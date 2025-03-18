Final 2024-25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings
The Virginia boys high school basketball season is over after the state public tournament concluded with championship games at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.
Now, it’s time to reveal High School on SI’s final Virginia Top 25 rankings.
After winning a fourth straight Virginia Class 2 state title, John Marshall is No. 1. The Justices defeated Graham, 107-81, becoming the first team to hit 100 points in a Virginia public state basketball championship game.
Highland School, which won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title, Paul VI Catholic, Bishop Denis J. O’Connell and Oak Hill Academy follow John Marshall in the Top 5. Green Run highlights four other public state champions in the final poll.
No. 6 Green Run, courtesy of a layup at the buzzer, won the Class 5 title, while No. 11 South Lakes repeated as Class 6 champions. No. 18 Atlee and No. 19 Spotswood claimed the Class 4 and 3 championship, respectively.
Here’s the final High School on SI’s Virginia boys high school basketball Top 25 for the 2024-25 season.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (25-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices won the Virginia Class 2 state championship with a 107-81 victory over Graham.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 2 STATE CHAMPION
2. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (39-6)
Previous rank: 2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I & METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE CHAMPION
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (27-6)
Previous rank: 3
SEASON RESULT - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPIONS & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
4. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (23-10)
Previous rank: 4
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST & WCAC SEMIFINALIST
5. OAK HILL ACADEMY (23-11)
Previous rank: 5
SEASON RESULT - ELITE YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE (EYBL) SCHOLASTIC TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALIST
6. GREEN RUN (24-2)
Previous ranked: 6
The Stallions won the Virginia Class 5 state championship with a 43-41 victory over Albemarle.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPION
7. WOODSIDE (26-2)
Previous rank: 7
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST
8. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (23-7)
Previous rank: 8
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST & INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (IAC) QUARTERFINALIST
9. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (21-8)
Previous rank: 8
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
10. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (22-4)
Previous rank: 9
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
11. SOUTH LAKES (24-4)
Previous rank: 11
The Seahawks won their second straight Virginia Class 6 state championship with a 68-60 win over No. 12 Carter G. Woodson.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION
12. CARTER G. WOODSON (23-5)
Previous rank: 12
The Cavaliers lost to No. 11 South Lakes in the Virginia Class 6 state championship game.
13. ALBEMARLE (23-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Patriots lost to No. 6 Green Run in the Virginia Class 5 state championship game.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE FINALIST
14. BISHOP IRETON (16-14)
Previous rank: 13
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I & WCAC QUARTERFINALIST
15. OSCAR SMITH (26-2)
Previous rank: 11
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST
16. RIVERSIDE (27-2)
Previous rank: 16
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST
17. LANDSTOWN (21-4)
Previous rank: 17
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST
18. ATLEE (27-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Raiders won the Virginia Class 4 state championship with a 66-44 victory over No. 24 Varina.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION
19. SPOTSWOOD (26-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Trailblazers won the Virginia Class 3 state championship with a 57-50 victory over then-No. 19 Hopewell.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPION
20. HOPEWELL (23-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Blue Devils lost to then-No. 19 in the Virginia Class 3 state championship game.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST
21. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (28-5)
Previous rank: 21
SEASON RESULT - BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
22. MERIDIAN (27-1)
Previous rank: 22
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALIST
23. NORTHSIDE (26-2)
Previous rank: 23
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALIST
24. VARINA (19-5)
Previous rank: 24
The Blue Devils lost to Atlee in the Virginia Class 4 state championship game.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE FINALIST
25. HANDLEY (25-2)
Previous rank: 25
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST