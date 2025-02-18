Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/17/2025)
There’s no change in the Top 5 of the Virginia high school girls basketball poll as the regular season concludes this week.
Princess Anne is again No. 1 followed by Bishop Ireton, Paul Vi Catholic, Floyd E. Kellam and Osbourn Park. Manchester, Norfolk Christian Academy, Catholic-Virginia Beach, St. Anne’s-Belfield School and Centerville complete the Top 10.
Menchville (21st to No. 15) is the biggest mover in the poll after routing then-No. 16 Hampton. All 25 teams return from last week’s rankings.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (21-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers defeated Tallwood and Cox by a combined 111 points to stay undefeated.
2. BISHOP IRETON (21-5)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals posted 89-39 wins over Bishop Denis J. O’Connell and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (19-8)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers lost to nationally-ranked and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 58-36.
4. FLOYD E. KELLAM (21-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights defeated Salem-Virginia Beach, 52-48, and Kempsville, 78-17.
5. OSBOURN PARK (19-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Yellow Jackets defeated Battlefield, 73-28, to close the regular season with 11 consecutive victories.
6. MANCHESTER (17-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Lancers defeated Monacan, 65-54, and Midlothian, 72-18
7. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (19-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Ambassadors defeated Hampton Roads Academy, 81-58, and Norfolk Collegiate, 74-26.
8. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (17-7)
Previous rank: 9
The Crusaders defeated Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, 85-18, and Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), 68-48.
9. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (18-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints defeated Virginia Episcopal School, 75-41.
10. CENTREVILLE (19-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Wildcats lost to then-No. 17 Chantilly, 53-50, after a 61-51 victory over No. 19 Oakton.
11. SOUTH COUNTY (18-4)
Previous rank: 11
The Stallions defeated Dr. Carter G. Woodson, 57-38.
12. WEST POTOMAC (20-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Wolverines defeated then-No. 12 James W. Robinson, 54-42.
13. JAMES W. ROBINSON (18-3)
Previous rank: 12
The Rams lost to then-No. 13 West Potomac, 54-42.
14. GLEN ALLEN (20-2)
Previous rank: 14
The Jaguars defeated Douglass S. Freeman, 60-23.
15. MENCHVILLE (20-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Monarchs defeated then-No. 16 Hampton, 79-37, after a 101-10 win over Phoebus.
16. CHANTILLY (16-6)
Previous rank: 17
The Chargers defeated then-No. 7 Centreville and Westfield, 57-26.
17. POTOMAC SCHOOL (16-9)
Previous rank: 15
The Panthers lost to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, 87-61.
18. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (17-8)
Previous rank: 18
The Patriots defeated Flint Hill School, 73-61.
19. OAKTON (17-4)
Previous rank: 19
The Cougars defeated James Madison, 55-51, after a 61-51 loss to then-No. 7 Centreville.
20. LANGLEY (19-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Saxons defeated George C. Marshall, 39-23, and McLean, 58-37.
21. JAMES MONROE (20-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Yellow Jackets defeated King George, 102-26.
22. WILLIAM FLEMING (19-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Colonels, who were off last week, will play Northside and Staunton River this week.
23. MANOR (19-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Mustangs went 3-0, defeating Norcom (71-37), Maury (45-37) and Lake Taylor (67-11).
24. HAMPTON (18-3)
Previous rank: 16
The Crabbers lost to then-No. 21 Menchville after a 69-42 win over Warwick.
25. DEEP CREEK (16-5)
Previous rank: 25
The Hornets extended their winning streak to seven, defeating Great Bridge, 94-20, and Oscar, 62-18.