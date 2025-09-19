Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

High School

There are 41 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 4 Varina vs Hermitage, and No. 12 St. Christopher's vs Norfolk Academy.

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 35 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area on Friday, highlighted by St. Christopher's vs Norfolk Academy at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:

Amelia County vs Nandua

Appomattox County vs Buckingham

Armstrong vs Goochland

Atlee vs Tucker

Bird vs Powhatan

Campbell vs Randolph-Henry

Caroline vs King William

Charles City vs Surry County

Churchland vs Henrico

Clover Hill vs Manchester

Cosby vs Huguenot

Colonial Beach vs Sussex Central

Deep Run vs Meadowbrook

Dinwiddie vs Salem

Eastern View vs Liberty

Essex vs Franklin

Fleming vs Henry

Fork Union Military Academy vs Prince Edward County

Freeman vs Prince George

Fuqua vs Life Christian Academy

Glen Allen vs Dale

Godwin vs Hanover

Highland Springs vs South County

James River vs Monacan

John Marshall vs Mechanicsville

Lancaster vs Middlesex

Louisa County vs Matoaca

Mecklenburg County vs Greensville County

Nelson County vs Cumberland

Norfolk Academy vs St. Christopher's

Northumberland vs Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy

Nottoway vs Brunswick

Rappahannock vs Mathews

Thomas Jefferson vs Hopewell

Varina vs Hermitage

View full Richmond metro scoreboard

