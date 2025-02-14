Top 5 high school mascots in Utah: Vote for the best
The Dodge Dart has had a lot of different looks over the years, but high school mascot fans in Utah can tell you the Davis Darts have looked like winners since the early 20th century.
Over the past few months, SBLive/High School on SI has been featuring the best high school mascots in every state, giving readers a chance to vote for No. 1 in all 50.
The winners and highest vote-getters will make up the field for our NCAA Tournament-style March Mascot Madness bracket in 2025. The Coalinga Horned Toads (California) are the defending national champions.
Here are High School on SI's top 5 high school mascots in Utah (vote in the poll below to pick your favorite):
The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 21.
1. Beetdiggers (Jordan HS)
Jordan High School for years offered a two-week break of its own for students to assist in harvesting sugar beets, the area's main crop.
2. Darts (Davis HS)
Davis’ Dart Man has been patrolling sporting events’ sidelines since 1978, after the mascot materialized as a drawn cartoon character in 1962. Davis, established in 1914, has won the most Utah high school sports championships (98) in the state.
3. Dinos (Carbon HS)
Carbon used to have the only Dinosaurs in the nation in the high school sports world, and after shortening the name, it now has the only Dinos. Carbon County is known for its dinosaur fossils, and Carbon High School went with a bright blue dinosaur as its mascot.
4. Moquis (Escalante HS)
There’s a longer explanation of how Escalante became the Moquis, but here’s a relatively short version: “Sometime soon after Escalante High School started with just a ninth grade in 1921, the Moqui was chosen as the school mascot. Because of the mixed up history of what and who a Moqui is, the mascot has taken on many varied faces and forms. Periodically news sportswriters contact Escalante High School asking why EHS has not changed its mascot to something more politically and culturally correct. There is a perfectly logical answer: It is safe to say that the Moqui Indians of Escalante High School rode unicorns when they went to hunt dragons.”
5. Templars (Manti HS)
Manti, a small town in central Utah founded in 1849, is home to one of the first Mormon temples in the state. And the school colors are red and white, the same colors worn by Templar Knights of the Middle Ages.
