Corner Canyon–Lone Peak Rematch Headlines Utah High School Football State Championship Week
The championship games in three largest classifications of the Utah high school football playoffs are set, and for the second year in a row, Corner Canyon and Lone Peak will square off for the Class 6A title.
The 5A final will feature Region 7 rivals Orem and Springville, while Cache Valley rivals Ridgeline and Green Canyon will meet in the 4A final.
The championship games will take place Thursday at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Here is a recap of the semifinal contests.
Class 6A
Corner Canyon 59, Mountain Ridge 20
The Chargers (11-1) will play for their third straight championship after reaching their eighth consecutive final, scoring on all but one possession to overwhelm the Sentinels (10-3).
Corner Canyon won the 5A title in 2018 before moving up to 6A the next year, winning it all in 2019 and 2020.
The only blemish for the Chargers was an interception by Caden Runyon in the end zone, followed up by Mountain Ridge’s first score on a 3-yard TD run by Zach Ofisa to close the Sentinels within 14-6 with 8:22 left in the first half.
From there, it was all Corner Canyon, which scored twice before halftime to lead 24-6 and three times in a 135-second span of the third quarter to balloon its advantage to 52-12 with 3:59 left in the period.
Corner Canyon QB Helaman Casuga finished 25-of-31 for 360 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a score as the Chargers rolled up 563 total yards.
Lone Peak 13, Skyridge 7
A month ago, the Knights (8-4) looked dead in the water after suffering three straight losses after upsetting Corner Canyon following an injury to quarterback Kepa Niumeitolu.
The senior returned in time for the playoffs, and he’s led the team to three straight wins and its second straight 6A final, scoring Lone Peak’s only touchdown and finishing with 248 total yards.
Meanwhile, the Knights held the Falcons (9-3) to just 203 total yards, allowing their only score in the third quarter on a touchdown run by senior QB Kaneal Sweetwyne.
Skyridge looked as if it might score on its following drive, but University of Utah commit Kennan Pula made a ridiculous one-handed interception to deny the Falcons.
Class 5A
Orem 34, West 7
The Tigers (11-2) will play for their first title since winning four in a row from 2017-20, smothering the top-seeded Panthers (11-2) behind a stout defensive effort led by senior LB Easton Kojima, who had 14 tackles (four for loss) and two of Orem’s 11 sacks.
West came into the semifinal averaging 52.5 points per game.
Kojima also ran for a touchdown, while Tayden Ka’awa threw for two touchdowns for the Tigers.
Springville 30, Brighton 24
Springville (12-1) is in its first final since 2021 in search of the program’s first title since 1985, setting up a rematch with Orem, which won their regular-season matchup 17-14 to hand the Red Devils their only defeat.
Lisiate Valeti ran for two touchdowns, and Tua Naufahu added 103 yards on 14 carries while scoring on a 2-yard run that pushed the lead to 30-21.
Class 4A
Ridgeline 48, Provo 22
The top-seeded Riverhawks (13-0) ended the Bulldogs’ best campaign in over two decades by dominating the second quarter, outscoring Provo 28-0 in the period, taking advantage of back-to-back interceptions that included Hunter Knight’s 27-yard pick-six.
Nate Dahle threw for four touchdowns for the Riverhawks, while Hunter Sholly added a 73-yard interception return for a score.
Ridgeline, which has outscored opponents 677-122 this season, has been to the semifinals five straight years but hadn’t advanced to the final since winning the 2021 title.
Provo, which was making its first semifinal appearance since 1999, finished 8-5.
Green Canyon 24, Crimson Cliffs 21
The Cinderella season for the 14th-seeded Wolves (9-5) continued as they upset the two-time defending champion Mustangs (10-2) thanks to senior Tanner Holt’s 40-yard field goal with two minutes remaining.
Green Canyon toppled No. 3 seed Snow Canyon, 11-seed Skyline and now the No. 2 seed to return to the state final for the second time in three years, seeking the program’s first title.
Junior QB Ethan Munk was 17-of-25 passing for 198 yards and two touchdowns while running for 102 yards and another score.