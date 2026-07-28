Iowa High School Adds Four-Star Prospect To Basketball Roster

A four-star boys basketball player from New Jersey has transferred to Iowa to continue his high school career.

Iowa Prep United posted on social media that Malik Moore will attend the school starting with this upcoming season. Moore, a 6-foot-3 guard, previously attended Union Catholic Regional High School, which is located in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to welcome Malik Moore to the Iowa United family!!!” the Instagram post read. “Looking forward to an incredible year ahead!”

Iowa United Prep Adds One Of The Top Guards In The Class Of 2028

According to 247Sports, Moore is a four-star member of the Class of 2028, checking in with a 93 overall grade. The recruiting service had him ranked as the No. 1 player in New Jersey, the No. 38 player overall and the No. 6 point guard.

In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Moore is first in New Jersey, 31st in the country and fifth at his position.

Moore is the latest addition to the Iowa Prep United roster, as they have also brought in Jeremiah Evans from Atlanta, Georgia, and both Derek Daniels and Jamaal McKnight, Jr. out of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Malik Moore Holds Several NCAA Division I Offers, Including Virginia Tech, Penn State, Creighton

Moore currently holds several NCAA Division I offers from Penn State, East Carolina, Hampton, Creighton, Manhattan, Providence, Virginia Commonwealth University, San Diego and Virginia Tech, with the one from the Hokies coming in early July.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Virginia Tech University of the ACC,” Moore posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you Coach J.D. Byers and the entire coaching staff at Virginia Tech. Extremely grateful for the opportunity and I cannot wait to continue building this relationship.”

Union Catholic Regional went 12-12 a year ago, as Moore averaged almost 19 points, over five rebounds and four assists per game.

Iowa United Prep Is Led By NCAA Legend Keith Smart, Top High School Basketball Coach Garrett Winegar

During the summer, Iowa United Prep hired one of the top high school boys basketball coaches in the country to lead the freshman/sophomore program, bringing in Garrett Winegar from Fishers High School in Indiana.

Winegar will be part of the coaching staff at Iowa United Prep that includes Keith Smart, who serves as the head coach for the junior/senior group. Smart previously was at Utah Prep Academy, where he coached AJ Dybantsa.

This past season, the Iowa United Prep roster included Arafan Diane, one of the top centers in the Class of 2026, and guard Navon Shabazz. Diane signed with Houston to begin his college basketball career while Shabazz, who played for Davenport Assumption High School prior to attending Iowa United Prep, is headed off to Murray State.