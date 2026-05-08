U.S. Open Reshapes Postseason National High School Wrestling Rankings with Major Shifts

Well, that took an entire week, but we have sorted through the outcomes of the U.S. Open and applied those results to this update, which also includes the various freestyle state championships that occurred during the first weekend of May.

Post-U.S. Open Shakeup

One thing to note, all matches count. You can’t cherry-pick your results. As with major events, new candidates for the rankings emerged. And as part of our process, our research on those wrestlers either allowed for their inclusion or kept them off the list.

Consistency Over Flash Wins

One big win can’t negate multiple “bad” losses. It’s a balancing act and consistency is the key. At the highest level, even the best get tripped up from time to time. The top wrestlers tend to minimize the hiccups and compile more good results than bad.

Heavyweight Battle Changes No. 1

At 285, Iowa’s Dreshaun Ross won three straight matches against California’s Coby Merrill last year during the Freestyle season. Merrill appeared to be the better wrestler this year at the U.S. Open finals and took an early lead.

So, even though it’s his only win over Ross, we promoted Merrill to No. 1 as that match result is more recent and therefore more relevant than results from a year ago. A lot can change in a year, and it looked that way on the mat when they squared off.

106 Pounds Is Still a Work in Progress

We are thin at 106 pounds and that will eventually fill in. We won’t put someone in the rankings just to fill out the spots. If they can’t be included cleanly and their placement be explained, we simply can’t add them.

Some guys pulled off that magical one big win and all that did was pull some previously ranked guys out of the report.

Policy on Incoming Freshmen

Much like we did last year, 106 pounds will be the only weight where we place incoming ninth graders in the rankings.

Typically, middle schoolers do not appear in our rankings unless their state allows them to compete in high school events. With many who were at 106 during the high school season moving up in weight, we need those lighter weight wrestlers right now.

Please direct any questions or information to help with the rankings to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

2026 Boys Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - May 8, 2026

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

2-Cash McClurg (Granite Hils, CA) FR

3-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

4-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

5-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

6-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

7-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

8-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

9-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) 8th

10-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

11-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) FR

12-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

13-Pietro Velardi (NJ)

14-Nelson Villafane (PA) 8th

15-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

16-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

17-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

18-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

19-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

20-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

21-D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR

22-Andres Rambo Lopez (West Las Vegas, NM) SO

23-Onofre Gonzalez (Ponderosa, CO) FR

24-Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

113-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

2-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

3-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

4-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

5-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

6-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

7-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

8-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

9-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

10-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

11-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

12-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

13-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

14-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

15-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO

16-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

17-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR

18-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

19-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

20-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

21-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

22-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

23-Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

24-Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

25-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

26-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

27-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) SO

28-Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) FR

29-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

30-Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

HM:

Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR

Nolan Deshon (St. Vincent-St. Mary, OH) FR

Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

Santino Edgar (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

4-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

5-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

6-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

7-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

8-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

9-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

10-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

11-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

12-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

13-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

14-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

15-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

16-Preston Waughtel (Carlyle, IL) JR

17-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

18-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

19-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

20-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

21-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO

22-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

23-Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) JR

24-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

25-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

26-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

27-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

28-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR

29-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO

30-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) FR

HM:

Julián Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) SO

Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) SO

Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

2-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

3-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

4-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

5-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

6-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

7-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

8-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

9-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

10-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

11-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

12-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

13-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

14-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

15-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

16-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

17-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

18-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

19-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

20-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

21-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

22-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

23-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

24-Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

25-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

26-Cale Vandermark (Ankeney Centennial, IA) SR

27-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

28-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

29-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

30-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

HM:

Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

Frank Leanza (Manheim Township, PA) FR

Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

132-Pounds

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

3-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR

4-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

5-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

6-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

7-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

8-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

9-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

10-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

11-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

12-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

13-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

14-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

15-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

16-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

17-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

18-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

19-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

20-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

21-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

22-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

23-Greyson Pettit (Delsea, NJ) SR

24-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

25-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

26-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

27-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

28-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

29-Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

30-Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

HM:

Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) JR

Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) SO

Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) JR

Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR

Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

Ryder Owen (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR

138-Pounds

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

3-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

4-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

5-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

6-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

7-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

8-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

9-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

10-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

11-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

12-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR

13-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) JR

14-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

15-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

16-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

17-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

18-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

19-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

20-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

21-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR

22-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

23-Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

24-Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

25-DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR

26-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

27-Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR

28-Caeleb Hutchinson (Manhattan, KS) SR

29-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

30-Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

HM:

Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) JR

Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Richard DeLorenzo (Toms River East, NJ) JR

Tylin Thrine (New Castle, IN) SR

144-Pounds

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

4-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

5-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

6-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

7-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

8-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

9-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR

10-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

11-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

12-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

13-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

14-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

15-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

16-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

17-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

18-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

19-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

20-Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge, ID) SR

21-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

22-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

23-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

24-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

25-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

26-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

27-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

28-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

29-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

30-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO

HM:

Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

Tommy Banas (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR

Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) SO

Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR

Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

150-Pounds

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

2-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

3-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

7-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

8-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

9-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

10-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

11-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

12-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR

13-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

14-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

15-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

16-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

17-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

18-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

19-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

20-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

21-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

22-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

23-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR

24-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

25-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

26-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

27-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

28-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR

30-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR

HM:

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR

Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) JR

Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR

Blake Fox (Osage, IA) SR

157-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

4-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

5-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

6-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

7-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

8-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

9-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

10-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

11-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

12-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

13-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

14-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

15-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

16-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

17-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

18-Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

19-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

20-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

21-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

22-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

23-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

24-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

25-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

26-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

27-Jerin Coles (PA) SO

28-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR

29-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

30-James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

HM:

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO

Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR

Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR

Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR

Bailey Holman (Poway, CA)

Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte CA) JR

Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA) SR

Daniel Acosta (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson, OH) SO

Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) SO

165-Pounds

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

2-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

3-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

4-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

5-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

6-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

7-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

8-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

9-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

10-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

11-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

12-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

13-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO

14-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

15-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

16-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

17-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

18-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

19-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

20-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

21-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

22-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

23-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

24-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

25-Tommy Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO

26-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

27-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

28-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

29-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

30-Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR

HM:

Jonny O’Brien (North Penn, PA) JR

Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR

Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR

Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Mario Del Vecchio (Clinton, SC) JR

Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR

175-Pounds

1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

2-Jayden O’Farrill (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

3-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

4-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

5-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

6-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

7-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

8-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

9-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

10-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

11-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

12-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

13-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

14-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

15-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

16-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

17-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

18-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

19-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

20-Musa Apshev (IL)

21-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

22-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

23-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

24-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

25-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

26-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

27-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

28-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

29-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

30-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

HM:

Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) FR

Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Robert Kendall (Windsor, CO) SR

Rex Bryson (Centralia, MO) SR

Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR

190-Pounds

1-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

2-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

3-Waylon Cressell (IA/IN) SR

4-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

6-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

7-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

8-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

9-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

10-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

12-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

13-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

14-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

15-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

16-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

17-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

18-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

19-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

20-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

21-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

22-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

23-Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR

24-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

25-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

26-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

27-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

28-Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

29-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

30-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

HM:

Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR

Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Gabriel Barragan (Esperanza, CA) SR

Hugh Meyer (Dickinson, ND) SR

Tristan Waters (Smithville, MO) SR

Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR

Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR

Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) SO

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Brock Armstrong (Coeur d Alene, ID) JR

Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) JR

215-Pounds

1-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

2-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

3-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

6-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Garett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

4-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

5-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

7-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

8-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

9-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

10-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

11-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

12-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

13-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

14-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

15-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

16-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

18-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

19-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

20-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

21-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

22-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

23-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

25-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

26-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

27-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR

28-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

24-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

29-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR

30-Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

HM:

Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

McCoy Smith (Waunakee, WI) SR

Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR

Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) JR

Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR

Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) SO

285-Pounds

1-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

4-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

7-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

8-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

9-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

10-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

11-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

12-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

13-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

14-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

15-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

16-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

17-William Glessing (New Palestine, IN) JR

18-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) JR

19-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

20-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer, WI) SR

21-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

22-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

23-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

24-Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR

25-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

26-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

27-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

28-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

29-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) JR

30-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

HM:

Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA) SO

Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR

Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) JR

Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) JR

Kaz Morosetti (North Kingstown, RI) JR

Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO

Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR

Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR