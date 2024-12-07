Maury vs. Green Run: Live score, updates of Virginia high school football semifinals (12/7/2024)
On a 28-game winning steak, defending Virginia state champion Maury has shown it can score points in bunches.
In a three-week span this fall, the Commodores scored 97, 82 and 84 points in blowout wins.
Can fellow unbeaten Green Run slow them down in the state semifinals?
The two programs meet at 2 p.m. Eastern time in a Class 5 semifinal game at Powhatan Field in Norfolk. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Virginia through Week 15.
FIRST QUARTER
Updates will be given when game begins.
About Maury
Key players— WR LeBron Bond, DB Kendall Daniels Jr., QB Au’tori Newkirk, LB Carlton Smith, DL Ari Watford.
About Green Run
Key players— WR Jayden Anderson, DL Zeke Chinwike, QB Ksaan Farrar, DB Knahlij Harrell, LB Emmanuel Taylor.
