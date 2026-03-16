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Final 2025-26 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings

Nationally-ranked Paul VI is Virginia's No. 1 team; O'Connell, Oak Hill, Petersburg and Highland finish in the Top 5.
Derek Toney|
John Handley won its first championship at the Virginia state boys basketball finals at Virginia Commonwealth University this past weekend. The Judges, ranked No. 15 in the final High School on SI Virginia Top 25 of the season, defeated Hampton in the Class 4 finale.
John Handley won its first championship at the Virginia state boys basketball finals at Virginia Commonwealth University this past weekend. The Judges, ranked No. 15 in the final High School on SI Virginia Top 25 of the season, defeated Hampton in the Class 4 finale. | John Handley Athletics

The 2025-26 Virginia boys high school basketball season is over. Saint Paul VI Catholic is No. 1 in the final High School on SI Virginia Top 25. 

The Panthers, ranked No. 3 in the HIgh School on SI national poll, went wire-to-wire in the top spot as they captured a third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship.

Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, newly crowned Virginia Class 3 state public champ Petersburg and Highland School make up the rest of the final Top 5. Class 6 state champ Westfield headlines the second 5 followed by The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Class 5 state champ Norview and Blue Ridge School. 

After capturing its first title, Class 4 state champ John Handley moves from No. 21 to 15th.

Here’s the final High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 for the 2025-26 season:

1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 33-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION

2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 23-10

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

3. OAK HILL ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 19-10

4. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 23-4

The Crimson Wave claimed Virginia Class 3 state championship with a 56-35 win over No. 25 Lake Taylor at Virginia Commonwealth University.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPION

5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 23-9

SEASON RESULT - METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

6. WESTFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 30-1

The Bulldogs won the Virginia Class 6 state title with a 48-44 decision over No. 8 Landstown.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION

7. THE GILLION ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 17-9

8. LANDSTOWN 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 24-5

The Eagles lost to No. 6 Westfield in the Virginia Class 6 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE FINALIST

9. NORVIEW

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 25-2

The Pilots captured the Virginia Class 5 state title with a 58-55 victory over No. 15 Green Run.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPION

10. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 27-5

SEASON RESULT - BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

11. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 29-5

SEASON RESULT - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

12. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 23-5

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

13. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 21-6

SEASON RESULT - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

14. JOHN HANDLEY

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 25-5

The Judges won the Virginia Class 4 state final with a 61-42 decision over then-No. 10 Hampton.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION

15. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 24-5

The Stallions lost to No. 9 Norview in the Virginia Class 5 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE FINALIST

16. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 26-2 

The Crabbers lost to then-No. 21 John Handley in the Virginia Class 4 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE FINALIST

17. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 18-12 

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

18. MILLER SCHOOL OF ALBEMARLE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 26-13

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPION & BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

19. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 30-5

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION II FINALIST & METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

20. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 24-4

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

21. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 20-4

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

22. ALBEMARLE 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 24-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

23. VARINA

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 20-3

The Blue Devils lost to then-No. 23 John Handley in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals after a 62-51 win over Denbigh in the quarterfinals.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST

24. HERITAGE-LEESBURG

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 25-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST

25. LAKE TAYLOR

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 21-6

The Titans lost to No. 4 Petersburg in the Virginia Class 3 state final.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST

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Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

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