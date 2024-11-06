Hayfield football facing a two-year ban from VHSL state playoffs
According to a report by InsideNova.com, the Hayfield High football team could receive news of a two year ban from the Virginia High School League (VHSL) state football playoffs, sometime this week.
The Alexandria school, which is currently ranked No. 3 in High School On SI's Top 25 Virginia High School Football Rankings, was cleared, after a two month investigation by the Fairfax County school system into allegations that several players that had transferred from Freedom-Woodbridge High were not living in the Hayfield's school district. According to several reports in July, as many as 30 players followed first-year Hawks' head coach Darryl Overton from Freedom-Woodbridge High in Woodbridge to Hayfield. Overton won two Class 6 state championships at his former school.
Overton also brought several coaches with him from Freedom-Woodbridge which sparked outrage from parents and existing coaches at Hayfield, ultimately leading Fairfax County to launch its investigations into the program.
In July, according to the Fairfax Times, the Fairfax County Coaches Association sent a letter to the Superintendent at Fairfax County Public Schools stating that the scandal at Hayfield raised "serious concerns" and "red flags."
The VHSL, however, exercised its right to conduct a separate investigation and InsideNova.com reports that, "according to a source deeply familiar with the situation," the VHSL voted to ban Hayfield from postseason play for the 2024 and 2025 seasons during a meeting on Monday. The final decision will be made by the VHSL's Appeals Committee and the final decision should be announced within the next 48 hours.
The Hawks (8-1), who have lost only to Maryland power Riverdale Baptist, are currently the No. 1 team in Class 6, Region C and are scheduled to play their final regular season on Friday at Lewis.