Virginia High School Football Computer Rankings - October 6, 2025
Check out the latest Virginia high school football computer rankings for every classification as of October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Virginia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
VHSL High School Football Class 1 Rankings
1. Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] (6-0)
2. Craig County (6-0)
3. Essex (5-0)
4. Chilhowie (6-1)
5. Northwood (5-1)
6. Sussex Central (5-1)
7. Rappahannock (3-0)
8. Giles (5-1)
9. Northampton (5-1)
10. Altavista Combined School (3-2)
11. Rye Cove (5-1)
12. Chincoteague (3-2)
13. Northumberland (4-1)
14. Twin Springs (4-2)
15. Holston (4-2)
16. Hurley (3-3)
17. Bath County (3-1)
18. Buffalo Gap (2-3)
19. Grayson County (2-2)
20. Luray (3-2)
21. Rural Retreat (3-3)
22. McCluer (4-2)
23. Honaker (2-4)
24. Wythe (3-3)
25. Riverheads (2-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 2 Rankings
1. Poquoson (6-0)
2. Lebanon (6-0)
3. Armstrong (6-0)
4. Glenvar (6-0)
5. Lunenburg Central (5-0)
6. Buckingham (6-0)
7. Ridgeview (4-0)
8. Strasburg (4-1)
9. Floyd County (5-0)
10. Gate City (4-1)
11. Nottoway (5-1)
12. Virginia (5-1)
13. Nelson County (4-1)
14. Gretna (4-1)
15. Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] (4-0)
16. Windsor (5-1)
17. Radford (3-2)
18. Greensville County (3-2)
19. King William (3-3)
20. Richlands (3-3)
21. James River (4-2)
22. Thomas Jefferson (3-2)
23. Appomattox County (3-3)
24. Stuarts Draft (3-2)
25. Southampton (4-2)
VHSL High School Football Class 3 Rankings
1. Broadway (6-0)
2. Alleghany (5-0)
3. Liberty Christian (3-1)
4. Magna Vista (5-0)
5. Heritage (4-1)
6. Wilson Memorial (4-1)
7. Turner Ashby (4-1)
8. Lord Botetourt (4-1)
9. Brookville (3-1)
10. New Kent (4-2)
11. Lake Taylor (5-1)
12. Tabb (4-2)
13. Kettle Run (4-1)
14. Byrd (4-1)
15. Brentsville District (3-2)
16. Northside (3-1)
17. Petersburg (4-1)
18. East Rockingham (5-1)
19. Bassett (4-2)
20. Culpeper County (3-2)
21. Fluvanna County (2-2)
22. Abingdon (3-3)
23. Staunton River (3-2)
24. James Monroe (4-2)
25. Spotswood (3-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 4 Rankings
1. Louisa County (4-0)
2. Dinwiddie (6-0)
3. Loudoun Valley (5-0)
4. George Washington (4-1)
5. Loudoun County (3-0)
6. Jefferson Forest (4-1)
7. Hanover (5-0)
8. Lafayette (5-1)
9. Huguenot (4-1)
10. Handley (5-0)
11. Spotsylvania (4-1)
12. Courtland (4-1)
13. Caroline (5-0)
14. Hampton (4-1)
15. Sherando (4-2)
16. Churchland (5-1)
17. Varina (4-2)
18. Wood (5-1)
19. Woodgrove (4-2)
20. Heritage (3-2)
21. Millbrook (3-3)
22. Orange County (3-2)
23. Warhill (3-2)
24. Tuscarora (2-2)
25. Glass (2-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 5 Rankings
1. Maury (4-1)
2. Green Run (6-0)
3. Stone Bridge (4-1)
4. Nansemond River (5-0)
5. Riverbend (5-0)
6. King’s Fork (4-1)
7. Henry (5-1)
8. Glen Allen (4-2)
9. Briar Woods (4-1)
10. Warwick (4-2)
11. Bayside (4-1)
12. Meadowbrook (4-1)
13. Highland Springs (3-2)
14. Midlothian (4-2)
15. Indian River (4-1)
16. James River (4-2)
17. Hermitage (3-1)
18. Fleming (3-2)
19. Cox (4-2)
20. Massaponax (3-2)
21. Kellam (3-2)
22. Freedom (4-1)
23. Kempsville (3-2)
24. Prince George (3-2)
25. Bethel (4-2)
VHSL High School Football Class 6 Rankings
1. Oscar Smith (4-1)
2. Colonial Forge (6-0)
3. Battlefield (5-0)
4. Dale (5-0)
5. Manchester (6-0)
6. Lake Braddock (5-0)
7. North Stafford (4-2)
8. Forest Park (5-2)
9. Centreville (3-1)
10. Independence (3-2)
11. Alexandria City (5-1)
12. Woodbridge (4-1)
13. Westfield (3-2)
14. Madison (3-2)
15. Langley (4-2)
16. Gar-Field (2-2)
17. Falls Church (4-1)
18. South Lakes (3-2)
19. Patriot (3-2)
20. West Springfield (3-2)
21. Charles J. Colgan (3-1)
22. South County (2-2)
23. Chantilly (3-2)
24. Marshall (3-2)
25. Mount Vernon (4-2)
