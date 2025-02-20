High School

TCIS Basketball Tournament Heats Up: Top Seeds Dominate Quarterfinals, Semifinal Matchups Set

Norfolk Christian, Catholic-Virginia Beach, and Steward among semifinal contenders as the Tidewater Conference Tournament advances

Derek Toney

Justice Brown-Jones (23) leads Norfolk Christian as it prepares to face Steward in the semifinals of the Tidewater Conference Girls Basketball Tournament.
Justice Brown-Jones (23) leads Norfolk Christian as it prepares to face Steward in the semifinals of the Tidewater Conference Girls Basketball Tournament. / NCS Girls Basketball Instagram

The Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools boys and girls basketball tournament started Wednesday with quarterfinal action as the higher seed prevailed in seven of eight matches.

It was chalk on the girls’ side with No. 1 seed Norfolk Christian Academy, second-seed Catholic-Virginia Beach, No. 3 Hampton Roads Academy and fourth-seeded Steward School winning. Norfolk Christian topped Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, 72-21, behind 17 points each from Justice Brown-Jones and Tamia Dyson.

The Ambassadors, who’re No. 7 in this week’s SI on HIgh School Virginia Top 25, will play Steward in the semifinals Saturday. Steward routed Norfolk Academy, 64-25.

Catholic-Virginia Beach, No. 8 in the latest Virginia state poll, got 22 points from Lauren Loritts in a 87-16 win over Cape Henry Collegiate. Kenzie Cooper posted 18 points and 12 rebounds in Hampton Roads held off Norfolk Collegiate, 44-36.

The Navigators will play Catholic in the other semifinal Saturday at Hampton Roads Academy. On the boys’ side, No. 1 Catholic-Virginia Beach, No. 2 Peninsula Catholic, fourth-seeded Steward and No. 6 Norfolk Collegiate advanced to the semifinals.

Norfolk Collegiate traveled to No. 3 Cape Henry Collegiate and escaped with a 50-48 victory. Josh Mills finished with 19 points and Justin Burrough added 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots. The Oaks will play Peninsula Catholic in Saturday’s semifinals at Hampton Roads Academy. 

Catholic had no issues with Hampton Roads, 78-15, as Ashton Walker poured in a game-best 27 points. Catholic will play Steward, a 73-48 winner over Nansemond-Suffolk, in the other semifinal.

The TCIS boys and girls title games will take place Sunday at Hampton Roads.

TCIS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

Boys

No. 1 seed Catholic-Virginia Beach 78, No. 8 Hampton Roads Academy 15

No. 2 Peninsula Catholic 63, No. 7 Norfolk Christian Academy 50

No. 4 Steward School 73, No. 5 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 48

No. 6 Norfolk Collegiate Academy 50, No. 3 Cape Henry Collegiate 48

Girls

No. 1 Norfolk Christian 72, No. 8 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 21

No. 2 Catholic-Virginia Beach  87, No. 7 Cape Henry Collegiate 16

No. 3 Hampton Roads Academy 44, No. 6 Norfolk Collegiate 36

No. 4 Steward 64, No. 5 Norfolk Academy 25

SEMIFINALS

Saturday at Hampton Roads Academy

Boys

Steward vs. Catholic-Virginia Beach

Norfolk Collegiate vs. Peninsula Catholic

Girls

Steward vs. Norfolk Christian

Hampton Roads vs. Catholic

FINALS

Sunday at Hampton Roads Academy

Boys

Steward/Catholic-Virginia Beach winner vs. Norfolk Collegiate/Peninsula Catholic winner

Girls

Steward/Norfolk Christian winner vs. Hampton Roads vs. Catholic winner

Published
