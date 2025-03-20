Emmanuel "Book" Richardson names Director of Basketball Operations at The St. James Performance Academy
The St. James Performance Academy in Northern Virginia is building an athletic powerhouse.
The St. James, based in Springfield, Virginia, has announced the hiring of Emmanuel “Book” Richardson who will serve as Academy Head Coach and Director of Boys Basketball.
“The St. James represents a singular opportunity to build one of the best basketball development platforms in the world,” said Richardson. “I’m incredibly excited to provide basketball lovers at all levels the opportunities to develop that are consistent with their passion and dreams.”
Richardson’s resume speaks volumes and includes an eight-year stint as an assistant coach at the University of Arizona where he helped lead the Wildcats to four PAC-12 regular season championships, two PAC-12 tournament titles and six NCAA tournament appearances. Richardson also helped guide the Wildcats to five Sweet 16 and three Elite Eight appearances.
“Book Richardson is elite across every dimension – coaching, mentoring young men, helping players develop, building programs and winning,” said Elyse Graziano, Chief Sports Officer of The St. James. “His experience and excellence at every level of the game and in life make him the perfect leader for our boys basketball program. We are so thrilled to have him as a part of our team.”
Prior to Arizona, Richardson enjoyed a two-year stint at Xavier where he helped lead the program to consecutive conference titles. Xavier also won a school record 30 games and reached the Elite Eight on Richardson’s watch.
The Harlem, New York native has coached and developed more than 100 Division 1 players and 52 professionals including 23 NBA players.
Richardson has coached and developed six NBA lottery picks: DeAndre Ayton (No. 1, 2018), Derrick Williams (No. 2, 2011), Aaron Gordon (No. 4, 2014) Lauri Markkanen (No. 7, 2017), Stanley Johnson (No. 8, 2015) and Kemba Walker (No. 9, 2011).
Richardson was once a star point guard at the famed St. Raymond’s High School (Bronx, NY) where he led the team to a city championship during his senior campaign. He joins an impressive group of coaches that will lead programs across multiple sports at The St. James including Darryl Overton (Football), Tamika Dudley (Girls Basketball), Spencer Ford (Boys Lacrosse), Maurice Hutton (Track and Field) and Josh Tayler (Squash).