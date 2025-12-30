NFL Week 18 Tracker: Who's In, Who's Out for Final Week of Season (Live Updates)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Carolina Panthers
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Washington Commanders
We’re officially onto Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season, and there are plenty of playoff implications on the line across the 16-game final slate.
Given that some teams are vying for postseason berths and seedings, others are locked into their spot, and the remaining have already been eliminated from contention, the final week of the regular season often sees some squads resting key contributors for a) a run at a Super Bowl, or b) to preserve their long-term health.
We've already seen a handful of teams make these decisions, so here’s a look at the latest up-to-date news around the NFL regarding who will play—and who won’t—in Week 18.
The Philip Rivers experiment is over in Indianapolis
After a triumphant effort to potentially carry the Colts to to the playoffs, the Philip Rivers experiment is coming to an end.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Stephen Holder, Indianapolis is expected to start rookie Riley Leonard in the team's season finale vs. the Texans in Week 18.
Rivers, 44, finishes his historic NFL comeback with an 0–3 record while completing 63.0% of his passes for 544 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Rams will play their starters in Week 18 following loss to Falcons
The Rams are going full speed ahead into Week 18 after their upset loss to the Falcons on Monday night.
Following the game—one in which quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three costly interceptions—coach Sean McVay told reporters that L.A. will be playing their starters to close out the season for one simple reason: “We need to play better.” They'll welcome the Cardinals to SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Chargers to rest Justin Herbert, certain players vs. Broncos
The Chargers are locked into a wild-card berth in the AFC playoff and as such, aren’t going to press their luck any more.
According to coach Jim Harbaugh, L.A. is resting star quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday afternoon against the Broncos. Additionally, they will also sit other starters who have “the most bruises” and need “the most healing.”
This decision from the Chargers carries with it some noteworthy playoff implications. If the Broncos win, they’ll earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. If they lose and the Patriots win, however, then New England gets the top seed.
Patriots will “probably” play everybody that’s healthy vs. Dolphins
The Patriots plan to “probably” play everybody that’s healthy on Sunday afternoon against the Dolphins, coach Mike Vrabel told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday.
New England can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win and a Broncos loss to the Chargers, so they do have something to play for—albeit needing a little help.