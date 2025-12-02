High School

Virginia Girls Basketball Preseason High School State Rankings - Dec. 2, 2025

Princess Anne begins where it ended, at No. 1 in the Virginia Girls High School Basketball rankings

Derek Toney

Princess Anne, which went 28-0 last winer and capture a state championship, returns as the No. 1 team in Virginia girls high school basketball to start 2025-26.
Princess Anne, which went 28-0 last winer and capture a state championship, returns as the No. 1 team in Virginia girls high school basketball to start 2025-26. / Princess Anne Womens Basketball Instagram

After capping a perfect season with another Virginia Class 5 state championship, Princess Anne is the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Virginia girls basketball preseason Top 25.

The Cavaliers (28-0 last season), ranked No. 12 in the High School on SI National Top 25, return four starters including senior forward Tristan Rickenbacker, who will play for East Carolina University next year, and Micah Ojo, one of the nation’s premier juniors. The Virginia Beach school has won 10 of the last 11 Class 5 state titles. 

The Saint James Performance Academy is No. 2. Under coach Tamika Dudley, who turned Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) into a national power, the first-year program is on the fast track with a host of elite talent. 

Catholic of Virginia Beach, defending Virginia Class 6 state champ Osbourn Park and Bishop Ireton make up the rest of the Top 5. 

Here’s the High School on SI Virginia girls basketball preseason Top 25.

1. PRINCESS ANNE CAVALIERS

Last season: 28-0; No. 1 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

East Carolina University commit Tristan Rickenbacker and Micah Ojo, a U.S. National U-16 performer headline the three-time defending Virginia Class 5 state champ Cavaliers, who enter the season on a 43-game winning streak.

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY STRIVERS

Last season: Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Northern Virginia program’s inaugural campaign will hit the ground at 100 mph led by former Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) coach Tameka Dudley and an uber-talented roster featuring University of Maryland commit Jordyn Jackson and national Top 75 juniors Jezelle Banks and Jayda Dixon. 

3. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH CRUSADERS

Last season: 20-9; No. 12 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

Catholic (3-0 in 2025-26) is poised to challenge for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I crown this winter’s led by sophomore Lauryn Loritts, Top 75 junior Justice Brown-Jones (transfer from Norfolk Christian Academy) and Kellam transfer Caroline Casady (senior forward).

4. OSBOURN PARK YELLOW JACKETS

Last season: 25-3; No. 4 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Yellow Jackets have their sights on a second straight Virginia Class 6 state championship with Towson University commit Key Rainey and Jayel West (Bridgewater commit) headlining four returning starters. 

5. BISHOP IRETON CARDINALS

Last season: 25-6; No. 2 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Cardinals look to be in the hunt in the ultra-competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference with junior guard London Ferguson as the centerpiece of a young and talented roster. 

6. MENCHVILLE MONARCHS

Last season: 25-2; No. 6 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Monarchs should be Princess Anne’s biggest threat in Class 5 with James Madison University commit Maddie Lynch among four starters back.

7. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AMBASSADORS

Last season: 24-3; No. 11 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Ambassadors (1-0 in 2025-26) will have one of the country’s most imposing front court performers in 6-foot-8 junior Abuna Ruop along with junior Kiera Kilkenny and freshman Brianna Norman in the backcourt.

8. VIRGINIA ACADEMY PATRIOTS

Last season: 22-8; No. 10 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

Virginia Academy (1-0 in 2025-26) hopes to extend its VISAA championship streak to six (won past two Division II titles after three straight in Division II) with Roanoke commit Sydney Moore and newcomers Amaya Ramey (transfer from Paul VI Catholic), Claire King (Centreville) and Makayla Titus (Woodgrove), 

9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL SAINTS

Last season: 21-4; No. 9 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Saints (2-1 in 2025-26) look to continue their dominance in the League of Independent Schools (won 10 straight championships), led by Furman University commit Keegan Morris, seniors Zoe Burruss and Jade Wright and junior Harmony Williams.

10. PAUL VI CATHOLIC PANTHERS

Last season: 22-10; No. 3 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Panthers were hit hard by transfers in the offseason, but should be again a tough out in the WCAC with James Madison University commit Demi Gilliam and Sravya Janapati (Brown University) leading the way.

11. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY PANTHERS

Last season: 22-5; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

St. John’s University commit Syvannah Dawson, one of the nation’s best seniors, and senior guards Patience Johnson (University of Maryland-Eastern Shore) and Filomena Louis will have the Panthers (1-1 in 2025-26) among Virginia’s best independent programs.

12. MANCHESTER LANCERS

Last season: 23-4; No. 5 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Lancers hope to regain the Virginia Class 6 state crown with seniors Finley Weaver, Mya Adkinson and Keileen Edwards and junior Madison Smith back from last winter’s starting five.

13. FLOYD E. KELLAM KNIGHTS 

Last season: 24-3; No. 7 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

With twin sisters Mia and Kate Spain (juniors) back in the backcourt along with senior Lizzie Clark in the paint, the Knights look to challenge Princess Anne (beat Kellam twice last season) in the Beach District and the Class 5 Region A playoffs.  

14. POTOMAC SCHOOL PANTHERS

Last season: 18-12; No. 20 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Wolverines (0-1 in 2025-26) will rely on junior sharpshooter Sabrina Anderson and senior Ava Sewall and several outstanding freshmen to compete in the Independent School League.

15. SOUTH COUNTY STALLIONS

Last season: 21-5; No. 17 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Stallions could be primed for a deep postseason run in Class 6 with Gardner-Webb University recruit Laila Tull headlining a dynamic backcourt with transfers Maia Melendez (Woodbridge) and Adriana Mayorga (BIshop Denis J. O’Connell).

16. HERITAGE-LEESBURG PRIDE 

Last season: 25-3; No. 21 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Pride will eye a second straight Virginia Class 4 state championship with East Carolina University commit Alyssa Stanford (forward), senior guard Riley Makitka and junior guard Keira Stanford back. 

17. OAKTON COUGARS

Last season: 23-6; No. 16 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The veteran backcourt of Sophie Toole and Brooke Chang and senior forward Jocelyn Kinlaw hope to take the Cougars to the Virginia Class 6 final four.

18. WEST POTOMAC WOLVERINES

Last season: 25-5; No. 13 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

After reaching last year’s Virginia Class 6 final four, the Wolverines hope to take the next step in 2025-26 with senior guards Abigail Beddis and Dawn Houston headlining nine returning letter winners. 

19. CHANTILLY CHARGERS

Last season: 17-8; No. 19 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

With St. Peter’s University commit Alex Wilson and senior guard Alivia Terry, the Chargers will contend again in the Concorde District league.

20. CENTREVILLE WILDCATS

Last season: 21-5; No. 18 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

With four returning starters and the addition of University of Maryland-Eastern Shore commit Aliza Murray (transfer from Virginia Academy), Centreville will challenge for another Concorde District championship.

21. JAMES W. ROBINSON RAMS

Last season: 23-5; No. 13 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Rams graduated standout Georgia Simonsen (Radford University), but Madison Coutinho (senior guard), London Augustin (sophomore guard) and Parker Lowden (senior guard/forward) will keep them among the best in Northern Virginia. 

22. LANGLEY SAXONS

Last season: 23-4; No. 14 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Saxons will look to the trio of Maddie Shamloo (senior guard), and sophomores Alice Allen (guard) and Mariah Armah forward) for another run at the Liberty District title. 

23. GAINESVILLE CARDINALS

Last season: 15-13; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Cardinals may be ready for a breakthrough this season with an imposing front court, led by Towson University commit Peyton White. 

24. WILLIAM FLEMING COLONELS

Last season: 25-4; No. 22 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

Fleming aims to get another shot at Princess Anne in the Class 5 final four with four starters back including Concord University commit Signae Houston and Amari Worsham (Liberty University).

25. LORD BOTETOURT CAVALIERS

Last season: 26-3; No. 23 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings

The Cavaliers look to continue its reign as Virginia Class 3 state champs, led by senior guard Jaiden Dann and junior guard Maggie Hoover.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Virginia