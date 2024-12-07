High School

Maury vs. Green Run: Live score, updates of Virginia high school football semifinals (12/7/2024)

Reigning state champion Commodores have had no difficulty scoring points on any opponent this fall

Defensive back Kendall Daniels Jr., a South Carolina commit, is one of three 4-star players back for reigning Virginia Class 5A state champion Maury, the No. 1 team in our initial 2024 Virginia Top 25 High School Football Rankings.
On a 28-game winning steak, defending Virginia state champion Maury has shown it can score points in bunches.

In a three-week span this fall, the Commodores scored 97, 82 and 84 points in blowout wins.

Can fellow unbeaten Green Run slow them down in the state semifinals?

The two programs meet at 2 p.m. Eastern time in a Class 5 semifinal game at Powhatan Field in Norfolk. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Virginia through Week 15. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: MAURY VS. GREEN RUN

FIRST QUARTER

Updates will be given when game begins.

About Maury

Key players— WR LeBron Bond, DB Kendall Daniels Jr., QB Au’tori Newkirk, LB Carlton Smith, DL Ari Watford.

About Green Run

Key players— WR Jayden Anderson, DL Zeke Chinwike, QB Ksaan Farrar, DB Knahlij Harrell, LB Emmanuel Taylor.

Published
