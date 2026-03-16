Final 2025-26 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings

The 2025-26 Virginia boys high school basketball season is over. Saint Paul VI Catholic is No. 1 in the final High School on SI Virginia Top 25.

The Panthers, ranked No. 3 in the HIgh School on SI national poll, went wire-to-wire in the top spot as they captured a third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship.

Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, newly crowned Virginia Class 3 state public champ Petersburg and Highland School make up the rest of the final Top 5. Class 6 state champ Westfield headlines the second 5 followed by The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Class 5 state champ Norview and Blue Ridge School.

After capturing its first title, Class 4 state champ John Handley moves from No. 21 to 15th.

Here’s the final High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 for the 2025-26 season:

1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 33-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION

2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 23-10

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

3. OAK HILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 19-10

4. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 23-4

The Crimson Wave claimed Virginia Class 3 state championship with a 56-35 win over No. 25 Lake Taylor at Virginia Commonwealth University.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPION

5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 23-9

SEASON RESULT - METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

6. WESTFIELD

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 30-1

The Bulldogs won the Virginia Class 6 state title with a 48-44 decision over No. 8 Landstown.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION

7. THE GILLION ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 17-9

8. LANDSTOWN

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 24-5

The Eagles lost to No. 6 Westfield in the Virginia Class 6 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE FINALIST

9. NORVIEW

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 25-2

The Pilots captured the Virginia Class 5 state title with a 58-55 victory over No. 15 Green Run.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPION

10. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 27-5

SEASON RESULT - BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

11. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 29-5

SEASON RESULT - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

12. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 23-5

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

13. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 21-6

SEASON RESULT - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

14. JOHN HANDLEY

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 25-5

The Judges won the Virginia Class 4 state final with a 61-42 decision over then-No. 10 Hampton.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION

15. GREEN RUN

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 24-5

The Stallions lost to No. 9 Norview in the Virginia Class 5 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE FINALIST

16. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 26-2

The Crabbers lost to then-No. 21 John Handley in the Virginia Class 4 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE FINALIST

17. BISHOP IRETON

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 18-12

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

18. MILLER SCHOOL OF ALBEMARLE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 26-13

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPION & BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

19. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 30-5

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION II FINALIST & METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

20. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 24-4

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

21. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 20-4

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

22. ALBEMARLE

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 24-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

23. VARINA

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 20-3

The Blue Devils lost to then-No. 23 John Handley in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals after a 62-51 win over Denbigh in the quarterfinals.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST

24. HERITAGE-LEESBURG

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 25-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST

25. LAKE TAYLOR

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 21-6

The Titans lost to No. 4 Petersburg in the Virginia Class 3 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST