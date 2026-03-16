Final 2025-26 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings
The 2025-26 Virginia boys high school basketball season is over. Saint Paul VI Catholic is No. 1 in the final High School on SI Virginia Top 25.
The Panthers, ranked No. 3 in the HIgh School on SI national poll, went wire-to-wire in the top spot as they captured a third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship.
Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, newly crowned Virginia Class 3 state public champ Petersburg and Highland School make up the rest of the final Top 5. Class 6 state champ Westfield headlines the second 5 followed by The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Class 5 state champ Norview and Blue Ridge School.
After capturing its first title, Class 4 state champ John Handley moves from No. 21 to 15th.
Here’s the final High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 for the 2025-26 season:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 33-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 23-10
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 19-10
4. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 23-4
The Crimson Wave claimed Virginia Class 3 state championship with a 56-35 win over No. 25 Lake Taylor at Virginia Commonwealth University.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPION
5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 23-9
SEASON RESULT - METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
6. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 30-1
The Bulldogs won the Virginia Class 6 state title with a 48-44 decision over No. 8 Landstown.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION
7. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 17-9
8. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 24-5
The Eagles lost to No. 6 Westfield in the Virginia Class 6 state final.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE FINALIST
9. NORVIEW
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 25-2
The Pilots captured the Virginia Class 5 state title with a 58-55 victory over No. 15 Green Run.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPION
10. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 27-5
SEASON RESULT - BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
11. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 29-5
SEASON RESULT - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
12. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 23-5
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
13. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 21-6
SEASON RESULT - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
14. JOHN HANDLEY
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 25-5
The Judges won the Virginia Class 4 state final with a 61-42 decision over then-No. 10 Hampton.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION
15. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 24-5
The Stallions lost to No. 9 Norview in the Virginia Class 5 state final.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE FINALIST
16. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 26-2
The Crabbers lost to then-No. 21 John Handley in the Virginia Class 4 state final.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE FINALIST
17. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 18-12
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
18. MILLER SCHOOL OF ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 26-13
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPION & BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
19. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 30-5
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION II FINALIST & METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
20. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 24-4
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST
21. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 20-4
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST
22. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 24-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALIST
23. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 20-3
The Blue Devils lost to then-No. 23 John Handley in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals after a 62-51 win over Denbigh in the quarterfinals.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST
24. HERITAGE-LEESBURG
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 25-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST
25. LAKE TAYLOR
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 21-6
The Titans lost to No. 4 Petersburg in the Virginia Class 3 state final.
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE FINALIST
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023