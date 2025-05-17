Utah's top high school baseball freshmen in 2025: Vote for the best
ESPN's Dick Vitale calls them 'Diaper Dandies'.
The longtime college basketball broadcaster has coined the phrase to highlight freshman talent that is performing at a high level. The names on this list are doing exactly that.
The following high school baseball freshmen are standouts (statistically) for their respective teams in Utah. The names might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but clearly these young stars are helping their teams win from the plate or the mound at whatever level they may be playing.
Numbers don't lie.
Take a look at the top performing high school baseball freshmen in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Sunday, May 25 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP BASEBALL FRESHMEN IN UT
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 17, 2025)
1. Ausin Brown, Wasatch, OF
Brown is the state-leader in RBIs for a freshman with 31 in 28 games. He carried a .440 batting average with 48 hits and 40 runs scored.
2. CJ Sumner, Jordan, C/INF
Sumner batted .382 with 29 hits, 27 RBIs, 23 runs scored and eight doubles in 28 games. He also homered twice.
3. Jeter Soto, Judge Memorial Catholic, INF/P
Hard to beat a baseball name like Jeter. The standout freshman has 25 RBIs this season, which is third in the state among freshmen. He's batting .256 through 26 games with 20 hits while also being 6-2 from the mound with 48 strikeouts in 49 innings.
4. Eric Phelps, Enterprise, P
Phelps leads all freshmen in Utah in strikeouts with 66 in 46 2/3 innings with a 2.10 ERA in 13 appearances, earning a 4-2 record.
5. Jeremiah Hall, Maple Mountain, INF/P
Hall is batting .350 through 27 games with 28 hits and 17 RBIs and three homers. From the bump, he's 6-1 with a 2.17 ERA, 53 strikeouts. Also has 13 stolen bases.
6. Dawson Moore, Provo, INF
Moore leads all rookies in Utah in stolen bases with 15, according to MaxPreps. He's batting .395 with 34 hits, 21 RBIs and two homers.
7. Diego Martinez, Cottonwood
Martinez is batting .309 with 21 RBIs of 21 hits and 21 runs scored with five doubles and two homers.
8. Abel Velador, Alta
Velador is batting .366 with 26 hits, 19 RBIs, eight doubles with 23 runs scored in 27 games.
VOTING POLL
