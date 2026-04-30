Chaos Reshapes Girls Postseason National Wrestling Rankings After U.S. Open Shake-up

With the third postseason update to the Girls’ National Wrestling Rankings, we are noticing a pattern of chaos play out.

Chaos Defines the Latest Rankings

Outside of a few ladies, inconsistency is prevalent amongst the women. Last fall, when we built our initial draft, I remember saying to myself, “Wow, if I had done these in real time, there would have been points where it looked like I had no idea what was going on.”

U.S. Open Turns Everything Upside Down

Because we were looking back in history the changes, especially from our last rankings, were appearing quickly in our research rather than unfolding gradually in real time. I feel like I am experiencing this in real time now. Results from the U.S. Open turned some of the women’s national results on their head.

Results Over Reputation

I feel strongly that there are some girls who tumbled after the Open that will rebound and climb back up the rankings. But the results are the results. I can’t cherry pick them any more than someone else can when making a rankings case. I simply had to shrug and say, “Huh, thanks for making my job harder.”

An Evolving Picture

This is the third update, so they will continue to evolve. I placed everyone as fairly as possible given the results, some of which were difficult to explain. The point is, this is where we are now. It will change again after the next big event.

95 Pounds Remains Unsettled

The 95-pound weight class is still a work in progress. There are two girls, Iowa’s Abigail Peterson and Colorado’s Justice Gutierrez, who were around 95 pounds for Pan American Trials that have been up at 100 pounds recently. If they stay up for their next event, we will move them up as well. We need bodies for 95 pounds, so we left them there for now.

Weight Class Movement Complicates Rankings

Another factor is that some wrestlers have competed in three weight classes since the season ended. So, we look for patterns and picking a weight to place them where they’ve been the most. In some cases, they may have been forced into weights that aren’t ideal for them at the kilogram events.

No Carryover Between Weight Classes

Lastly, when you change weight classes, rankings do not carry over. I’ve seen it go both ways, where a highly ranked wrestler drops down the list when they change weights and sometimes, they land in a higher spot. It depends on your track record and history with those in the new weight class.

How Wrestlers Are Evaluated After Moving

When someone changes weights, the first step is to determine if they’ve met anyone at the new class. Typically, they have, and that becomes the starting point for placement. From there we look for common opponents and other comparison points.

Please feel free to send information and feedback to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

2026 Girls Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - April 30, 2026

95-Pounds

1-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) FR

2-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) SO

3-Lily Enos (Batavia, IL) JR

4-Lilly Lundy (Lewis-Palmer) JR

5-Olivia Maya Felix (Liberty, CA) FR

6-Leivelle Alejado (Leilehua, HI) JR

7-Lindsey Lau (Mid-Pacific, HI) SO

8-Brooklyn Henry (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

9-Mia Pardo (Jack Britt, NC) FR

10-Kaila Robles-Rials (Presentation, CA) SO

11-Lanaia Selig (Bonney Lake, WA) FR

12-Emma Martinez (Madera South, CA) FR

13-Piper Phillips (Mason City, IA) SO

14-Sophia Lopez (Woodburn, OR) FR

15-Mckenzie Astorino (Curwensville, PA) FR

16-Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland, TN) JR

17-Cambria Leshko (Southern Lehigh, PA) FR

100-Pounds

1-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

2-Ryleigh Sturgill (TN) JR

3-Lillee Denson (Lakeview, MI) SR

4-Lilly Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR

5-Paola Perez (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) FR

6-Kaitlynn Fouty (Whiteland, IN) SO

7-Ashley Stank (Quakertown, PA) SR

8-Maisie Elliott (Sumner, WA) FR

9-Samantha Massey (Mount Markham, NY) 8th

10-Rhilynn Tolzman (New Prague, MN) 8th

11-Sophia Lazaro (Northview, CA) FR

12-Lexi Wolk (Ste. Genevieve, MO) FR

13-Alexandria Marin (Buchanan, CA) FR

14-Daniella Vazquez (Garces, CA) FR

15-Eva Bhattacharya (Menlo-Atherton, CA) JR

16-Olivia Munson (Chaminade, CA) JR

17-Jasmine Brucato (Alexander, NY)

18-Bella Graziani (Tinora, OH) SR

19-Angelina Qualtieri (Lenape Valley/Hopatcong, NJ) JR

20-Gabriella Giacone (Watchung Hills, NJ) JR

21-Natalie Andrade (Hunderton Central Regional, NJ) FR

22-Serra Akyali (Phillips Academy, MA)

23-Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO

24-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR

25-Katie Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) JR

26-Vina Nguyen (Hazen, WA) SR

27-Remy Whitney (McCloud, OK) SO

28-Aniya Polk (Shaw, OH) JR

29-Kyrain Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR

30-Mila Cruz (Watkins Memorial, OH) JR

HM:

Noah Kovach (Azle, TX) JR

Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) SO

Kristen Walzer (Montour, PA) SR

Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) FR

Alliya Walker (Grayson County, VA) SO

105-Pounds

1-Julia Horger (Conwell Egan, PA) SR

2-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) FR

3-Marcia Nunez (Buchanan, CA) SO

4-Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell, MI) SR

5-Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) JR

6-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO

7-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) JR

8-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) SO

9-Kyrstan Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR

10-Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) SO

11-Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

12-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) SO

13-Bailey Hoard (Monache, CA) SR

14-Jaelle Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR

15-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) FR

16-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) FR

17-Grace Jawulski (Brandon, FL) JR

18-Dilynn Albrecht (Milton, WI) SO

19-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) SO

20-Breanna Higgins (Camden County, GA) JR

21-Mia Forberg (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

22-Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit, OH) FR

23-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) JR

24-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) JR

25-Sandy Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR

26-Sophia Torrez (Toppenish, WA) SR

27-Emily Beltran (Katy, TX) SR

28-Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) JR

29-Giselle Solano (Elk Grove, CA) SR

30-Allessandra Toscano (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO

HM:

Siera Becker (Indianola, IA) JR

Elise Albeso (Emerald Ridge, WA) FR

Blythe Letters (Shaler, PA) SO

Finley Fourspring (Corry, PA) SO

Grace Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) JR

Makayla Smith (Northern York, PA) SO

110-Pounds

1-Morgan Turner (IL) SR

2-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

3-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

4-Sarissa Tucker (Midland, VA) JR

5-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) JR

6-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO

7-Charlie Wylie (Port Jervis, NY) SR

8-Isabel Kaplan (West Lafayette, IN) SR

9-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) JR

10-Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR

11-Natalie Radecki (Caravel Academy, DE) SR

12-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR

13-Amaya Hoku Kapihe (Kapolei, HI) SO

14-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

15-Mabel Rogers (Republic, MO) FR

16-Ella Neibert (Indian Creek, IN) SO

17-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) SO

18-Jayden Keller (Brookfield, MO) SR

19-Ava Fodera (Poway, CA) SR

20-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) SO

21-Addison Morse (Harrah, OK) SR

22-Lily Dizon (John H. Pitman, CA) JR

23-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) JR

24-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) SO

25-Camdyn Elliott (Gulf Breeze, FL) SR

26-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

27-Kaylee Vera (Little Miami, OH) FR

28-Khiry Reese (Rosewood, NC) JR

29-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) JR

30-Allison McDaniel (Falcon, CO) FR

HM:

Lauren Watson (Ankeny, IA) JR

Kyler Menza (Washington, WA) SR

Alexa Smith (Orange Lutheran, CA) FR

Adriana Yodice (Paramus Catholic, NJ) FR

Leila Witzerman (Peninsula, CA) SR

Samantha Cornejo (Esperanza, CA) SO

Kiana Lien (Mountain View, CA) SO

Zoey Dodgers (Leyden, IL) JR

Lennah Monts (Bennington, KS) SO

Layla Ward (Oakland Tech, CA) FR

Priseya Ornelas (Tennyson, CA) SO

Nixie Schooler (Juneau-Douglas, AK) SO

Adalyne Montiel (Toppenish, WA) SR

Tylene Tran (Centennial, NV) SR

Kiera Partello (Barron G. Collier, FL) SR

115-Pounds

1-Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR

2-Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, CA) SO

3-Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

4-Taina McGowan (NJ) SO

5-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

6-Nakayla Dawson (John Glenn, MI) SR

7-Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, IN) SR

8-Lyric Hetzer (OH) FR

9-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) JR

10-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) JR

11-Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) FR

12-Paris Soria (Los Altos, CA) FR

13-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) SO

14-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

15-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) SO

16-Lily Runez (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

17-Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) JR

18-Kylie Gudewitz (Howell, NJ) SR

19-Emjay Neumann (Manitowoc Lincoln, WI) SR

20-Isabella Crompton (Frankfort, MI) SR

21-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) SO

22-Ladyn Hines (Barnesville, OH) FR

23-Devlynn Albrecht (Milton, WI) SR

24-Sydney Stifter (Belton, MO) SR

25-Cora Stewart (Grafton, WI) FR

26-Mariana Gonzalez (Buchanan, CA) SR

27-Senna Grassman (Cleveland, TN) SR

28-Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) JR

29-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) JR

30-Stacallen Mahoe (Nanakuli, HI) SR

HM:

Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) SO

Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) SO

Aro Ogle-Garza (Lucas Lovejoy, TX) JR

Cadence Christensen (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, IA) FR

Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) SO

Ali Svancara (Buhl, ID) JR

Justice Anthony (Parkersburg South, WV) JR

Skye Schneider (Elk Grove, CA) SR

Maggie Cornish (Los Altos, CA) SR

120-Pounds

1-Everest Leydecker (Thorobred/NYAC, NY) JR

2-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

3-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) SO

4-Stevie Joyce Martin (Granada, CA) SR

5-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) JR

6-Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI) SR

7-Kaura Coles (Johnstown, PA) SR

8-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) JR

9-Gabrielle Severin (Bethpage, NY) SR

10-Gail Sullivan (Monroe-Woodbury, NY) SO

11-Delialah Betances (Lee County, GA) SR

12-Noelani Lutz (SLAM Academy, NV) SR

13-Angela Bianchi (Two Rivers, WI) SR

14-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR

15-Hepua Salter (Kapalama, HI) JR

16-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) SO

17-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) SO

18-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) SO

19-Dakota Athey (Bay Port, WI) JR

20-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) JR

21-Charli Raymond (Simley, MN) JR

22-McKenna Wilson (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

23-Tatianna Irizarry (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

24-Presley Beard (Derby, KS) FR

25-Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO) FR

26-Lilly Quintanilla (Thermopolis, WY) JR

27-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) SO

28-Kylee Trostle (ELCO, PA) JR

29-Zoe Dempsey (Lincoln-Way Central, IL) SR

30-Tegan Robertson (Ridge View, IA) JR

HM:

Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR

Morgan Johnson (Deforest, WI) FR

125-Pounds

1-Angelina Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR

2-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) JR

3-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

4-Madilyn Peach (Milton, WI) SR

5-Martynique Davis (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

6-Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa, OH) JR

7-Raenah Smith (Easton, PA) JR

8-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) JR

9-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) SO

10-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) FR

11-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) JR

12-Corabella Wesley (Hobart, IN) FR

13-Ariella Dobin (Glenbrook North, IL) JR

14-Rain Scott (Oak Forest, IL) FR

15-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) SO

16-Chesney Bartoszek (Wrightstown, WI) JR

17-Kylee Kurszewski (Neenah, WI) SR

18-Aariona Strader (Pine Richland, PA) SO

19-Mai Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

20-Callie Hess (Benton Area, PA) SR

21-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) SO

22-Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

23-Reese Adams (Calhoun, NY) SR

24-Ava Ebrahimi (Poway, CA) SR

25-Mary Minogue (Libertyville, IL) JR

26-Demetria Griffin (Hope Academy, IL) FR

27-Kandice Spry (Tri-Valley, OH) SR

28-Amelia Bacon (Vista Peak, CO) SR

29-Ranelle Smith (Westmoore, OK) JR

30-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) SO

HM:

Lucy Clarno (Dripping Spring, TX) SO

Phoebe Richers (TX) SO

Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) JR

Jocelynn Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

Mia Hooper (Northview, CA) SR

130-Pounds

1-Caley Graber (Northfield, MN) SR

2-Emma Bacon (PA) JR

3-Zorina Johnson (Ida B Wells, OR) SR

4-Naima Ghaffar (Northwood, IN) SR

5-Kassie Sapp (Whitehall, MI) SO

6-Cecilia Williams (Mason, MI) SR

7-Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg, SD) SR

8-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) SO

9-Willow White (South Dade, FL) SR

10-Me’Kala James (Central, CA) JR

11-Eleanor Polking (Oak Hills, OH) FR

12-Lacie Knick (Olentangy Orange, OH)

13-Haley Smarsh (Moon Area, PA) JR

14-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) SO

15-Mia Pederson (Redmond, OR) SR

16-Madison Black (Newbury Park, CA) SR

17-Lilly May (Foothill, NV) SR

18-Zaylyn Woods (Azle, TX) FR

19-Kaydence Golding (Lisbon, ND) FR

20-Anastasia Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

21-Kalynn Lyons (Omaha Westview, NE) SR

22-Kaison Mills (Norton Community, KS) SO

23-Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, NC) SR

24-Kaiya Maggini (Del Oro, CA) SR

25-Camille Torres (Brawley, CA) JR

26-Tamara Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

27-Emma Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

28-Mackinzie Brewer (Fulton, MO) SO

29-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) SO

30-Karina Lojowski (Stevenson, IL) SR

HM:

Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) JR

Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) SO

Julissa Ortiz (Marianna Bracetti Academy, PA) SR

Sophia Slaughter (Orange County, VA) SR

Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, PA) SO

Anaiah Kolesar (Northeast Bradford, PA) SR

Isabella Hernandez (Jack Britt, NC) SR

Haley Gonzales (Hicksville, NY) SO

Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR

Alanna Harwell (St. Mary’s, CA) SR

Rianna Bernal (Lemore, CA) SR

Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) SO

Scout Puryear (Willard, MO) FR

Addison Harkins (Nixa, MO) SR

Kelsey King (Lakota West, OH) SR

135-Pounds

1-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) JR

2-Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) JR

3-Brooklyn Perez (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

4-Mika Yoffee (SLAM Academy, NV) SR

5-Shayna Ward (Oakland Technical, CA) SR

6-Zahara Stewart (Orange Vista, CA) SR

7-Lilyana Balderas (Anaheim, CA) JR

8-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) JR

9-Sussette Bell (Etiwanda, CA) JR

10-Kailani Barrientos (Oakleaf, FL) SR

11-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

12-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) JR

13-Kate Doughty (Canon City, CO) SR

14-Claudia Heeney (Lockport Township, IL) SR

15-Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) FR

16-Sophia Fodera (Poway, CA) JR

17-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) JR

18-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO

19-Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg, IA) SR

20-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) JR

21-Ava Turner (Preston, WV) SO

22-Lillie Banks (Menasha, WI) SR

23-Mariaha Benedict (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

24-Quinn Butler (Lemmon, SD) SR

25-Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon, UT) SR

26-Hayli Fletcher (Fort Atkinson, WI) SR

27-Dealya Collins (Mineral Point, WI) SR

28-Ki’Morah Cathey (Union, OK) FR

29-Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) FR

30-Zoe Furman (Montgomery Area, PA) SR

HM:

Addison Brown (Waynesville, MO) SO

Chloe Pearce (Rancho Bernardo, CA)

Lily Weinrich (Clarinda, IA) SO

Kit Alasker (Waunakee, WI) SO

Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley, CA) SR

Charlee Noah (Tri-Valley, ID) SO

Kimber Alford (Daphne, AL) JR

Sasha Williams (Edmond North, OK) SO

Ella Hughes (Jefferson, GA) JR

Nora Grabuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR

Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) SO

140-Pounds

1-Audrey Robinson (Carter, OR) SO

2-Morgan Lucio (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

3-Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO) FR

4-Alexis Lazar (Brighton, MI) SR

5-Carley Ceshker (Traver, WI) SR

6-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) JR

7-Vivienne Gitke (Strasburg, CO) SR

8-Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR

9-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) JR

10-Jordyn Parker (Frisco Centennial, TX) SR

11-Calista Rodish (Raccoon River, IA) SR

12-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) JR

13-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) JR

14-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) SO

15-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) JR

16-Itzel Padilla (Excelsior Charter, CA)

17-Taniah Borney (Eagan, MN) JR

18-Jammie Krah (Ankeny, IA) SO

19-Yzabella Austin (John H Pitman, CA) SR

20-Colbie Tenborg (Saydel, IA) SR

21-Teagan Carritt (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SO

22-Mariana Bowen (West Creek, TN) SR

23-Kiiaana Gavere (Pace, FL) SR

24-Kelcie Luker (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

25-Erika Sleznikow (Marshfield, WI) JR

26-Franky Groom-Frey (North Crawford, WI) JR

27-Mira Richardson (Eureka, MO) SR

28-Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley, SD) JR

29-Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) JR

30-Jenny Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts) SO

HM:

Ava Golding (Kiski Area, PA) SR

Kimberly Munoz (Berks Catholic, PA) FR

Emma Shephard (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) JR

Stella Pettitt (Freedom, WI) SO

Sophia Hoeme (Manhattan, KS) JR

Giancarla Garduno (St. Ignatius, IL) JR

Leann Cory (Collinsville, IL) JR

Payton Helmin (Milaca-Faith Christian, MN) FR

145-Pounds

1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

2-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) JR

3-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR

4-Eve Skrocki (Wahlert Catholic, MI) JR

5-Gray Joyce (KS) FR

6-Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay, FL) SR

7-Ryen Hickey (Chatfield, CO) SR

8-Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland, IN) SR

9-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) JR

10-Faith Bane (New Bern, NC) SR

11-Cassy Gonzales (Apple Valley, MN) SR

12-Serenity State (Gaffney, SC) SR

13-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO

14-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) JR

15-Zaira Sugui (Moanalua, HI) SR

16-Charisma Lawrence (Merrillville, IN) SR

17-Ava Allen (Silver Creek, IN) SR

18-Kaylee James (Carthage, MO) SO

19-Ashley Thompson (Rogers, AR) SR

20-Timberly Martinez (Pomona, CO) SR

21-Trinity Roberts (Heritage, TN) SR

22-Ava Johnson (Clarksville, TN) JR

23-Ema Durst (Sycamore, IL) JR

24-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) FR

25-Eva Barry (Newton/Kittatinny, NJ) SR

26-Brynlee Lutz (Wasilla, AK) SO

27-Ivana Cuellar (Downey, CA) JR

28-Delaney Dixon (Windsor, NY) SO

29-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) JR

30-Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) JR

HM:

Breanne Gibbs (Moberly, MO) SR

Maia Dolinar (Kansas City-Pier, KS) SR

Audrey Rogotzke (Stillwater, MN) SR

Ana Carolina Lockard (Brooklyn Technical, NY)

Sophi Grunhuvd (Massabesic, ME)

Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA) JR

Natalie Beaumont (Cumberland, IL) SR

Naomi Gearheart (Crestview, OH) JR

Paige Jox (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SR

Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) SO

Chloe Ross (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) FR

Scarlett Yeager (Maize, KS) FR

Makenna Howell (ADA, OK) SR

155-Pounds

1-Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR

2-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) JR

3-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) JR

4-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) JR

5-Janiya Johnson (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

6-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) JR

7-Olivia Davis (Esperanza, CA) SR

8-Nora Akpan (Centennial, MN) SR

9-Eloise Woolsey (Cleveland, NM) SR

10-Mary Snider (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR

11-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) JR

12-Belicia Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

13-Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley, MN) SR

14-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) FR

15-Greta Brus (Davenport, IA) SR

16-Cece Rock (Luverne, MN) JR

17-Taylor Williams (Robert B. Glenn, NC) SR

18-Christal Desir (Forest Hill, FL) JR

19-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR

20-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) JR

21-Sawyer Ward (Science Hill, TN) SR

22-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

23-Maddison Miller (Honesdale, PA) SO

24-Olivia Faust (Buchanan, CA) SO

25-Julie Cimarusti (West Covina, CA) JR

26-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) JR

27-Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

28-Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) JR

29-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SO

30-Madelyn Oliver (Benjamin Franklin, AZ) JR

HM:

Sophia Flores (Discovery Canyon, CO) SR

Rhaigyn Trenary (Garrett, IN) JR

Emersyn Miller (Poynette, WI) SR

Audrey Levendusky (Montgomery Central, TN) SR

Mya Dobrinski (Stillwater, OK) SO

Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian School, FL) FR

Roxy Sheen (Bruhl, ID) JR

Sarah Eddy (Rock Springs, WY) JR

Addeline Graser (Omaha Westside, NE) SR

Lauren Luzum (Decorah, IA) SR

Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) SO

Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo, WI) SR

170-Pounds

1-Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR

2-Olivia Georges (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR

3-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

4-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Sarah Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

6-Ava Guilmette (Shenendehowa, NY) SO

7-Teagan McGuinness (Union-Endicott, NY) SR

8-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

9-Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) JR

10-Kiley Dillow (Chanute, KS) SR

11-Cydney Davis (El Paso Bel Air, TX) SR

12-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO

13-Ana Simon (Decorah, IA) SR

14-Sally Johnson (Clarksville, TN) SR

16-Irelynn Laurin (West Creek, TN) SR

17-Elizabeth Madison (Loveland, OH) SR

18-Autumn Elsbury (South Tama County, IA) SR

19-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SO

20-Bryce Snyder (Palisades, PA) SR

21-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) JR

22-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) SO

23-Makayla Vasser (Union County, SC) JR

24-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR

25-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) JR

26-Gracie Pinckney (Mount Vernon, IA) SR

27-Payton Traynor (Johnston, IA) SO

28-Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) JR

29-Chloe Gatrost (Centennial, AZ) JR

30-Chloe Williams (Brooke Point, VA) SR

HM:

Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) JR

Shylee Tuzon (Central Grand Junction, CO) SR

Samarah Tafiti (East Ridge, TN) SR

Alezandra Robles (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) JR

Isabella Rodela (Jefferson, OR) JR

Clarion Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR

190-Pounds

1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR

2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) SO

3-Millie Azlin (Bixby, OK) SR

4-Olivia Kemp (Carleton Airport, MI) JR

5-Kanata Richardson (Bloomfield Hills, MI) SR

6-Rylyn Keziah (Parkwood, NC) SO

7-Estefany Caballero (Orange, CA) JR

8-Parker Wynn (Sulphur, OK) FR

9-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) JR

10-Kendall Angelo (Oak Park, MO) SR

11-Riley Samarripa (McLoud, OK) SO

12-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) FR

13-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) JR

14-Izzy Renfro (Basehor-Linwood, KS) SR

15-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) JR

16-Caroline Hattala (Quakertown, PA) SR

17-Brook West (Comanche, OK) SR

18-Charli Rea (Northwestern, PA) FR

19-Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan, IA) SR

20-Megan Weil (Burns, OR) SO

21-Allison Konrad (Watertown, SD) SR

22-Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish, SD) SO

23-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) JR

24-Sky Kopp (Grand Forks, ND) SR

25-Esmeralda Tellez (Reading, PA) SR

26-Jade Hahn (Central Regional, NJ) SR

27-Paisley Murphy (Sunlake, FL) SR

28-Kayli Morris (Platt, CT) SR

29-Alexis Storsved (Mandan, ND) JR

235-Pounds

1-Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark, OH) SR

2-Halle Spears (Midland, MI) SR

3-Mia Cienega (Everett, WA) SR

4-Aubrey Bartkowiak (Attica, IN) SR

5-Brenda Banks (Panther Valley, PA) SR

6-Phoenix Molina (Tolono Unity, IL) SR

7-Alexis Stinson (Liberty, MO) SR

8-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) SO

9-Saharia Quamina (Bloomfield, NJ) SR

10-Haley Armstrong (Atlantic, IA) SR

11-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) JR

12-Ashley Najera (Lexington, NE) SR

13-Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) SO

14-Mekialla Mauvais (Freedom, FL) JR

15-Abigail Lacy (Oologah, OK) SO

16-Brielle Williams (Lawton, OK) JR

17-Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon, MO) SR

18-Sandra Takara (Buena Vita, NE) JR

19-Gia Coons (Orange Vista, CA) SO

20-Taya Maumausolo matagi (Nipomo, CA) SO

21-Ashley Wafer (Lakewood, CA) SR

22-Isabella Lorenzana (Francis Lewis, CA) SR

23-Adelena Martinez (Hemet, CA)

24-Maycee Hales (Box Elder, UT) SO

25-Caylee Miller (Bloomfield, NM) SO

26-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) SO

27-Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO

28-Naomi Gonzalez (Valley Stream Central, NY) SR

29-Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) JR

30-Maliana Heimuli (Euless Trinity, TX) SR

HM:

Molly Marty (Olathe North, KS) JR

Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) JR

Juliana Thrush (Ottawa Township, IL) SR