Vote: Who was best offensive Texas high school football player of Week 5?
Week 5 of the 2024 Texas high school football season brought plenty of compelling matchups, upsets and individual performances.
SBLive is taking a closer look at the top individual performances across the state on offense from Sept. 26-28.
Who was the best offensive player in Week 5? We want to hear from you.
TEXAS OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Greg Ard, McKinney North
Rushed for 291 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-24 win over Frisco Wakeland
Tory Blaylock, Atascocita
Scored six of his 12 carries and finished with 211 yards in a blowout of King.
Cardea Collier, Alvarado
More than 600 yards of production and 10 total touchdowns in a road win over Glen Rose.
Drake Coronado, Floresville
Threw for 226 passing yards in a win over Jourdantown.
Chaston Ditta, Lake Travis
Went for 301 passing yards in a blowout of Bowie.
KJ Edwards, Carthage
Turned just six carries into 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 58-14 win over Jasper.
Kaydon Finley, Aledo
Caught four passes and finished with 131 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 63-3 win over Fossil Ridge.
Donald Gee Jr., Allen
Another strong week for the Eagles wideout, who had five catches for 113 yards and two scoring receptions in a win over McKinney.
Cayden Keeth, Pieper
Threw two touchdown passes, including the game-winning scoring pass to tight end Evan Drake.
Lark Sidle, Lake Travis
Caught a career-high three touchdowns in a win over previously undefeated Bowie.
Nick Townsend, Dekaney
The Texas-bound tight end accounted for five touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Aldine on Saturday.
