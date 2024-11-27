High School

Last season Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania) won its third consecutive title at the PowerAde Invitational, one of the nation's toughest wrestling tournaments.
Wrestling

HSOSI unveils our inaugural National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (11/27/2024)

Billy Buckheit
Wrestling

Pennsylvania's Wyoming Seminary earns the honor of being our first top-ranked team.

Billy Buckheit
Wyoming Seminary's Jude Correa is the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 215.
Wrestling

2024-25 Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings: Final Update

Several states have already hit the mats, but the high school wrestling season gets underway in earnest after the Thanksgiving holiday; check out the final update to our preseason national wrestling rankings.

Billy Buckheit
Jordan Walker and Bryant (Arkansas) enter the national rankings after a 45-0 win over Cabot.
Rankings

SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (11/25/2024)

Southern California superpowers Mater Dei, St. John Bosco to meet for second time this season; teams from Arkansas, Georgia enter the rankings

René Ferrán
Mater Dei remains No. 1 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings.
Rankings

SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (11/18/2024)

Centennial took down Mission Viejo in Southern California's "Public School Super Bowl"

René Ferrán
Calvert Hall's Cole Hottle has committed to the Vermont men's lacrosse team.
Maryland

Calvert Hall's Cole Hottle heads to Vermont lacrosse

MIAA talent continues to fuel the Catamount's rise in men's lacrosse.

Al Franyo
St. Joseph's Prep players celebrate winning the 2023 PIAA Class 6A state championship.
National

High school football state championships: 2024 start dates, playoff brackets in every state

From Alabama through Wyoming, here are nationwide state championship dates and playoff brackets

Mike Swanson
North Crowley's Kevin Moore (left) celebrates a touchdown with fellow senior wideout Jaidan Brooks earlier this season. North Crowley defeated Crowley 65-21 last week.
Rankings

SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (11/11/2024)

Several top teams prepare for the playoffs; another California power enters the Top 25

René Ferrán
CVU's Alex Provost jumps for the interception during the Redhawks' D1 football semifinal vs the Essex Hornets on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg D1 Football Semifinal Essex At Cvu 05nov22 9025
Vermont

Final Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (11/10/2024)

Champlain Valley Union and Rutland finish the season as our top two teams out of Vermont in this week's final rankings

Andy Villamarzo
CVU's Alex Provost makes a nice catch along the sideline during the Redhawks' D1 football semifinal vs the Essex Hornets on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg D1 Football Semifinal Essex At Cvu 05nov22 9010
Vermont

Vermont (VPA) high school football state championship scores, live updates (11/9/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Vermont high school football scores from the VPA 2024 state championships

Andy Villamarzo
Leo DeLuca of New Jersey's Blair Academy (top) is currently ranked No. 1 in the High School On SI National High School Wrestling Rankings at 120 pounds.
Wrestling

2024-25 Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings: Update No. 2

The Brian Keck Preseason Nationals and the PNL Fall Classic are factored into our latest update as the new high school wrestling season draws closer.

Billy Buckheit
Poultney huddles together during the DIII football championship game between Poultney vs. Fairfax/Lamoille at Rutland High School on Saturday afternoon November 9, 2019 in Rutland, Vermont. Poultney Vs Bfa Fiarfaz Lamoille Diii Football Championship 11 09 19
Vermont

Vermont high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Vermont high school football playoff brackets, final matchups and game times

Ben Dagg
Devin Sanchez and North Shore moved up one spot in this week's Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Rankings

SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (11/4/2024)

IMG Academy's lopsided loss to St. Frances Academy shakes up this week's Power 25

SBLive Sports
Rutland huddles together during the high school football game between the Rutland Raiders and the Essex Hornets at Essex High School on Friday night September 20, 2019 in Essex, Vermont. Rutland Vs Essex Football 09 20 19
Vermont

Vermont high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Vermont high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Ben Dagg
Bergen Catholic, Winslow Township and King Philip Regional are the top three high school football teams in our Northeast rankings.
Rankings

SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northeast (10/28/2024)

The Top 10 teams in the Northeast region, encompassing New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island and Maine

René Ferrán
No. 1 Mater Dei rolled to a dominant victory over previously No. 2 St. John Bosco.
Rankings

SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (10/28/2024)

Mater Dei backs up its No. 1 ranking with dominant performance against rival St. John Bosco

René Ferrán
Booker T. Washington's Arriana Brown.
National

Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (10/28/2024)

Which athlete had the best performance in the nation from Oct. 21-27?

Bob Lundeberg
Jace Hedeman from Union LaPorte City was crowned a champion at the 2024 Boys National High School Recruiting Showcase in Des Moines.
News

Wrestling elite shine at 2024 National High School Recruiting Showcase

State champions battle for national supremacy; Brian Keck Memorial also crowns boys, girls winners this weekend in Iowa.

Dana Becker
Essex's Carter Crete makes the catch in front of CVU's Dylan Frere during the Hornets' D1 football semifinal vs the Redhawks on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg D1 Football Semifinal Essex At Cvu 05nov22 9023
Vermont

Vermont (VPA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (10/24/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Vermont high school football scores from the first round of the 2024 playoffs

Andy Villamarzo
The Mount Anthony Union High School football team huddles up after beating Colchester 26-6 on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
Vermont

Vermont high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Vermont high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Ben Dagg
Bergen Catholic is the No. 1 high school football team in our Northeast rankings.
Rankings

SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northeast (10/21/2024)

The Top 10 teams in the Northeast region, encompassing New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island and Maine

René Ferrán
Essex's Ethan Hemingway makes a sure catch on a CVU kickoff during the Hornets' D1 football semifinal vs the Redhawks on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg D1 Football Semifinal Essex At Cvu 05nov22 9024
Vermont

Vermont high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)

Check out High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every classification of Vermont high school football for Week 9

Andy Villamarzo
Trenton Dunn and No. 1 Mater Dei will take on No. 2 St. John Bosco this week in a showdown between the top two teams in the Power 25.
Rankings

SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings: It's Mater Dei-St. John Bosco week (10/21/2024)

The top two teams in the nation will square off Friday in the most anticipated game of the season

René Ferrán
Vermont

Winless team qualifies for Vermont high school football playoffs

Missisquoi Valley qualifies for Vermont's Division III playoffs with a record of 0-8 due to postseason format

Andy Villamarzo
CVU's Alex Provost runs for daylight during the Redhawks' D1 football semifinal vs the Essex Hornets on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg D1 Football Semifinal Essex At Cvu 05nov22 9016
Vermont

Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (10/20/2024)

Champlain Valley Union and Rutland finish the regular season as our top two teams out of Vermont in this week's rankings

Andy Villamarzo
CVU's Asher Vaughn is tackled by Essex's Carter Crete during the Redhawks' D1 football semifinal vs the Hornets on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg D1 Football Semifinal Essex At Cvu 05nov22 9006
Vermont

Vermont (VPA) high school football scores, live updates (10/18/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Vermont high school football scores from Week 7 of the 2024 season

Andy Villamarzo
