From Reston to East Lansing: Basketball Royalty Runs Deep in Jordan Scott’s Family
Basketball is a family affair in the Scott household.
A Legacy of Hoops Excellence
Recent South Lakes High School (Virginia) graduate Jordan Scott has signed to play college basketball for the legendary Tom Izzo at Michigan State University.
Parents With Storied Careers
Jordan’s father, Jerome, played at the University of Miami for a legendary head coach, Leonard Hamilton who stepped down this year after more than two decades at Florida State University.
Jordan’s mother, Christy, was a legendary player at the University of Maryland. She played for Chris Weller who was the 1992 Naismith College Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Naismith Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.
“Christy was one of the all-time greats at Maryland,” said Mary Barnes, a college teammate. “She played the 4 [position] but could also handle the ball and shoot like a guard. When I see the height in the women’s game these days, she would definitely be a shooting guard if she were just starting college, like Jordan. She had one of the best work ethics and never stopped working to get better.”
Jordan’s sister, Brianna, was a senior forward this year at Georgetown University where she was a key contributor for the women’s basketball program since her freshman campaign.
From Player to Broadcaster and Mentor
Christy Winters-Scott is not only Jordan’s mother and biggest supporter but she also serves a large role as a sports broadcaster for a variety of outlets including ESPN, Fox Sports Networks, Big Ten Network and Monumental Sports Network.
Formerly known as NBC Sports Washington, Monumental Sports Network is the regional sports network owned by Ted Leonsis, owner of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics, through Monumental Sports and Entertainment.
“My mom does the Mystics games in DC so I got to meet a lot of WNBA players especially when I was younger when I didn’t have like high school basketball that was going on at the same time,” said Jordan Scott. “I got to meet like Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi [and] Candace Parker who is my favorite player.”
Christy Winters-Scott was born and raised in Reston, Virginia and played high school basketball at South Lakes High where she guided the Seahawks to a 29-0 record and a Virginia state title in 1986.
Winters-Scott, widely considered the greatest female student-athlete to play at South Lakes, was inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame and had her jersey retired alongside former NBA star Grant Hill who was a high school teammate of Jordan’s father. During his acceptance speech, Hill said “it feels good to be recognized as the male Christy Winters.”
Winters-Scott is not only a member of the University of Maryland Hall of Fame but she is also a member of the Washington DC Sports Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the Washington Metropolitan Basketball Hall of Fame in September.
In addition to serving as a Division 1 assistant women’s basketball coach at George Mason, Georgetown and her alma mater Maryland, Winters-Scott also had a stint as the head coach at her high school alma mater South Lakes.
“She set a great example,” Jordan Scott said about his mother.
A Coaching Giant in the Family Tree
Christy’s uncle, Jim Lewis, had a storied career as a high school, college and professional basketball coach.
Lewis, an Alexandria, Virginia native, attended the now defunct Parker-Gray High School before he became the first African American to sign a grant-in-aid at West Virginia University.
During the early 1980’s, Lewis had a stint as the head coach of the South Lakes High School boys’ basketball program.
He also guided the women’s basketball programs at Fordham University and George Mason University before he became a WNBA head coach. In 1998, Lewis was named the Washington Mystics first head coach in franchise history.
Lewis, who coached girls basketball at T.C. Williams High School, also had WNBA assistant coaching roles with the Minnesota Lynx, Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks.
High School Glory
Jordan Scott had a storied high school career at South Lakes, guiding the Seahawks to consecutive state championships during his junior and senior campaigns. The 6-foot-7 small forward was also selected to participate in the prestigious Capital Classic High School All-Star Basketball Game and the Allen Iverson Classic.
“Before my junior year we had never won a state championship in school history,” said Jordan Scott, “so getting that done the first time was something special.”
College Bound With a Friend
Recent Largo High School (Maryland) graduate and fellow Michigan State freshman Cam Ward has known Jordan Scott for years, the two four-star recruits have played against each other in various AAU basketball events throughout the DMV.
“That’s my dawg,” said Ward, who also participated in the Capital Classic and the Allen Iverson Classic. “He’s my roommate, becoming one of my better friends. We have a good relationship and [we are] always just taking care of each other.”
Like Scott, Ward led his high school basketball team to back-to-back state championships; the 6-foot-8 power forward also finished his high school career as Maryland’s all-time leading scorer.
“He’s just such a great shooter,” Ward said about Scott who he has known since they were 9 years old, “and I think our games complement each other well with the inside-out game.”
The DMV products have been working out together this summer in preparation for the 2025-26 campaign at Michigan State University.
Ward and Scott have high expectations not only for themselves but for the entire MSU Spartans men’s basketball program.
“My expectation,” said Scott, “is to go win some championships.”