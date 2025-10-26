Deion Sanders Had Saddest Line After Colorado’s Blowout Loss to Utah
The Deion Sanders era in Colorado has taken a turn for the worse after Saturday's blowout loss to Utah.
The Buffaloes came out of their bye week and suffered one of their worst performances under Sanders against Utah, as Colorado recorded a pitiful -18 total yards of offense in the first half. The Utes racked up the scoring early and held a commanding 43-0 lead at halftime, with Colorado getting hammered in practically every aspect of the game.
Sanders solemnly said as much in a postgame press conference following the 53-7 blowout defeat. The Colorado coach delivered a sad line about losing his fifth game of the season and fourth in Big 12 play:
"This is bad. This is probably the worst beating I've ever had except for when my momma whooped me as a kid," Sanders started.
"422 yards rushing, you ain't winning. You're not winning. At 300 yards, you're not winning. 250, you're not winning. It's not [possible]. Total offense, 140 yards, you're not winning. You're not winning. They had 587 yards of total offense, you're not winning. Special teams gave up a fake punt as well as a blocked punt, you're not winning. All three phases, we got our butts kicked. Kicked."
Sanders is currently the 14th-highest paid coach in college football and has a buyout of roughly $33 million. Though the Buffaloes found some success last season with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter and looked like they might be turning the organization around, Coach Prime's third year at the helm so far proves otherwise.
Following their 9-4 campaign in 2024, the Buffaloes are now 3-5 overall and looking at an uphill battle to secure a bowl berth. Up next for Colorado is a home game against Arizona.