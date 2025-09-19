Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
Get Richmond area schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 19
There are 41 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 4 Varina vs Hermitage, and No. 12 St. Christopher's vs Norfolk Academy.
There are 35 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area on Friday, highlighted by St. Christopher's vs Norfolk Academy at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:
Amelia County vs Nandua
Appomattox County vs Buckingham
Armstrong vs Goochland
Atlee vs Tucker
Bird vs Powhatan
Campbell vs Randolph-Henry
Caroline vs King William
Charles City vs Surry County
Churchland vs Henrico
Clover Hill vs Manchester
Cosby vs Huguenot
Colonial Beach vs Sussex Central
Deep Run vs Meadowbrook
Dinwiddie vs Salem
Eastern View vs Liberty
Essex vs Franklin
Fleming vs Henry
Fork Union Military Academy vs Prince Edward County
Freeman vs Prince George
Fuqua vs Life Christian Academy
Glen Allen vs Dale
Godwin vs Hanover
Highland Springs vs South County
James River vs Monacan
John Marshall vs Mechanicsville
Lancaster vs Middlesex
Louisa County vs Matoaca
Mecklenburg County vs Greensville County
Nelson County vs Cumberland
Norfolk Academy vs St. Christopher's
Northumberland vs Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy
Nottoway vs Brunswick
Rappahannock vs Mathews
Thomas Jefferson vs Hopewell
Varina vs Hermitage
