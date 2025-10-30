Five Must-Watch Games as the State’s Top Teams Join the Action as Utah's Top Teams Start Their Playoff Runs
The Utah high school football postseason kicks into high gear this week as the top teams in 6A, 5A and 4A enter the fray, and High School on SI Utah will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the first full weekend of the state playoffs, here are five games to watch around the state.
Westlake (7-3) at Syracuse (6-3), Friday
The winner likely faces defending champion Corner Canyon in the Class 6A quarterfinals, but considering that Westlake hasn’t posted a winning record since 2010, the Thunder would love nothing more than to take a shot at the Chargers. The Titans have made the playoffs each of the past four years but haven’t won in the postseason since 2021.
Syracuse is led by junior dual-threat QB Ledger Wight, who’s thrown for 1,510 yards and 20 touchdowns and run for a team-high 882 yards and 10 scores. Westlake counters with senior QB Bosten Fountaine, whose 2,666 passing yards and 26 touchdowns both rank third among 6A signal-callers.
Farmington (5-5) at Lone Peak (5-4), Friday
The Knights reached the 6A final a year ago, and after they knocked off Corner Canyon 42-21 in Week 6, they looked like a title contender. Instead, they fell from that peak, losing their final three games to fall to the No. 6 seed, where they’ll face the Phoenix in a rematch of Week 5, when Lone Peak won 34-7.
In that game, the Knights held Farmington to 148 total yards and forced five turnovers, with Tony Grimmer and Sa Tanuvasa returning interceptions for touchdowns. University of Utah commit Jaron Pula has hauled in 46 passes for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Drew Love leads the Farmington attack with 852 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Salem Hills (7-3) at Provo (6-4), Friday
These teams opened 4A Region 8 play back in Week 6, with the Bulldogs winning 49-25 en route to winning their third consecutive title. The Skyhawks earned a rematch by beating another region rival, Mountain View, in the first round while Provo kicked back on a bye.
Salem Hills must protect the ball better this time around after turning the ball over four times in their region matchup and find a way to slow Bulldogs senior WR Ronnie Wright, who had seven catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the game and 65 for 1,297 yards and 15 TDs this season.
Lehi (6-4) at American Fork (6-4), Friday
The 6A Region 3 rivals find themselves matched up in the first round after the Pioneers won 26-3 four weeks ago. This time, the game is on the Cavemen’s home field, where they’ll hope their dual quarterbacks — senior Kapono Manuela (1,023 yards, nine TDs) and junior Nate Childs (932 yards, seven TDs) — can get untracked after Lehi held them to 96 combined yards and picked off each once. Senior RB DeVaughn Eka ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns in their first meeting and has 1,028 yards and 13 TDs this season.
Spanish Fork (4-7) at Springville (9-1), Friday
The Dons pulled one of the biggest upsets in the 5A first round last week when the No. 19 seeds knocked off Hunter 42-7. Now, they face a much bigger test against the Red Devils, whose only loss was to Orem in the game that decided the league title and boast a defense that allowed just 9.7 points per game this season, led by senior LB Tuiono Valeti (108 tackles, 15.5 for loss, three forced fumbles), DE Tua Naufahu (104 tackles, 15.5 for loss, 13 sacks) and CB Zachary Henderson (six interceptions, seven pass breakups).