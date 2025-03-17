Final 2024-25 Virginia Girls High Scholl Basketball State Rankings
The Virginia girls high school basketball season is over after the state public tournament concluded with championship games at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.
Now, it’s time to reveal High School on SI’s final Virginia Top 25 rankings.
After completing a first perfect season (28-0) with a 11th title in 12 seasons, Princess Anne is the undisputed No. 1. The nationally-ranked Cavaliers won their third consecutive Class 5 championship.
Bishop Ireton, which won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I crown, Paul VI Catholic, Class 6 state champion Osbourn Park and state runner-up Manchester follow Princess Anne in the Top 5. State public champs Heritage and Lord Botetourt are also in the final Top 25.
No. 21 Heritage claimed the 4A crown for its first championship, while Lord Botetourt won its first title since 2020 (co-champions) to earn a return trip to the poll at No. 23.
Here’s the final High School on SI’s Virginia girls high school basketball Top 25 for the 2024-25 season.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (28-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers won their second straight Virginia Class 5 state championship, defeating No. 22 William Fleming, 70-28.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPION
2. BISHOP IRETON (25-6)
Previous rank: 2
SEASON RESULT - ViRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I CHAMPION & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) FINALIST
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (22-10)
Previous rank: 3
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST & WCAC QUARTERFINALIST
4. OSBOURN PARK (26-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Yellow Jackets won the Virginia Class 6 state championship with a 60-48 victory over No. 5 Manchester.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION
5. MANCHESTER (23-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Lancers lost to No. 4 Osbourn Park in the Virginia Class 6 state championship game.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE FINALIST
6. MENCHVILLE (25-2)
Previous rank: 6
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST
7. FLOYD E. KELLAM (24-3)
Previous rank: 7
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALIST
8. JAMES W. ROBINSON (23-5)
Previous rank: 8
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST
9. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (21-4)
Previous rank: 9
SEASON RESULT - LEAGUE OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS (LIS) CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
10. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (22-8)
Previous rank: 10
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPION
11. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (24-3)
Previous rank: 11
SEASON RESULT - TIDEWATER CONFERENCE OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS (TCIS) CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION II FINALIST
12. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (20-9)
Previous rank: 12
SEASON RESULT - TCIS FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION II SEMIFINALIST
13. WEST POTOMAC (25-5)
Previous rank: 13
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST
14. LANGLEY (23-4)
Previous rank: 14
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST
15. GLEN ALLEN (22-4)
Previous rank: 15
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST
16. OAKTON (22-6)
Previous rank: 16
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST
17. SOUTH COUNTY (21-5)
Previous rank: 17
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION C SEMIFINALIST
18. CENTREVILLE (21-5)
Previous rank: 18
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION D SEMIFINALIST
19. CHANTILLY (17-8)
Previous rank: 19
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION D SEMIFINALIST
20. POTOMAC SCHOOL (18-12)
Previous rank: 20
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
21. HERITAGE (25-3)
Previous rank: 25
The Pride won the Virginia Class 4 state championship, defeating No. 24 Salem, 46-37.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION
22. WILLIAM FLEMING (25-4)
Previous rank: 22
The Colonels lost to No. 1 Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 state championship game.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE FINALIST
23. LORD BOTETOURT (26-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Cavaliers won the Virginia Class 3 state championship with a 49-44 victory over then-No. 21 James Monroe.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPION
24. SALEM (27-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Spartans lost to then-No. 25 Heritage in the Virginia Class 4 state championship game.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE FINALIST
25. JAMES MONROE (26-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Yellow Jackets lost to Lord Botetourt in the Virginia Class 3 state championship game.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST