before diving into the world of preps. His bylines can be found in The News Tribune (Tacoma, Washington), The Associated Press, The Columbian (Vancouver, Washington), The Oregonian and more. He holds a degree from Gonzaga and is based out of Portland, Oregon.

Home/Texas