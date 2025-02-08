Vermont announces roster for 72nd Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl against New Hampshire
The Vermont roster for the 72nd Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was released Friday. The following players will represent Vermont against New Hampshire this summer in the annual high school football all-star game:
Eli Albee (Bellows Falls)
Lucas Almena-Lee (Champlain Valley)
Jacob Armstrong (Champlain Valley)
Tyler Benson (BBA)
Angus Blackwell (Middlebury)
Hayden Boivin (North Country)
Aiden Boyd (U-32)
Riley Britch (MAU)
Carter Bunnell (St. Johnsbury)
Jack Cady (Brattleboro)
Carter Crete (Essex)
Nick Daniels (Hartford)
Ahmed Diawara (Seawolves)
Izaih Erno (BFA-Fairfax)
Ty Ferguson (Fair Haven)
Dylan Frere (Champlain Valley)
Wyatt Fuller (Rutland)
Jayden Graham (Rutland)
Sean Kennedy (Champlain Valley)
Max Kyhill (Fair Haven)
Coleton Merchant (Rice)
Kymani Mignott (Essex)
Tucker Morter (Middlebury)
Darek Noyes (St. Johnsbury)
Caeden Perreault (Woodstock)
Hank Potter (Rutland)
Joshua Quad (Champlain Valley)
Joe Reed (Essex)
Hadyn Richardson (Missisquoi)
Caleb Scrodin (Champlain Valley)
Tommy Sheldon (BBA)
Austin St. Peter (Hartford)
Dallas St. Peter (Rice)
Colby Tierney (Hartford)
Isaac Whitney (Otter Valley)
Ethan Wideawake (Rutland)
The 2025 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl will be played Aug. 2 at Vermont State-Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. All proceeds from the game will benefit Shriners’ Hospitals in Springfield, Mass., Montreal and Boston.
Bellows Falls’ Bob Lockerby will serve as Vermont’s head coach.
“This game is about more than just football,” Lockerby said. “It’s about community, generosity and making a difference. As a coach and spectator, I’ve witnessed the energy and excitement it brings, but its true significance lies in supporting those in need.”
Vermont has won the last two games against New Hampshire, but New Hampshire leads the series 50-18-2.
Concord's Jim Corkum will be New Hampshire's head coach. The New Hampshire roster was announced earlier this week:
Alec Adorno (Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough)
Kellen Bateman (Exeter)
Tyler Bland (Exeter)
Jacob Brown (Kingswood)
Gareth Brown (Mascoma)
Seth Cortina (Spaulding)
Andrew Deely (Alvirne)
Brogan Donnelly (Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough)
Nathan Galbraith (Concord)
Travis Garcia (Merrimack Valley)
Jackson Greene (Exeter)
Jackson Hall (Bow)
Noah Harder (Gilford)
James Healey (ConVal)
Ethan Lewis (Mascoma)
Liam Bowie (Alvirne)
Brady Lover (Bow)
Nicholas Mackey (Campbell)
Tyler Medeiros (Plymouth)
Kenny Mercado (Concord)
Jake Michalik (Windham)
Aidan Morrison (St. Thomas)
Ethan Motyl (Merrimack)
Sahil Mujawar (Merrimack)
Keegan Murphy (Hanover)
Caiden Paolucci (Portsmouth)
Mason Paquette (Londonderry)
Cooper Perkins (Gilford)
Kai Reitnauer (ConVal)
Zack Richardson (Stevens)
Jaxon Rineer (Plymouth)
Andrew Rodriguez (St. Thomas)
Tyrese Ryder (Kingswood)
Dino Savvas (Pinkerton)
Liam Shannon (Plymouth)
David Souther (Pinkerton)
Dillon Tufts (Londonderry)
Brett Tuttle (Concord).