Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/17/2025)

Top 5 stays put; Menchville climbs six spots to No. 15

The Kellam Knights continued their dominating season last week, improving to 21-1, as they remain in the Top 5 of the Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings at No. 4.
There’s no change in the Top 5 of the Virginia high school girls basketball poll as the regular season concludes this week.

Princess Anne is again No. 1 followed by Bishop Ireton, Paul Vi Catholic, Floyd E. Kellam and Osbourn Park. Manchester, Norfolk Christian Academy, Catholic-Virginia Beach, St. Anne’s-Belfield School and Centerville complete the Top 10.

Menchville (21st to No. 15) is the biggest mover in the poll after routing then-No. 16 Hampton. All 25 teams return from last week’s rankings.

1. PRINCESS ANNE (21-0) 

Previous rank: 1

The Cavaliers defeated Tallwood and Cox by a combined 111 points to stay undefeated.

2. BISHOP IRETON (21-5)

Previous rank: 2

The Cardinals posted 89-39 wins over Bishop Denis J. O’Connell and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).

3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (19-8) 

Previous rank: 3

The Panthers lost to nationally-ranked and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 58-36.

4. FLOYD E. KELLAM (21-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Knights defeated Salem-Virginia Beach, 52-48, and Kempsville, 78-17.

5. OSBOURN PARK (19-3) 

Previous rank: 5

The Yellow Jackets defeated Battlefield, 73-28, to close the regular season with 11 consecutive victories.

6. MANCHESTER (17-3)

Previous rank: 6

The Lancers defeated Monacan, 65-54, and Midlothian, 72-18

7. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (19-2) 

Previous rank: 8

The Ambassadors defeated Hampton Roads Academy, 81-58, and Norfolk Collegiate, 74-26.

8. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (17-7)

Previous rank: 9

The Crusaders defeated Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, 85-18, and Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), 68-48.

9. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (18-3)

Previous rank: 10

The Saints defeated Virginia Episcopal School, 75-41.

10. CENTREVILLE (19-3)

Previous rank: 7

The Wildcats lost to then-No. 17 Chantilly, 53-50, after a 61-51 victory over No. 19 Oakton.

11. SOUTH COUNTY (18-4)

Previous rank: 11

The Stallions defeated Dr. Carter G. Woodson, 57-38.

12. WEST POTOMAC (20-2)

Previous rank: 13

The Wolverines defeated then-No. 12 James W. Robinson, 54-42.

13. JAMES W. ROBINSON (18-3)

Previous rank: 12

The Rams lost to then-No. 13 West Potomac, 54-42.

14. GLEN ALLEN (20-2)

Previous rank: 14

The Jaguars defeated Douglass S. Freeman, 60-23.

15. MENCHVILLE (20-1)

Previous rank: 21

The Monarchs defeated then-No. 16 Hampton, 79-37, after a 101-10 win over Phoebus.

16. CHANTILLY (16-6)

Previous rank: 17

The Chargers defeated then-No. 7 Centreville and Westfield, 57-26.

17. POTOMAC SCHOOL (16-9)  

Previous rank: 15

The Panthers lost to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, 87-61.

18. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (17-8)

Previous rank: 18

The Patriots defeated Flint Hill School, 73-61.

19. OAKTON (17-4)

Previous rank: 19

The Cougars defeated James Madison, 55-51, after a 61-51 loss to then-No. 7 Centreville.

20. LANGLEY (19-3)

Previous rank: 20

The Saxons defeated George C. Marshall, 39-23, and McLean, 58-37.

21. JAMES MONROE (20-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Yellow Jackets defeated King George, 102-26.

22. WILLIAM FLEMING (19-2)

Previous rank: 23

The Colonels, who were off last week, will play Northside and Staunton River this week.

23. MANOR (19-1)

Previous rank: 24

The Mustangs went 3-0, defeating Norcom (71-37), Maury (45-37) and Lake Taylor (67-11).

24. HAMPTON (18-3)

Previous rank: 16

The Crabbers lost to then-No. 21 Menchville after a 69-42 win over Warwick.

25. DEEP CREEK (16-5)

Previous rank: 25

The Hornets extended their winning streak to seven, defeating Great Bridge, 94-20, and Oscar, 62-18.

