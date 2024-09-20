Mike Tomlin's high school alma mater breaks 34-game losing streak
Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia is the alma mater of Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin, who encouraged Patriots' head coach Tommy Reamon to take the job and change the culture at the school.
Denbigh has never been a big winner on the football field and the Patriots had not won a single one of their previous 34 contests, prior to Thursday night.
However, Denbigh faithful, Reamon and, most likely Mike Tomlin himself, are celebrating this morning after the Patriots topped Peninsula Distric rival Gloucester, 14-9, Thursday night, ending one of the nation's longest high school football losing streaks. Quarterback Kevin Parker scored what proved to be the clinching touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 3:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.
According to a story in The Virginian-Pilot, Eddie Tomlin, Mike's younger brother and also a former Denbigh player, attended his first game at the school in 10 years and was on hand to witness the streak buster.
“In my old life I wanted to change the culture here at Denbigh,” Reamon told the newspaper. Eddie Tomlin, this win is for you and send it back to Michael."
The coach then addressed his players.
“I’m so proud of you guys. We’ve been talking about this in many ways of doing it, and we had no idea how it was going to get done."
Denbigh (1-2) carried a 32-game losing streak into the 2024 season, which tied them for 16th place on the list of the nation's longest current losing streaks. The Patriots also lost their first two games this year.
Ironically, Denbigh's last victory was also against Gloucester. It came on Sept. 19, 2020, in the COVID-19 shortened season. The score that night was very similar as the Patriots prevailed 14-9.