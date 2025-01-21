Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball Rankings (1/21/2025)
A weekend of tournament play for the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday produced some changes near the top of the Virginia high school boys basketball rankings.
John Marshall, which suffered its first loss Monday at the Dream Classic at Bowie State University in Maryland, remains No. 1 as Paul VI Catholic moves to No. 2 after an impressive 4-0 week, capped with a win over nationally-ranked St. Don Bosco (Calif.) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Oak Hill moves from No. 2 to 3rd while Highland School, which defeated nationally-ranked Prolific Prep (Calif.) at the Hoophall Classic, exchanges spots with Bishop Denis J. O’Connell in the Top 5.
Hopewell debuts at No. 22 while reigning Class 3 state champ Northside returns to the poll at No. 25.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (12-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices lost to Woodmere Academy (N.Y.), 59-47, at the Dream Classic at Bowie State University after a 80-47 win over Gwynn Park (Md.) at the St. James/Martin Luther King Classic.
2. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (14-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers defeated St. Don Bosco (Calif.). 60-57, at the Hoophall Classic after Washington Catholic Athletic Conference league wins over St. John’s College (D.C.), Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY (13-4)
Previous rank: 2
The Warriors lost to Montverde Academy, (Fla.), 78-52, and Brewster Academy (N.H.). 67-60, at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.
4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (20-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Hawks defeated Prolific Prep (Calif.), 61-57, at the Hoophall Classic after a 78-55 win over Fairfax Christian school.
5. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (13-5)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights defeated Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), 63-41, at the St. James/MLK Classic in Virginia after losses to Gonzaga College (D.C.) and Bishop McNamara (Md.) in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.
6. WOODSIDE (12-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines defeated Warwick (86-36), Gloucester (95-21) and Hampton (51-47).
7. BISHOP IRETON (11-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Cardinals defeated Prince George’s Christian Academy (Md.), 64-57, at the St. James/MLK Classic after losing to nationally-ranked and District of Columbia No. 1 Gonzaga College (D.C.), 74-49, in a WCAC contest.
8. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (19-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Barons won the Big Shots Invitational title with victories over North Cross (93-73) and Covenant School (59-45).
9. SOUTH LAKES (12-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Seahawks defeated Oakton (58-46), Centreville (80-34) and Maury (64-52).
10. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (15-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints extended their win streak to eight with wins over Landon School (Md.), St. Albans School (D.C.) and Xaverian (N.Y.).
11. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (12-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Saints defeated No. 12 St. Anne’s-Belfield (61-50), No. 21 Trinity Episcopal (56-42) and Carmel School (69-57).
12. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (9-7)
Previous rank: 12
The Saints defeated Evergreen Christian School (72-55) and No. 21 Trinity Episcopal School (72-57) after a 61-50 loss to 11 St. Christopher School.
13. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (12-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Cavaliers extended their winning streak to 10 with wins over Forest Park (49-37), Fairfax (47-35) and West Springfield (73-45).
14. YORKTOWN (13-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Patriots defeated Wakefield (67-32), Herndon (51-49) and McLean (62-47).
15. GREEN RUN (12-1)
Previous ranked: 15
The Stallions defeated First Colonial (70-46), Ocean Lakes (81-31) and No. 17 Oscar Smith (78-67; Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic).
16. KING’S FORK (8-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Bulldogs defeated Lakeland, 82-45, and Northeastern (N.C.), 78-67.
17. OSCAR SMITH (12-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Tigers went 2-1, beating Varina (71-70) and Indian River (87-45), and lost to No. 15 Green Run at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic.
18. RIVERSIDE (14-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Ram defeated Briar Woods, 76-70, and Potomac Falls, 75-73.
19. LANDSTOWN (11-2)
Previous rank: 19
The Eagles went 3-0, defeating Ocean Lakes (88-26), Floyd E. Kellam (68-47) and Cardozo (D.C.), 73-62.
20. EPISCOPAL (9-4)
Previous rank: 20
The Titans defeated Landon School (Md.), 60-55, and Flint Hill School, 65-6, after a 72-57 loss to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School (Md.).
21. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (8-2)
Previous rank: 21
The Saints lost to No. 12 St. Anne’s-Belfield School and No. 11 St. Christopher School after a 72-53 win over Woodberry Forest School.
22. HOPEWELL (11-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Blue Devils, whose only loss is to No. 1 John Marshall, defeated Petersburg (73-38) and Thomas Dale (67-54).
23. MERIDAN (11-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Mustangs defeated Millbrook (75-57), Trinity Christian (87-33) and Skyline (57-54).
24. NEW KENT (12-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Trojans defeated Warhill, 77-70, and Poquoson, 73-53.
25. NORTHSIDE (12-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Vikings defeated Cave Spring (75-40), Salem (61-50) and Staunton River (81-25).