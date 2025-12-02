Virginia Girls Basketball Preseason High School State Rankings - Dec. 2, 2025
After capping a perfect season with another Virginia Class 5 state championship, Princess Anne is the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Virginia girls basketball preseason Top 25.
The Cavaliers (28-0 last season), ranked No. 12 in the High School on SI National Top 25, return four starters including senior forward Tristan Rickenbacker, who will play for East Carolina University next year, and Micah Ojo, one of the nation’s premier juniors. The Virginia Beach school has won 10 of the last 11 Class 5 state titles.
The Saint James Performance Academy is No. 2. Under coach Tamika Dudley, who turned Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) into a national power, the first-year program is on the fast track with a host of elite talent.
Catholic of Virginia Beach, defending Virginia Class 6 state champ Osbourn Park and Bishop Ireton make up the rest of the Top 5.
Here’s the High School on SI Virginia girls basketball preseason Top 25.
1. PRINCESS ANNE CAVALIERS
Last season: 28-0; No. 1 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
East Carolina University commit Tristan Rickenbacker and Micah Ojo, a U.S. National U-16 performer headline the three-time defending Virginia Class 5 state champ Cavaliers, who enter the season on a 43-game winning streak.
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY STRIVERS
Last season: Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Northern Virginia program’s inaugural campaign will hit the ground at 100 mph led by former Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) coach Tameka Dudley and an uber-talented roster featuring University of Maryland commit Jordyn Jackson and national Top 75 juniors Jezelle Banks and Jayda Dixon.
3. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH CRUSADERS
Last season: 20-9; No. 12 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
Catholic (3-0 in 2025-26) is poised to challenge for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I crown this winter’s led by sophomore Lauryn Loritts, Top 75 junior Justice Brown-Jones (transfer from Norfolk Christian Academy) and Kellam transfer Caroline Casady (senior forward).
4. OSBOURN PARK YELLOW JACKETS
Last season: 25-3; No. 4 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Yellow Jackets have their sights on a second straight Virginia Class 6 state championship with Towson University commit Key Rainey and Jayel West (Bridgewater commit) headlining four returning starters.
5. BISHOP IRETON CARDINALS
Last season: 25-6; No. 2 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Cardinals look to be in the hunt in the ultra-competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference with junior guard London Ferguson as the centerpiece of a young and talented roster.
6. MENCHVILLE MONARCHS
Last season: 25-2; No. 6 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Monarchs should be Princess Anne’s biggest threat in Class 5 with James Madison University commit Maddie Lynch among four starters back.
7. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AMBASSADORS
Last season: 24-3; No. 11 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Ambassadors (1-0 in 2025-26) will have one of the country’s most imposing front court performers in 6-foot-8 junior Abuna Ruop along with junior Kiera Kilkenny and freshman Brianna Norman in the backcourt.
8. VIRGINIA ACADEMY PATRIOTS
Last season: 22-8; No. 10 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
Virginia Academy (1-0 in 2025-26) hopes to extend its VISAA championship streak to six (won past two Division II titles after three straight in Division II) with Roanoke commit Sydney Moore and newcomers Amaya Ramey (transfer from Paul VI Catholic), Claire King (Centreville) and Makayla Titus (Woodgrove),
9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL SAINTS
Last season: 21-4; No. 9 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Saints (2-1 in 2025-26) look to continue their dominance in the League of Independent Schools (won 10 straight championships), led by Furman University commit Keegan Morris, seniors Zoe Burruss and Jade Wright and junior Harmony Williams.
10. PAUL VI CATHOLIC PANTHERS
Last season: 22-10; No. 3 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Panthers were hit hard by transfers in the offseason, but should be again a tough out in the WCAC with James Madison University commit Demi Gilliam and Sravya Janapati (Brown University) leading the way.
11. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY PANTHERS
Last season: 22-5; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
St. John’s University commit Syvannah Dawson, one of the nation’s best seniors, and senior guards Patience Johnson (University of Maryland-Eastern Shore) and Filomena Louis will have the Panthers (1-1 in 2025-26) among Virginia’s best independent programs.
12. MANCHESTER LANCERS
Last season: 23-4; No. 5 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Lancers hope to regain the Virginia Class 6 state crown with seniors Finley Weaver, Mya Adkinson and Keileen Edwards and junior Madison Smith back from last winter’s starting five.
13. FLOYD E. KELLAM KNIGHTS
Last season: 24-3; No. 7 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
With twin sisters Mia and Kate Spain (juniors) back in the backcourt along with senior Lizzie Clark in the paint, the Knights look to challenge Princess Anne (beat Kellam twice last season) in the Beach District and the Class 5 Region A playoffs.
14. POTOMAC SCHOOL PANTHERS
Last season: 18-12; No. 20 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Wolverines (0-1 in 2025-26) will rely on junior sharpshooter Sabrina Anderson and senior Ava Sewall and several outstanding freshmen to compete in the Independent School League.
15. SOUTH COUNTY STALLIONS
Last season: 21-5; No. 17 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Stallions could be primed for a deep postseason run in Class 6 with Gardner-Webb University recruit Laila Tull headlining a dynamic backcourt with transfers Maia Melendez (Woodbridge) and Adriana Mayorga (BIshop Denis J. O’Connell).
16. HERITAGE-LEESBURG PRIDE
Last season: 25-3; No. 21 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Pride will eye a second straight Virginia Class 4 state championship with East Carolina University commit Alyssa Stanford (forward), senior guard Riley Makitka and junior guard Keira Stanford back.
17. OAKTON COUGARS
Last season: 23-6; No. 16 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The veteran backcourt of Sophie Toole and Brooke Chang and senior forward Jocelyn Kinlaw hope to take the Cougars to the Virginia Class 6 final four.
18. WEST POTOMAC WOLVERINES
Last season: 25-5; No. 13 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
After reaching last year’s Virginia Class 6 final four, the Wolverines hope to take the next step in 2025-26 with senior guards Abigail Beddis and Dawn Houston headlining nine returning letter winners.
19. CHANTILLY CHARGERS
Last season: 17-8; No. 19 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
With St. Peter’s University commit Alex Wilson and senior guard Alivia Terry, the Chargers will contend again in the Concorde District league.
20. CENTREVILLE WILDCATS
Last season: 21-5; No. 18 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
With four returning starters and the addition of University of Maryland-Eastern Shore commit Aliza Murray (transfer from Virginia Academy), Centreville will challenge for another Concorde District championship.
21. JAMES W. ROBINSON RAMS
Last season: 23-5; No. 13 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Rams graduated standout Georgia Simonsen (Radford University), but Madison Coutinho (senior guard), London Augustin (sophomore guard) and Parker Lowden (senior guard/forward) will keep them among the best in Northern Virginia.
22. LANGLEY SAXONS
Last season: 23-4; No. 14 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Saxons will look to the trio of Maddie Shamloo (senior guard), and sophomores Alice Allen (guard) and Mariah Armah forward) for another run at the Liberty District title.
23. GAINESVILLE CARDINALS
Last season: 15-13; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Cardinals may be ready for a breakthrough this season with an imposing front court, led by Towson University commit Peyton White.
24. WILLIAM FLEMING COLONELS
Last season: 25-4; No. 22 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
Fleming aims to get another shot at Princess Anne in the Class 5 final four with four starters back including Concord University commit Signae Houston and Amari Worsham (Liberty University).
25. LORD BOTETOURT CAVALIERS
Last season: 26-3; No. 23 in the Final 2024-25 Virginia High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Cavaliers look to continue its reign as Virginia Class 3 state champs, led by senior guard Jaiden Dann and junior guard Maggie Hoover.