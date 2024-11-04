Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (11/4/2024)
Top-ranked Maury, which scored 97 points in a game several weeks ago and scored more than 80 in two other contests, kept up its high scoring ways this week as it romped over Churchland, 49-7. The Commodores are now one win away from an undefeated regular season.
In fact all but two teams in last week's Top 25 won and most won impressively last week as we prepare for the final week of the 2024 Virginia High School Football regular season.
TOP 25 VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. MAURY (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated Churchland, 49-7.
Senior quarterback Au'tori Newkirk threw for four scores as the Commodores remained undefeated. Maury hosts No. 17 Granby Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (8-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated No. 12 Warwick, 27-17.
The Phantoms extended their winning streak to 44 as Maurikus Banks threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns, and Trenton Mitchell returned an interception for a score. Phoebus plays at Denbigh Saturday.
3. HAYFIELD (8-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Justice, 69-0.
Sophomore quarterback Maleko Clark threw four touchdown passes as the Hawks, who received a two-year postseason ban from Virginia's state athletic association (VSHL) earlier in the week, rebound from their first loss to Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) Oct. 25. Hayfield plays at Lewis Friday.
4. OSCAR SMITH (9-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Hickory, 49-21.
The Tigers continued their perfect season as Lonnie Andrews threw four touchdown passes to junior wideout Travis Johnson. Oscar Smith plays at Western Tech Friday.
5. KING’S FORK (8-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 62-3.
The Bulldogs rebounded from their first loss of the season to Oscar Smith Oct. 25 as D'andre Artis-Boone threw for four scores and ran for another. King's Fork plays at Hickoey Friday.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (8-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Brookville, 61-0.
The undefeated Bulldogs put up 48 first half points as senior running back Gideon Davidson scored three touchdowns. Liberty Christian plays at Jefferson Forest Friday.
7. JAMES MADISON (9-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Oakton, 28-6.
The Warhawks are on the cusp of a perfect regular season as Dominic Knicely rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown. Madison hosts Centreville Friday.
8. MATOACA (9-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Prince George, 50-21.
The Warriors put up a season-best in points as Bryce Yates threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns and Virginia commit Dillon Newton-Short finished with five catches for 158 yards and two scores. Matoaca plays at No. 13 Dinwiddie Friday.
9. GREEN RUN (9-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Idle.
The Stallions were off after posting back-to-back shutouts (Bayside and First Colonial). Green Run hosts Ocean Lakes Friday,
10. BATTLEFIELD (9-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Osburn, 42-3.
The Bobcats move closer to a third straight perfect regular season as junior quarterback Calum O’Shea accounted for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Battlefield plays at Patriot Friday.
11. HUGUENOT (9-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Midlothian, 46-16.
The Titans remained undefeated as Linwood Johnson threw for 310 yards with Markel and Michael Dabney combining for 10 catches and 288 yards. Huguenot hosts Monacan Friday.
12. WARWICK (9-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Phoebus, 27-17.
Junior Julio Carrecter had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Saeed Williams threw a scoring pass to Keon Batts, but the Raiders' bid for a perfect regular season was ended by reigning Virginia Class 4 state champ Phoebus. and ran for three more. Warwick next plays in the Class 5 state region quarterfinals Nov. 15 or 16.
13. DINWIDDIE (8-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Meadowbrook, 56-0.
The Generals got 100 yards and two touchdown runs from junior Joshua Adams and a pair of scoring throws from Harry Dalton. Dinwiddie hosts No. 8 Matoaca Friday.
14. VARINA (7-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Highland Springs, 28-19.
The Blue Devils claimed their first victory over East Richmond rival Highland Springs in 12 years as senior Devin Henderson had 157 total yards including a 83-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Varina plays at Patrick Henry Friday.
15. JOHN CHAMPE (9-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Broad Run, 38-21.
The Knights are on the verge of their first undefeated regular season as Brandon Pena and Dominic Plush combined for 218 passing yards in their win over Broad Run. John Champe plays at Freedom Friday.
16. LAFAYETTE (9-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated York, 56-6.
Senior running Brayden Smalls scored four touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Rams remained undefeated. Lafayette hosts Poquson Thursday.
17. GRANBY (9-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Manor, 55-0.
After scoring their only points in the fourth quarter to survive against Norview (7-6 win) the week before, the Comets’ offense exploded in a Homecoming rout of Manor. Granby plays at No. 1 Maury Friday.
18. GLEN ALLEN (8-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Deep Run, 66-7.
Senior running back Dallas Chavis scored five touchdowns as the Jaguars put up a season-best in points for the second straight game. Glen Allen hosts Godwin Friday.
19. WOODBERRY FOREST (7-0)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated Fork Union Military Academy, 51-12.
The Tigers remained undefeated as Keondre Hudgens ran for four touchdowns, all in the first half, and Carnegie Mellon commit Mark Wamhoff threw for two scores. Woodberry hosts Episcopal Saturday.
20. ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC (8-1)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Pope John XXIII (N.J.), 40-28.
Junior quarterback Austin Mawyer threw five touchdowns and Germaine Gillion had a touchdown reception and an interception return score as the Warriors overcame a 28-12 late third quarter deficit to extend their win streak to six. St. Michael hosts St. Christopher's Saturday.
21. WILLIAM FLEMING (9-0)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated Franklin County, 41-7.
Malachi Coleman's 91-yard touchdown run broke a scoreless tie shortly before halftime for the Colonels, who dominated the second half to remain undefeated. Fleming hosts Staunton River Friday.
22. FRANK W. COX (7-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Princess Anne, 51-14.
Sophomore running back Tyre Jeffries ran for two scores as the Falcons posted a season-high in points. Cox plays at Kempville Friday.
23. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (7-2)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated Tallwood, 55-20.
Naval Academy commit Jason Williams tossed three of his four scoring passes to sophomore Kasir Patterson and Willie Moore added three rushing touchdowns as the Sundevils rebounded from their loss to Frank W. Cox the previous week. Salem hosts Princess Anne Friday,
24. WASHINGTON-LIBERTY (9-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated Langley, 28-14.
Senior Jonathan Maltatesta had 10 catches for 138 yards and four touchdowns and intercepted a pass as the Generals clinched the Liberty District (Va.) title. Washington-Liberty plays at Wakefield Friday.
25. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (6-3)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Lost to No. 14 Varina, 28-19.
Nelson Payne scored two touchdowns, but the Springers had their five-game winning streak and 12-year win streak over Varina snapped. Highland Springs hosts Hanover Friday.