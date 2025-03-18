High School

Final 2024-25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings

Virginia Class 2 state champion John Marshall finishes as the state's top-ranked team

John Marshall continued its reign as Virginia Class 2 state champions with a record-showing in the final at Virginia Commonwealth University. The Justices are No. 1 in the final High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll.
The Virginia boys high school basketball season is over after the state public tournament concluded with championship games at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Now, it’s time to reveal High School on SI’s final Virginia Top 25 rankings.

After winning a fourth straight Virginia Class 2 state title, John Marshall is No. 1. The Justices defeated Graham, 107-81, becoming the first team to hit 100 points in a Virginia public state basketball championship game.

Highland School, which won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title, Paul VI Catholic, Bishop Denis J. O’Connell and Oak Hill Academy follow John Marshall in the Top 5. Green Run highlights four other public state champions in the final poll.

No. 6 Green Run, courtesy of a layup at the buzzer, won the Class 5 title, while No. 11 South Lakes repeated as Class 6 champions. No. 18 Atlee and No. 19 Spotswood claimed the Class 4 and 3 championship, respectively.

Here’s the final High School on SI’s Virginia boys high school basketball Top 25 for the 2024-25 season.

1. JOHN MARSHALL (25-2)

Previous rank: 1

The Justices won the Virginia Class 2 state championship with a 107-81 victory over Graham.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 2 STATE CHAMPION

2. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (39-6) 

Previous rank: 2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I & METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE CHAMPION

3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (27-6)

Previous rank: 3

SEASON RESULT - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPIONS & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

4. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (23-10)

Previous rank: 4

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST & WCAC SEMIFINALIST

5. OAK HILL ACADEMY (23-11)

Previous rank: 5

SEASON RESULT - ELITE YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE (EYBL) SCHOLASTIC TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALIST

6. GREEN RUN (24-2)

Previous ranked: 6

The Stallions won the Virginia Class 5 state championship with a 43-41 victory over Albemarle.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPION

7. WOODSIDE (26-2) 

Previous rank: 7

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

8. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (23-7) 

Previous rank: 8

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST & INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (IAC) QUARTERFINALIST

9. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (21-8) 

Previous rank: 8

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST 

10. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (22-4)

Previous rank: 9
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST 

11. SOUTH LAKES (24-4)

Previous rank: 11

The Seahawks won their second straight Virginia Class 6 state championship with a 68-60 win over No. 12 Carter G. Woodson.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION

12. CARTER G. WOODSON (23-5)

Previous rank: 12

The Cavaliers lost to No. 11 South Lakes in the Virginia Class 6 state championship game.

13. ALBEMARLE (23-4)

Previous rank: 13

The Patriots lost to No. 6 Green Run in the Virginia Class 5 state championship game.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE FINALIST

14. BISHOP IRETON (16-14)

Previous rank: 13

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I & WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

15. OSCAR SMITH (26-2)

Previous rank: 11

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST

16. RIVERSIDE (27-2)

Previous rank: 16

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

17. LANDSTOWN (21-4)

Previous rank: 17

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST

18. ATLEE (27-1)

Previous rank: 18

The Raiders won the Virginia Class 4 state championship with a 66-44 victory over No. 24 Varina.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION

19. SPOTSWOOD (26-3)

Previous rank: 20

The Trailblazers won the Virginia Class 3 state championship with a 57-50 victory over then-No. 19 Hopewell.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPION

20. HOPEWELL (23-3)

Previous rank: 19

The Blue Devils lost to then-No. 19 in the Virginia Class 3 state championship game.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST

21. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (28-5) 

Previous rank: 21

SEASON RESULT - BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST 

22. MERIDIAN (27-1)

Previous rank: 22

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALIST

23. NORTHSIDE (26-2)

Previous rank: 23

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALIST

24. VARINA (19-5)

Previous rank: 24 

The Blue Devils lost to Atlee in the Virginia Class 4 state championship game.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE FINALIST

25. HANDLEY (25-2)

Previous rank: 25

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST

