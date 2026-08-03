Tommy Reamon Jr. Returns Home to Lead Heritage High School Athletics

Tommy Reamon Jr. has spent his career evaluating talent and building relationships at some of football's highest levels. Now, the former nationally ranked Virginia high school quarterback is returning to his roots after being named athletic director at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia.

A standout quarterback who earned a scholarship to Old Dominion University, Reamon has built an extensive resume in college football, professional scouting and player development. His coaching career has included stops at the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and the University of Miami. He also gained NFL scouting experience with the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers, while serving as an intern with the Buffalo Bills during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Most recently, Reamon served as director of scouting under former NFL quarterback and current FOX analyst Michael Vick at Norfolk State University. He also is director of sports analytics for SportsPlug757 and director of talent acquisition for NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor's Quarterback Academy.

Returning Home to Make an Impact

Despite those experiences, Reamon said the opportunity to lead Heritage's athletic department offered something he couldn't pass up.

"I grew up around high school athletics," Reamon said. "My father coached high school football for more than 40 years, so being around athletic departments, practices and Friday nights is really all I've ever known."

The chance to return to his hometown made the position even more meaningful.

"I've always wanted to be in a role where I could make a real difference in the lives of young people, and Heritage felt like the right place to do that," he said. "It's an opportunity to come back, invest in the city that helped shape me, and hopefully leave Heritage in a better place than I found it."

Building Relationships First

"I bring energy, vision and a willingness to build relationships," Reamon said. "Successful athletic programs are built on good people. I want our coaches to feel supported, our student-athletes to feel valued, and our families and alumni to feel welcomed and connected to what we're building."

Using the network he has developed throughout college football, the NFL and player development, Reamon hopes to create new opportunities for Heritage's student-athletes while elevating every aspect of the school's athletic programs.

A Vision for Heritage's Future

His long-term vision is ambitious.

"I want this to feel like a college athletic department," Reamon said. "I want to build a culture that our students, coaches and community believe in. If we establish high standards and do things the right way, success on the field will follow."

Reamon also hopes to increase athletic participation, strengthen community involvement and prepare student-athletes for opportunities beyond high school. He credited Heritage principal Dr. Ford for sharing a vision that aligned with his own during the interview process.

"I believe athletics can play a major role in helping bring that vision to life," Reamon said. "I want Heritage to be known as a place that develops great students, great athletes and great people."